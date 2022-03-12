Randolph routs Assumption to win Division 5 title

ASHWAUBENON — The Randolph girls basketball team didn’t get off to the start it wanted in Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 state championship game against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at the Resch Center.

Randolph finished with a flourish, however, quickly erasing an early deficit and riding a stout defensive effort to a 47-31 win and the program’s first state championship.

“We just picked up our energy,” Randolph junior Jorey Buwalda said. “We said we had to get the lead back. We just had to keep working the full 36 minutes. I think we stepped up and did what we needed to do.”

The Rockets (31-0) scored the game’s first basket but the Royals (27-4) responded with a 7-0 run. That’s when the Rockets woke up.

Buwalda scored in the paint off a turnover to spark a 13-3 run that put the Rockets ahead 15-10 with 6:58 left in the first half.

The Rockets led 28-17 at halftime and pulled away from there. Abby Katsma gave Randolph its biggest lead with a 3-pointer that made it 47-25 with 5:51 left.

Randolph, which received 11 points from Maddie DeVries and 10 apiece from Buwalda and Katsma, forced 20 turnovers and scored 25 points off the Assumption miscues.

“I would say that’s huge,” Randolph senior Presley Buwalda said. “Our defense has had to really step up because we’re not hitting shots.”

Presley Buwalda made eight steals, tying a Division 5 single-game state record set by Assumption’s Macie Zurfluh in 2015 and Heritage Christian’s Moriah Begin in 2012. Presley Buwalda’s 12 steals for the tournament tied a state tournament record set by Zurfluh in 2015.

“It all has to do with my team,” Presley Buwalda said. “We all put lots of ball pressure on. It takes a whole team to do it.”

Randolph had 13 steals Saturday for a two-game total of 32, tying the state tournament record set by Black Hawk in 2018.

Mineral Point 53, Laconia 42

Ella Chambers went 4-for-8 from 3-point range and scored 20 points to lead the Pointers (31-1) past the Spartans (25-6) in the Division 4 championship game.

Mallory Lindsey contributed 14 points and Kennedy Wenger had 11 rebounds for Mineral Point, which also won a state title in 2016.

Waupun 63, Freedom 42

Abbie Aalsma scored 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting as the Warriors (29-3) defeated the Irish (28-2) in the Division 3 championship game.

Kayl Petersen contributed 15 points and Gaby Matamoros had 10 rebounds as Waupun won the first state title in program history.

Green Bay Notre Dame 68, Pewaukee 54

Trista Fayta produced 27 points and eight rebounds to lift the Tritons (29-1) over the Pirates (26-4) in the Division 2 championship game for their fifth state title and second in a row.

Peppler honored

Hortonville’s Kamy Peppler was named the 2022 Ms. Basketball award winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

The 5-foot-6 point guard, a UW-Milwaukee commit, averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game for the Polar Bears (24-2), who won the Fox Valley Association title.