Prep update: Monroe will be among girls basketball programs in state featuring new coach in 2020-21

Despite the current uncertainty about academic and athletic offerings and environment during the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school administrators and athletic directors remain tasked with filling coaching job openings.
In girls basketball as of Friday afternoon, there are 47 teams listed, with 19 having filled jobs and 28 openings remaining, according to WisSports.net.
In the area, Monroe is among the girls basketball programs currently with a coaching opening.
Sam Mathiason decided earlier this spring to step down as the Cheesemakers’ coach.
He took over for Kevin Keen as Monroe head coach in 2010.
The Cheesemakers advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament three consecutive seasons from 2017-19. They advanced to the Division 2 title game in 2019. Monroe defeated Whitefish Bay 59-47 in the state semifinal, before dropping a 65-46 decision to Beaver Dam in the state title game.
Beaver Dam defeated Monroe 62-47 in a semifinal in 2017 and New Berlin Eisenhower defeated Monroe 67-63 in a semifinal in 2018.
Mathiason plans to continue teaching mathematics at Monroe High School, but hopes to spend more time with family.
His daughter, Sydney, is on the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, daughter Grace, a 2020 high school graduate who played basketball at Monroe, will be attending the University of Minnesota and son Ryan will be a freshman at Monroe.
“I would like to be able to go to as many of Sydney's games at UW as possible,” Sam Mathiason wrote in an email. “Grace is going to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and I would like to see her when possible. Ryan will be a freshman at the high school, and I want to follow him as much as possible.
“I have been really fortunate, and feel blessed, to have so many great experiences in my 16 years in Monroe, with the last 10 being the head coach. However, I am at the point where I want to be able to see my kids and their activities without feeling the pressure to be planning or preparing for the next practice or game.”
Sydney Hilliard, another former Monroe standout coached by Sam Mathiason, also is on the UW women’s basketball team.
Monroe was 12-11 in 2019-20 and 7-7 in the Badger South Conference. Fifth-seeded Monroe lost to fourth-seeded Monona Grove 77-74 in postseason.
Also in the area, Tim Dworak resigned as Columbus girls basketball coach in April.
Ronda McLin served as interim coach for Madison East in 2019-20. A message was left for Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness, asking about East's plans for 2020-21.
