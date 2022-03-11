Reedsburg girls basketball team routed by Pewaukee in WIAA Division 2 state semifinal

ASHWAUBENON — The Reedsburg girls basketball team spent an entire season blowing past opposing teams.

The Beavers posted an undefeated regular season with a Badger West Conference title and victories over multiple quality non-conference foes.

However, the roles were reversed in Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state semifinal when third-seeded Pewaukee thumped the second-seeded Beavers 73-43 at the Resch Center.

“It’s just an incredible run by this group,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “We’re led by 10 seniors and most of them have been around for four years and I said in the locker room, I just thanked them for providing so many great moments for our school and community. The brand of basketball that they play, the exciting style that they played over the course of four years has been so special to watch.”

The Beavers had a hard time containing Pewaukee freshman Amy Terrian, who finished with a game-high 31 points to go along with five assists and three steals.

“It’s unbelievable,” Pewaukee coach Jim Rueter said. “It reminds of the first game of the year at Notre Dame actually. Being a tough loss there, she threw in 27. The range is unlimited out there. She can shoot the ball from anywhere, so she’s got that green light. What I think impresses me too is it’s 31 points and it seems so easy. Nothing is forced, nothing looks awkward, it’s all smart plays.

“It’s an uncanny ability to read people and freshmen don’t have that usually, seniors even. It’s incredible to have that skill set out there.”

Pewaukee (26-3) opened up a 17-9 lead, but Reedsburg (28-1) fought back to tie the game at 25-25 when senior Trenna Cherney drained a 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the half.

Pewaukee quickly regained control as junior Ava Westerman drained a 3-pointer and senior Sarah Newcomer hit a pair of triples in the final 1:46 to give the Pirates a 34-25 lead entering halftime.

“It was big to have that lead to go into the next half,” Newcomer said. “(We were) just using that as momentum to just keep going. That first half had a lot of different runs. We had some, they had some, we just put an end on one.”

Newcomer scored 10 points while senior Megan Zielsdorf also had 10 points and four rebounds.

Pewaukee senior Lia Chudzik only had eight points but contributed 13 rebounds.

“That’s incredible for a 5-foot-7 guard out there,” Reuter said.

The Pirates opened the second half with an 18-5 run to move ahead 52-30 with 11:17 left. It was highlighted with Terrian’s three-point play at 11:42 left.

“In the second half, they had a balanced act,” Simon said. “They’re a hard team to match up with the way they can shoot it, the way they can get to the basket. In the first half they were 50% from 2s and close to 50% on 3s.

“They had great balance and we have great defenders. Sydney (Cherney) and Macie (Wieman) in particular are locked-down defenders. They’ve done it all year for us, but today, collectively across the board, we didn’t have an answer for them offensively.”

Reedsburg sophomore Sydney Cherney finished with a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Mahra Wieman had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Pewaukee finished with 29 points off 17 turnovers while Reedsburg had just seven points off turnovers. The Pirates outscored the Beavers 36-14 in the paint.

“When we get in the paint and kick out, we’re a lot better,” Terrian said. “We knock more shots down when we’re in rhythm. When we were getting downhill, they bodied us a lot. We still were going downhill and we got open looks. When that happens, it’s hard to defend us because you can turn that corner, lay it up but then also hit that 3.”

The Pirates will face Green Bay Notre Dame for the Division 2 state title Saturday evening.

