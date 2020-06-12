Prep update: Monroe will be among girls basketball programs in state featuring new coach in 2020-21

“I would like to be able to go to as many of Sydney's games at UW as possible,” Sam Mathiason wrote in an email. “Grace is going to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and I would like to see her when possible. Ryan will be a freshman at the high school, and I want to follow him as much as possible.

“I have been really fortunate, and feel blessed, to have so many great experiences in my 16 years in Monroe, with the last 10 being the head coach. However, I am at the point where I want to be able to see my kids and their activities without feeling the pressure to be planning or preparing for the next practice or game.”

Sydney Hilliard, another former Monroe standout coached by Sam Mathiason, also is on the UW women’s basketball team.

Monroe was 12-11 in 2019-20 and 7-7 in the Badger South Conference. Fifth-seeded Monroe lost to fourth-seeded Monona Grove 77-74 in postseason.

Also in the area, Tim Dworak resigned as Columbus girls basketball coach in April.

Ronda McLin served as interim coach for Madison East in 2019-20. A message was left for Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness, asking about East's plans for 2020-21.

