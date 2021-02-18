Prep sports: Germantown ends Beaver Dam's four-year run of state tournament success

Reagan Briggs converted a three-point play with five seconds remaining in overtime to lift the visiting Wildcats (7-4) past the 11th-ranked Lasers (17-7). Briggs finished with 18 points. Taylor Stremlow added 15 and Megan Murphy had 13 for Verona, which plays at Hartland Arrowhead on Saturday in a sectional final and is seeking its first state trip since winning the 2016 title. Grace Grocholski led Kettle Moraine with 22 points and Braelyn Torres had 17.

Hartland Arrowhead 54, Sun Prairie 35

The Warhawks (21-5) capitalized on a second-half scoring drought by the Cardinals (5-5) that lasted more than seven minutes. Phoebe Frentzel led Arrowhead with 14 points. Alaina Harper added 10, including a key basket to make it 31-24 with 9 minutes 31 seconds to play. Sun Prairie’s Antionique Auston led all scorers with 18 points.Reedsburg 76, Wilmot 48

In a Division 2 sectional semifinal, the third-ranked Beavers (18-1) opened a 43-14 halftime lead to run past the visiting Panthers (12-11). Mahra Wieman led four Reedsburg double-figure scorers with 24 points, and Trenna Cherney and Melissa Dietz added 15 apiece.

Lake Mills 57, Prairie du Chien 56