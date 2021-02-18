Prep sports: Germantown ends Beaver Dam's four-year run of state tournament success

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s semifinal summaries
DIVISION 1
VERONA 5, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 1
Verona*3*1*1*—*5
University School of Milwaukee*0*1*0*—*1
First period — V: Renlund (Heinrichs, Cordray), 10:05; V: Osting (Haessig, Iszczyszyn), 13:57 (pp). V: Haessig (Cordray), 16:58.
Second period — U: Ells (Mann), 10:34 (pp); V: Heinrichs, 12:00.
Third period — V: Codde (Brotzman, Aune) 15:33 (pp).
Saves: V (Grant) 22; U (Schroeder) 30.
Penalties-minutes: V 7-14, U 15-42. Records: V 16-6-0; USM 24-3-0. At Uihlein Ice Arena, River Hills.
HUDSON 6, GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 2
Green Bay Notre Dame*2*0*0*—*2
Hudson*1*2*3*—*6
First period — H: Kochendorfer (Mauer, Dietz), 3:03 (pp); G: Bill (Budinger, McCarron), 5:10; G: Poshak (McCarron), 13:00.
Second period — H: Kochendorfer, 4:29; H: Pottratz (Danielson, Handberg), 5:00.
Third period — H: Parent, 3:20; H: Handberg (Parent), 4:42 (sh); H: Jilek (Giblin), 13:08.
Saves: GBND (Roberts) 19; H (Ripplinger) 10.
Penalties-minutes: GBND 4-8, H 4-8. Records: GBND 15-4-0; H 20-3-0. At Gornick Arena, Hudson
DIVISION 2
FOND DU LAC ST. MARY SPRINGS 5,
SOMERSET CO-OP 1
Somerset co-op*0*1*0*—*1
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs*1*1*3*—*5
First period — F: Koenigs (Blanck), 7:10.
Second period — S: Bailey, 5:42; F: Welsch (Pickart), 13:51 (pp).
Third period — F: Bellendir (McLaughlin), 1:45 (pp); F: Welsch, 11:03; F: Grass, 14:00 (sh).
Saves: S (Bents) 52; F (Rising) 10. Penalties-minutes: S 5-10, F 4-8. Records: S 15-12-1; F 25-2-0. At Blue Line Family Ice Center, Fond du Lac.
SUPERIOR 4, MINOCQUA LAKELAND 1
Minocqua Lakeland*0*1*0*—*1
Superior*1*1*2*—*4
First period — S: Kalin, 16:01.
Second period — ML: Olson, 5:10; S: Gotelaere (Stenberg), 10:16.
Third period — S; Piggott, 14:19; Stenberg, 15:19.
Saves: ML (Masayesva 2, Boggetto 9) 11; S (Durfee) 9. Penalties-minutes: ML 0-0, S 5-10. Records: ML 13-5-0; S 11-5-0. At Spooner Civic Center.
Saturday’s finals
At South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (25-2-0) vs. Superior (11-5-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 9:30 a.m.
DIVISION 1
Verona (16-6-0) vs. Hudson (20-3-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s championship
University School of Milwaukee co-op (18-3-0) vs. Chippewa Falls co-op (13-6-1) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 12:10 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA SECTIONALS
Thursday’s summaries, scores
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 54, SUN PRAIRIE 35
Sun Prairie*19*16*—*35
Hartland Arrowhead*26*28*—*54
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Antony 0 2-4 2, Rademacher 1 0-0 3, Strey 2 0-0 4, Outlay 1 1-2 4, Auston 6 5-8 18, Seymore 2 0-2 4. Totals 12 8-16 35.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Hanson 2 0-0 6, Schleicher 2 0-0 6, Larson 1 4-6 6, Frentzel 4 5-5 14, Erickson 0 2-4 2, Samz 1 6-6 8, Harper 4 4-5 10. Totals 14 21-26 54.
3-point goals: SP 3 (Auston 1, Outlay 1, Rademacher 1); HA 5 (Schleicher 2, Hanson 2, Frentzel 1). Total fouls: SP 23; HA 17.
VERONA 55, WALES KETTLE MORAINE 54 (ot)
Verona*30*19*6*—*55
Wales Kettle Moraine*24*25*5*—*54
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — Lambe 3 0-0 6, Burns 1 1-2 3, Briggs 6 3-3 18, Murphy 5 1-1 13, Stremlow 6 3-4 15. Totals 21 8-10 55.
WALES KETTLE MORAINE — Randgaard 2 2-5 6, Haertle 2 0-0 4, Alvarez 2 0-0 5, Torres 7 2-3 17, Siedenburg 0 0-1 0, Grocholski 5 11-12 22. Totals 18 15-21 54.
3-point goals: V 5 (Briggs 3, Murphy 2); W 3 (Alvarez 1, Torres 1, Grocholski 1). Total fouls: V 16; W 13. Fouled out: Lambe.
Sectional 2
GERMANTOWN 74, BEAVER DAM 54
Beaver Dam*21*33*—*54
Germantown*37*37*—*74
BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Jens 3 1-2 9, Salettel 1 2-2 5, Wittnebel 2 2-2 6, Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Kuenzi 1 0-0 2, Yagodinski 1 0-0 3, Oestreicher 2 0-0 4, Stonewall 7 2-2 16, Lapen 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 7-8 54.
GERMANTOWN — Arnold 8 10-12 26, McNeal 0 2-2 2, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Palzkill 5 0-0 10, Robinson 2 0-0 6, Wizner 5 0-0 13, Pampuch 3 0-0 6, Acker 4 0-1 9. Totals 28 12-15 74.
3-point goals: BD 5 (Jens 2, Salettel 1, Hodgson 1, Yagodinski 1), G 6 (Robinson 2, Wizner 3, Acker 1). Total fouls: BD 16, G 8.
Kimberly 82, Sheboygan North 43
Sectional 1
Hudson 61, Wisconsin Rapids 37
Hortonville 45, De Pere 43
Sectional 4
Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 65, Waterford 29
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
REEDSBURG 76, WILMOT 48
Wilmot*14*34*—*48
Reedsburg*43*33*—*76
WILMOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Raymond 1 1-2 4; Beagle 1 0-0 2; Peterson 0 1-2 1; Parisi 6 2-4 14; Mad. Johnson 3 0-1 7; Mc. Johnson 5 2-4 14; Christiansen 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 6-14 48.
REEDSBURG — Klitzke 0 1-2 1; T. Cherney 5 4-4 15; S. Cherney 5 0-1 10; Mac. Wieman 3 0-0 8; Dietz 6 0-0 15; Mah. Wieman 8 5-7 24; Benish 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 10-15 76.
3-point goals: W 4 (Mc. Johnson 2, Ma. Johnson 1, Raymond 1); W 10 (Dietz 3, Mah. Wieman 3, Mac. Wieman 2, T. Cherney 1, Benish 1). Total fouls: W 14; R 16.
McFARLAND 45, JEFFERSON 33
Jefferson*22*11*—*33
McFarland*25*20*—*45
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Madden 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 2-4 9, Howard 2 4-6 10, S. Peterson 0 1-2 1, Dearborn 1 0-2 3, Helmink 0 1-3 1, Johnson 2 0-0 4, J. Peterson 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 9-19 33. .
McFARLAND — Fortune 1 0-0 2, Butler 1 0-2 3, B. Kirch 0 0-1 0, A. Kirch 1 0-0 2, Lonigro 2 2-2 7, Dean 0 0-0 0, Hildebrandt 6 1-1 13, Mallegni 6 5-8 18. Totals 17 8-14 45.
3-point goals: J 4 (Howard 2, Messmann 1, Dearborn 1); M 3 (Butler 1, Lonigro 1, Mallegni 1). Total fouls: J 12; M 18. Fouled out: None.
Sectional 1
Rice Lake 58, Somerset 38
Onalaska 56, Medford 48
Sectional 2
Green Bay Notre Dame 87, Shawano 21
Freedom 74, Appleton Xavier 57
Sectional 4
New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Kewaskum 20
Milwaukee Pius XI 52, Greendale Martin Luther 47
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
MARSHALL 62, LODI 35
Lodi*20*15*—*35
Marshall*28*34*—*62
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 1 2-2 4; Milne 4 0-0 9; Ripp 3 0-0 7; Puls 3 0-0 7; Klann 2 4-5 8. Totals 13 6-7 35.
MARSHALL — Lutz 3 8-8 14; Andrews 10 3-6 23; Rateike 5 3-4 15; Weisensel 1 0-0 3; Nickel 2 1-4 5; Ward 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-22 62.
3-point goals: L 3 (Milne 1, Ripp 1, Puls 1); M 3 (Rateike 2, Weisensel 1). Total fouls: L 14; M 12.
LAKE MILLS 57, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 56
Lake Mills*35*22*—*57
Prairie du Chien*30*26*—*56
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 1 1-2 4, Wagner 4 2-2 12, Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 1 0-0 2, Guerrero 9 7-7 25, Lamke 0 2-2 2, B. Pitta 4 1-2 9, Will 0 0-4 0. Totals 20 13-19 57.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Feye 0 1-2 2, Krahn 8 0-1 16, E. Hager 1 0-0 3, A. Knapp 3 1-2 9, Radloff 6 1-1 13, M Knapp 1 0-0 2, Banasik 1 0-0 2, Allbee 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 4-8 56.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Wagner 2, Roughen 1, Wollin 1); PdC 4 (A. Knapp 2, E. Hager 1, Radloff 1). Total fouls: LM 15; PdC 14.
Sectional 1
La Crosse Aquinas 63, Maple Northwestern 38
St. Croix Falls 47, Neillsville 43
Sectional 2
Amherst 63, Wrightstown 56
Westfield 55, Bonduel 39
Sectional 4
Howards Grove 51, Whitefish Bay Dominican 39
Oostburg 60, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 55
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
MINERAL POINT 63, WATERLOO 60
Waterloo*23*37*—*60
Mineral Point*28*35*—*63
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 3 3-4 9; Webster 0 1-2 1; Powers 5 7-11 19; Jaehnke 2 0-0 5; Asik 6 0-0 16; Huebner 0 1-2 1; Wolff 1 2-4 4; Baumann 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 15-25 60.
MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 7 0-0 20; Aschliman 0 3-4 3; Chambers 6 2-2 17; Watters 5 1-5 11; Wenger 4 1-7 9; Cox 0 3-4 3. Totals 22 10-22 63.
3-point goals: W 7 (Asik 4, Powers 2, Jaehnke 1); MP 9 (Lindsey 6, Chambers 3). Total fouls: W 21; MP 20. Fouled out: Wenger.
Fennimore 48, Kenosha St. Joseph 44
Sectional 1
Phillips 69, Clear Lake 54
Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28
Sectional 2
Mishicot 63, St. Mary Catholic 47
Randolph 52, Crandon 47
Sectional 3
Bangor def. Hillsboro, forfeit
Auburndale def. Cochrane-Fountain City, forfeit
DIVISION 5
Sectional 1
Prairie Farm 51, Port Wing South Shore 43
Chippewa Falls McDonell 50, Minong Northwood 35
Sectional 2
Three Lakes 76, Gresham 45
Athens 62, Suring 52
Sectional 3
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Highland 50
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 63, Independence 49
Sectional 4
Black Hawk 68, Almond-Bancroft 30
Albany 56, Rio 48
Saturday’s schedule
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
(Game times TBA unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Verona (7-4) at Hartland Arrowhead (21-5)
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (16-8) at Franklin (14-5)
Hortonville (17-8) at Hudson (21-0)
Germantown (26-1) at Kimberly (25-1)
DIVISION 2
McFarland (9-4) at Reedsburg (18-1)
Milwaukee Pius XI (14-9) at New Berlin Eisenhower (23-4)
Onalaska (16-3) at Rice Lake (16-7)
Freedom (25-1) at Green Bay Notre Dame (25-1)
DIVISION 3
Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Marshall (22-3), site TBA
Oostburg (23-3) at Howards Grove (23-1)
St. Croix Falls (22-1) at La Crosse Aquinas (20-0)
Amherst (14-7) at Westfield (19-5)
DIVISION 4
Fennimore (15-7) at Mineral Point (15-5)
Randolph (21-3) at Mishicot (17-2)
Auburndale (18-4) at Bangor (18-2)
Fall Creek (14-4) at Phillips (19-1)
DIVISION 5
Albany (19-2) at Black Hawk (20-0)
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13-8) at Wauzeka-Steuben (16-3)
Athens (11-9) at Three Lakes (18-5)
Chippewa Falls McDonell (11-3) at Prairie Farm (19-2)
GYMNASTICS
Thursday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: Under a revised WIAA tournament format, the top two eligible teams from each sectional qualify for team state competition, and the top five individuals in each event and all-around qualify for individual state competition.
DIVISION 1
MUKWONAGO/WALES KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
Team scores: Franklin co-op 148.225 (ineligible for state team competition); Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine 139.325 (team state qualifier); Verona/Madison Edgewood 137.625 (team state qualifier); Middleton 136.325; Waukesha North co-op 135.800; Milton/Edgerton 134.650; Sun Prairie 132.875; Waunakee/DeForest 126.125; Janesville Parker 119.350; Janesville Craig 111.500.
Top five individuals
Balance beam: 1, Burge, Muk, 9.5; 2, Lauber, Fra, 9.475; 3, De Leo Lopez, Fra, 9.425; 4, Hawk, Fra, 9.225; 5, Missiaen, Fra, 9.150.
Vaulting: 1, Lauber, Fra, 9.425; 2, Rebout, JC, 9.4; 3, Hawk, Fra, 9.3; 4, Rochon, FME, 9.25; 5 (tie), Engelkes, Mid, Crowley, VME, and Guelker, Sun, 9.125.
Uneven bars: 1, Rebout, JC, 9.45; 2, Lauber, Fra, 9.4; 3 (tie), Wong, Fra, Olstad, Mil/E, and Hogan-Quam, Fra, 9.0.
Floor exercise: 1, Burge, Muk, 9.5; 2, Lauber, Fra, 9.5; 3, Korns, WN, 9.475; 4 (tie), Olstad, Mil/E, and Rochon, Fra, 9.425.
All-around: 1, Rebout, JC, 36.35; 2, Crowley, VME, 36.1; 3, Martini, F, 35.925; 4, Olstad, Mil/E, 35.75; 5, Engelkes, Mid, 35.3.
At Mukwonago High School.
Saturday’s schedule
DIVISION 1
Hartford sectional
Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington, Kenosha Tremper co-op (ineligible for team competition), Watertown, Wilmot co-op.
Session 2, 1:30 p.m.: Brookfield East/Central, Hartford, Mequon Homestead, Oconomowoc, West Bend West.
DIVISION 2
Platteville sectional
Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Baraboo, Dodgeville co-op, Markesan, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb.
Session 2, 1:15 p.m.: Platteville co-op, Reedsburg, River Valley/Barneveld, Sauk Prairie, Southwestern co-op, Waupun.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Thursday’s area summaries
Non-conference
JEFFERSON 83, LODI/WIS. HEIGHTS 82
200-yard medley relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Rank, Ostopowicz, Riedl), 2:02.92. 200 freestyle: Davis, JC, 2:07.01. 200 individual medley: Rank, JC, 2:21.51. 50 freestyle: Riedl, JC, :27.79. 100 butterfly: Riedl, JC, 1:19.48. 100 freestyle: Whiting, JC, 1:01.84. 500 freestyle: Clark, LWH, 6:59.46. 200 freestyle relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Rank, Ostopowicz, Riedl, Davis), 1:51.90. 100 backstroke: Davis, JC, 1:03.34. 100 breaststroke: Rank, JC, 1:11.96. 400 freestyle relay: Lodi (Burke, Lochner, Brisky, Bollenbach), 4:40.55. At Lodi.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Today’s area schedule
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
Regional 1
Verona (4-5) vs. Waunakee (14-5) at Baraboo, 5:30 p.m.
Sun Prairie (5-5) vs. DeForest (12-5) at Baraboo, 8 p.m.
Regional 2
Janesville Parker (16-8) at Fort Atkinson (9-5), 6 p.m.
Monona Grove (4-7) vs. Milton (13-4) at Fort Atkinson, 8 p.m.
Sectional 2
Regional 3
Slinger (7-16) at Beaver Dam (16-7)
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Regional 1
Portage (7-16) at Wisconsin Dells (13-1)
Regional 2
Madison Edgewood (10-12) at Sauk Prairie (10-6)
McFarland (7-4) at Lodi (9-8)
Regional 3
Whitewater (8-11) at Lake Mills (19-5)
Stoughton (3-5) at Waupun (7-12)
Regional 4
Beloit Turner (8-14) at Edgerton (20-4)
Evansville (17-2) at Monroe (13-1)
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
Regional 1
River Valley (5-12) at Richland Center (13-5)
Viroqua (7-8) at Poynette (10-8)
Regional 2
Watertown Luther Prep (6-13) at Columbus (8-12)
Regional 3
Belleville (9-11) at Darlington (18-4)
Prairie du Chien (6-10) at New Glarus (15-8)
Regional 4
Marshall (16-7) at Lakeside Lutheran (18-4)
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Regional 1
Wisconsin Heights (6-9) at Fennimore (14-5)
Regional 3
Waterloo (4-19) at (1) Randolph (20-3)
Dodgeland (7-13) at (2) Deerfield (4-5) at Cambridge
WRESTLING
WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s schedule
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
At Kaukauna High School
Quarterfinals (11 a.m.)
Upper bracket: (4) Waunakee (4-1) vs. (5) Marshfield (9-2); (1) Kaukauna (10-0) vs. (8) Brookfield East (3-3)
Lower bracket: (2) Stoughton (4-1) vs. (7) Waterford (7-1); (3) Holmen (11-0) vs. (6) Slinger (12-1)
Semifinals (about 1 p.m.): Upper bracket quarterfinal winners meet; lower bracket quarterfinal winners meet
Final (about 3 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet
DIVISION 2
At Adams-Friendship High School
Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Amery (12-0) vs. (4) Kiel (5-2); (2) Prairie du Chien (9-3) vs. (3) Winneconne (9-3)
Final (20 minutes following last semifinal match): Semifinal winners meet
DIVISION 3
At Wausau West High School
Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Coleman (8-1) vs. (4) Cadott (10-1); (2) Mineral Point (6-0) vs. (3) Random Lake (11-2)
Final (about 1 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet