Randolph rolls past Highland in WIAA Division 5 state semifinals

ASHWAUBENON — Chad Kaufman knew there was potential for his Randolph girls basketball team to have nerves heading into the program’s first WIAA Division 5 state tournament appearance since 2001.

If there were, the top-seeded Rockets did a good job hiding it as they shot out to a double-digit lead entering halftime that eventually led to a 47-25 victory over fourth-seeded Highland on Friday morning at the Resch Center.

“Before coach came into the locker room we were talking and in the first 5 minutes, we wanted to start off the game strong, get the lead and keep it the whole game, which we tend to do with (our) defense,” Randolph junior Jorey Buwalda said. “I think that startled them and scared them a bit. They were quick with the ball and our defense really pushed them to turn over the ball.”

The Rockets earned their first win at the state tournament after falling to Gilmanton 49-45 in the the semifinals in their only previous state trip 21 years ago.

Randolph opened a 6-2 lead in the first 3 minutes, 34 seconds as they used their pressure on defense to cause a stir in the Cardinals’ offense. Randolph senior Abby Katsma followed that with two 3-pointers that sandwiched a basket by Highland senior Rachel Miller that extended the Rockets’ lead to 12-4 with 11:48 left in the first half.

“Our inside-out game is phenomenal,” Buwalda said. “I think that got Abby’s energy up as well because … she hasn’t shot as she did before the postseason started. That was really good for her and that brought everybody else’s energy up too. Abby needed to do that and she did.”

The Rockets (30-0) had 10 of their 19 steals in the first half as Highland (26-4) finished with 21 total turnovers.

“They run a different press that we’ve seen,” Highland coach Josh Tarrell said. “We worked on it all week to prepare for it, but it’s hard to prepare for against that length. Obviously, they’ve been doing it a long time.”

Tarrell agreed the Randolph defense was tough to handle.

“When you turn it over 19 times just in steals, that’s 19 times you don’t get at least a shot off,” he said. “You want to average a point a possession and obviously we were well short of that today.”

Randolph’s defense helped it seize a 22-8 halftime lead.

“We hang our hat on the defensive end,” Kaufman said. “One of our major goals every game is to hold the team under 40 points. We knew after looking at film I think we wanted to put ball pressure on the perimeter on them. We really wanted to force everybody left. I know everybody had nerves these games, but that’s our calling card.”

Buwalda, who had three personal fouls during the first half, earned her fourth with 12:12 remaining in the second half.

“Before the game, the coaches, my team and my family, everybody was over exaggerating to stay in the game, no foul trouble,” Buwalda said. “That was my main goal of the game and obviously it didn’t work out so well. When I got four, I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to keep the energy up on the bench.’ That’s my role at this point in time.”

With Buwalda out, the Cardinals went on a run to cut the deficit to 29-20 with 9:25 remaining after a pair of free throws by senior Katelyn Esser. Buwalda, who averages 20.6 points a game, was limited to just six against the Cardinals, while Esser and senior Meg Tarrell both finished with eight points apiece.

With Buwalda saddled with foul trouble, Maddie DeVries picked up the slack for the Rockets. The junior scored seven of her game-high 13 points in the second half to help squash the Highland rally attempt.

“I just thought to myself, ‘With Jorey out, we’re going to need another big to step up,’” DeVries said. “She’s our biggest rebounder. I knew I was going to go in and get the boards, crash and do everything that she does.”

Miller cut the lead back to nine after she split a pair of foul shots with 6:12 left.

However, Katsma made a jumper at 5:50 to start a 15-2 game-ending run and earn a spot in Saturday’s Div. 5 state championship game.

The Rockets will meet No. 2 seed Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (27-3) after the Royals held off third-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell 36-35 in Friday morning’s second semifinal.

Assumption is no stranger to Championship Saturday. The Royalls have won three titles, including last season’s Div. 5 state title over Three Lakes, to go along with two other runner-up finishes. Now the Rockets will get their chance to dethrone the reigning champs and earn their first gold ball.

“It’s really going to take a lot for us to win tomorrow,” Buwalda said. “Our energy has got to be up even more than it was today, and just us working together, playing off one another and being smart on offense and defense.”

“We just need to get the job done and bring the ball home,” DeVries added.

In the other Division 5 state semifinal, No. 2 Assumption fended off No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 36-35 after watching a 24-17 halftime advantage dissipate. In fact, MCC had a chance to take the game on the final possession but couldn’t make either of the two shots it got off.

Anna Schooley led the winners with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting, and added seven rebounds plus a steal. Marley Hughes led MCC with 10 points on 4-for-7 field goal shooting, and shot 2-for-4 on free throws. She also had four rebounds and two assists.

Assumption, which led for almost twice as much of the game as MCC, can attribute its victory largely to three-point shooting. The Royals shot 5-for-13 from three, led by Sarah Shaw’s (8 points) 2-for-4 effort, while the Macks shot 1-for-17 from deep.

In the first Division 2 semifinal, Hope Barington scored 13 points as top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame beat No. 4 Menomonie 64-45 to earn a matchup with Pewaukee in Saturday’s final.

Notre Dame shot 42 percent from the field (21-for-50), compared to Menomonie’s 39.5 percent effort (15-for-38), and also made 10 more free throws. It led for 24 minutes of the game, and Menomonie led for only 7:48 of action.

In the first Division 1 semifinal, Lily Randgaard, Braelyn Torres and Grace Grocholski each scored 22 points as top-seeded Kettle Moraine beat No. 4 De Pere 66-47. Becca Siedenburg added 20 points and Isabel Wallschlaeger scored 13 in the wire-to-wire victory.

Kettle Moraine shot 46 percent from the field (24-for-52) and 50 percent (8-for-16) from three, while De Pere 37.5 percent from the field (18-for-48) and 21 percent (4-for-19) from three. Jordan Meulemans led De Pere with 20 points (8-for-18 FG, 1-for-3 FT).