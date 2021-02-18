 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Germantown ends Beaver Dam's four-year run of state tournament success
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Germantown ends Beaver Dam's four-year run of state tournament success

A long run of WIAA state tournament success came to an untimely end for the Beaver Dam girls basketball team on Thursday night.

The Golden Beavers, winners of three consecutive Division 2 state titles from 2017 to 2019 and a state qualifier in the 2020 tournament that was called off due to COVID-19, won’t return to state this season.

Beaver Dam (22-3, ranked third in Division 1 by The Associated Press) struggled from start to finish in a 74-54 loss at second-ranked Germantown (26-1) in a sectional semifinal.

Germantown opened a 37-21 halftime lead over the Golden Beavers, who played most of the season without star Maty Wilke, a University of Wisconsin recruit who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday, Dec. 14.

Beaver Dam soldiered on without her, losing only to top-ranked Kimberly, Division 3 top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas and now Germantown.

But on Thursday, leading scorer Natalie Jens was held to nine points and seniorAvery Stonewall was the only Beaver Dam double-digit scorer, getting 16 points.

Germantown, which visits Kimberly on Saturday for a state berth, got 26 points from Kamorea Arnold and 13 from Emilie Wizner.

Verona 55, Wales Kettle Moraine 54 (OT)

Reagan Briggs converted a three-point play with five seconds remaining in overtime to lift the visiting Wildcats (7-4) past the 11th-ranked Lasers (17-7). Briggs finished with 18 points. Taylor Stremlow added 15 and Megan Murphy had 13 for Verona, which plays at Hartland Arrowhead on Saturday in a sectional final and is seeking its first state trip since winning the 2016 title. Grace Grocholski led Kettle Moraine with 22 points and Braelyn Torres had 17.

Hartland Arrowhead 54, Sun Prairie 35

The Warhawks (21-5) capitalized on a second-half scoring drought by the Cardinals (5-5) that lasted more than seven minutes. Phoebe Frentzel led Arrowhead with 14 points. Alaina Harper added 10, including a key basket to make it 31-24 with 9 minutes 31 seconds to play. Sun Prairie’s Antionique Auston led all scorers with 18 points.Reedsburg 76, Wilmot 48

In a Division 2 sectional semifinal, the third-ranked Beavers (18-1) opened a 43-14 halftime lead to run past the visiting Panthers (12-11). Mahra Wieman led four Reedsburg double-figure scorers with 24 points, and Trenna Cherney and Melissa Dietz added 15 apiece.

Lake Mills 57, Prairie du Chien 56

In a Division 3 sectional semifinal, Vivian Guerrero led the fourth-ranked L-Cats (22-2) to a road victory over the sixth-ranked Blackhawks (17-3). As the clock ran down, Guerrero took the ball at the top of the key, drove down the left side of the lane and sank the game-winning layup, wrapping up a 25-point performance. Guerrero scored 10 points in the second half as Lake Mills wiped out a 40-35 halftime deficit. Prairie du Chien got 16 points from Lily Krahn and 13 from Teagan Radloff.

Marshall 62, Lodi 35

In a Division 3 sectional semifinal, the fifth-ranked Cardinals (22-3) used a 34-15 run in the second half to outlast the Blue Devils (8-9). Mya Andrews scored nine of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter to help Marshall build their lead. Allie Rateike added 15 and Anna Lutz totaled 14 for the Cardinals. Sam Klann led Lodi with eight points.Gymnastics

Mukwonago sectional

Verona/Madison Edgewood earned a trip to next Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids by finishing as the second-place eligible team. The Franklin co-op won the meet with 148.225 points, but is ineligible for state team competition because of the size of its co-op program. Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine finished second with 139.325, and Verona/Edgewood was third at 137.625.

Janesville Craig junior Olivia Rebout won the all-around championship with a score of 36.35 points, and also won on uneven bars (9.45). Verona/Edgewood sophomore Ella Crowley was second in all-around (36.1), Milton/Edgerton junior Ireland Olstad fourth (35.75) and Middleton senior Taylor Engelkes fifth (35.3). Each qualified for the individual state meet, also next Saturday.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s semifinal summaries

DIVISION 1

VERONA 5, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 1

Verona*3*1*1*—*5

University School of Milwaukee*0*1*0*—*1

First period — V: Renlund (Heinrichs, Cordray), 10:05; V: Osting (Haessig, Iszczyszyn), 13:57 (pp). V: Haessig (Cordray), 16:58.

Second period — U: Ells (Mann), 10:34 (pp); V: Heinrichs, 12:00.

Third period — V: Codde (Brotzman, Aune) 15:33 (pp).

Saves: V (Grant) 22; U (Schroeder) 30.

Penalties-minutes: V 7-14, U 15-42. Records: V 16-6-0; USM 24-3-0. At Uihlein Ice Arena, River Hills.

HUDSON 6, GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 2

Green Bay Notre Dame*2*0*0*—*2

Hudson*1*2*3*—*6

First period — H: Kochendorfer (Mauer, Dietz), 3:03 (pp); G: Bill (Budinger, McCarron), 5:10; G: Poshak (McCarron), 13:00.

Second period — H: Kochendorfer, 4:29; H: Pottratz (Danielson, Handberg), 5:00.

Third period — H: Parent, 3:20; H: Handberg (Parent), 4:42 (sh); H: Jilek (Giblin), 13:08.

Saves: GBND (Roberts) 19; H (Ripplinger) 10.

Penalties-minutes: GBND 4-8, H 4-8. Records: GBND 15-4-0; H 20-3-0. At Gornick Arena, Hudson

DIVISION 2

FOND DU LAC ST. MARY SPRINGS 5,

SOMERSET CO-OP 1

Somerset co-op*0*1*0*—*1

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs*1*1*3*—*5

First period — F: Koenigs (Blanck), 7:10.

Second period — S: Bailey, 5:42; F: Welsch (Pickart), 13:51 (pp).

Third period — F: Bellendir (McLaughlin), 1:45 (pp); F: Welsch, 11:03; F: Grass, 14:00 (sh).

Saves: S (Bents) 52; F (Rising) 10. Penalties-minutes: S 5-10, F 4-8. Records: S 15-12-1; F 25-2-0. At Blue Line Family Ice Center, Fond du Lac.

SUPERIOR 4, MINOCQUA LAKELAND 1

Minocqua Lakeland*0*1*0*—*1

Superior*1*1*2*—*4

First period — S: Kalin, 16:01.

Second period — ML: Olson, 5:10; S: Gotelaere (Stenberg), 10:16.

Third period — S; Piggott, 14:19; Stenberg, 15:19.

Saves: ML (Masayesva 2, Boggetto 9) 11; S (Durfee) 9. Penalties-minutes: ML 0-0, S 5-10. Records: ML 13-5-0; S 11-5-0. At Spooner Civic Center.

Saturday’s finals

At South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (25-2-0) vs. Superior (11-5-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 9:30 a.m.

DIVISION 1

Verona (16-6-0) vs. Hudson (20-3-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s championship

University School of Milwaukee co-op (18-3-0) vs. Chippewa Falls co-op (13-6-1) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 12:10 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA SECTIONALS

Thursday’s summaries, scores

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 54, SUN PRAIRIE 35

Sun Prairie*19*16*—*35

Hartland Arrowhead*26*28*—*54

SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Antony 0 2-4 2, Rademacher 1 0-0 3, Strey 2 0-0 4, Outlay 1 1-2 4, Auston 6 5-8 18, Seymore 2 0-2 4. Totals 12 8-16 35.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Hanson 2 0-0 6, Schleicher 2 0-0 6, Larson 1 4-6 6, Frentzel 4 5-5 14, Erickson 0 2-4 2, Samz 1 6-6 8, Harper 4 4-5 10. Totals 14 21-26 54.

3-point goals: SP 3 (Auston 1, Outlay 1, Rademacher 1); HA 5 (Schleicher 2, Hanson 2, Frentzel 1). Total fouls: SP 23; HA 17.

VERONA 55, WALES KETTLE MORAINE 54 (ot)

Verona*30*19*6*—*55

Wales Kettle Moraine*24*25*5*—*54

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — Lambe 3 0-0 6, Burns 1 1-2 3, Briggs 6 3-3 18, Murphy 5 1-1 13, Stremlow 6 3-4 15. Totals 21 8-10 55.

WALES KETTLE MORAINE — Randgaard 2 2-5 6, Haertle 2 0-0 4, Alvarez 2 0-0 5, Torres 7 2-3 17, Siedenburg 0 0-1 0, Grocholski 5 11-12 22. Totals 18 15-21 54.

3-point goals: V 5 (Briggs 3, Murphy 2); W 3 (Alvarez 1, Torres 1, Grocholski 1). Total fouls: V 16; W 13. Fouled out: Lambe.

Sectional 2

GERMANTOWN 74, BEAVER DAM 54

Beaver Dam*21*33*—*54

Germantown*37*37*—*74

BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Jens 3 1-2 9, Salettel 1 2-2 5, Wittnebel 2 2-2 6, Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Kuenzi 1 0-0 2, Yagodinski 1 0-0 3, Oestreicher 2 0-0 4, Stonewall 7 2-2 16, Lapen 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 7-8 54.

GERMANTOWN — Arnold 8 10-12 26, McNeal 0 2-2 2, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Palzkill 5 0-0 10, Robinson 2 0-0 6, Wizner 5 0-0 13, Pampuch 3 0-0 6, Acker 4 0-1 9. Totals 28 12-15 74.

3-point goals: BD 5 (Jens 2, Salettel 1, Hodgson 1, Yagodinski 1), G 6 (Robinson 2, Wizner 3, Acker 1). Total fouls: BD 16, G 8.

Kimberly 82, Sheboygan North 43

Sectional 1

Hudson 61, Wisconsin Rapids 37

Hortonville 45, De Pere 43

Sectional 4

Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 65, Waterford 29

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

REEDSBURG 76, WILMOT 48

Wilmot*14*34*—*48

Reedsburg*43*33*—*76

WILMOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Raymond 1 1-2 4; Beagle 1 0-0 2; Peterson 0 1-2 1; Parisi 6 2-4 14; Mad. Johnson 3 0-1 7; Mc. Johnson 5 2-4 14; Christiansen 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 6-14 48.

REEDSBURG — Klitzke 0 1-2 1; T. Cherney 5 4-4 15; S. Cherney 5 0-1 10; Mac. Wieman 3 0-0 8; Dietz 6 0-0 15; Mah. Wieman 8 5-7 24; Benish 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 10-15 76.

3-point goals: W 4 (Mc. Johnson 2, Ma. Johnson 1, Raymond 1); W 10 (Dietz 3, Mah. Wieman 3, Mac. Wieman 2, T. Cherney 1, Benish 1). Total fouls: W 14; R 16.

McFARLAND 45, JEFFERSON 33

Jefferson*22*11*—*33

McFarland*25*20*—*45

JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Madden 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 2-4 9, Howard 2 4-6 10, S. Peterson 0 1-2 1, Dearborn 1 0-2 3, Helmink 0 1-3 1, Johnson 2 0-0 4, J. Peterson 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 9-19 33. .

McFARLAND — Fortune 1 0-0 2, Butler 1 0-2 3, B. Kirch 0 0-1 0, A. Kirch 1 0-0 2, Lonigro 2 2-2 7, Dean 0 0-0 0, Hildebrandt 6 1-1 13, Mallegni 6 5-8 18. Totals 17 8-14 45.

3-point goals: J 4 (Howard 2, Messmann 1, Dearborn 1); M 3 (Butler 1, Lonigro 1, Mallegni 1). Total fouls: J 12; M 18. Fouled out: None.

Sectional 1

Rice Lake 58, Somerset 38

Onalaska 56, Medford 48

Sectional 2

Green Bay Notre Dame 87, Shawano 21

Freedom 74, Appleton Xavier 57

Sectional 4

New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Kewaskum 20

Milwaukee Pius XI 52, Greendale Martin Luther 47

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

MARSHALL 62, LODI 35

Lodi*20*15*—*35

Marshall*28*34*—*62

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 1 2-2 4; Milne 4 0-0 9; Ripp 3 0-0 7; Puls 3 0-0 7; Klann 2 4-5 8. Totals 13 6-7 35.

MARSHALL — Lutz 3 8-8 14; Andrews 10 3-6 23; Rateike 5 3-4 15; Weisensel 1 0-0 3; Nickel 2 1-4 5; Ward 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-22 62.

3-point goals: L 3 (Milne 1, Ripp 1, Puls 1); M 3 (Rateike 2, Weisensel 1). Total fouls: L 14; M 12.

LAKE MILLS 57, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 56

Lake Mills*35*22*—*57

Prairie du Chien*30*26*—*56

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 1 1-2 4, Wagner 4 2-2 12, Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 1 0-0 2, Guerrero 9 7-7 25, Lamke 0 2-2 2, B. Pitta 4 1-2 9, Will 0 0-4 0. Totals 20 13-19 57.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Feye 0 1-2 2, Krahn 8 0-1 16, E. Hager 1 0-0 3, A. Knapp 3 1-2 9, Radloff 6 1-1 13, M Knapp 1 0-0 2, Banasik 1 0-0 2, Allbee 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 4-8 56.

3-point goals: LM 4 (Wagner 2, Roughen 1, Wollin 1); PdC 4 (A. Knapp 2, E. Hager 1, Radloff 1). Total fouls: LM 15; PdC 14.

Sectional 1

La Crosse Aquinas 63, Maple Northwestern 38

St. Croix Falls 47, Neillsville 43

Sectional 2

Amherst 63, Wrightstown 56

Westfield 55, Bonduel 39

Sectional 4

Howards Grove 51, Whitefish Bay Dominican 39

Oostburg 60, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 55

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

MINERAL POINT 63, WATERLOO 60

Waterloo*23*37*—*60

Mineral Point*28*35*—*63

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 3 3-4 9; Webster 0 1-2 1; Powers 5 7-11 19; Jaehnke 2 0-0 5; Asik 6 0-0 16; Huebner 0 1-2 1; Wolff 1 2-4 4; Baumann 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 15-25 60.

MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 7 0-0 20; Aschliman 0 3-4 3; Chambers 6 2-2 17; Watters 5 1-5 11; Wenger 4 1-7 9; Cox 0 3-4 3. Totals 22 10-22 63.

3-point goals: W 7 (Asik 4, Powers 2, Jaehnke 1); MP 9 (Lindsey 6, Chambers 3). Total fouls: W 21; MP 20. Fouled out: Wenger.

Fennimore 48, Kenosha St. Joseph 44

Sectional 1

Phillips 69, Clear Lake 54

Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28

Sectional 2

Mishicot 63, St. Mary Catholic 47

Randolph 52, Crandon 47

Sectional 3

Bangor def. Hillsboro, forfeit

Auburndale def. Cochrane-Fountain City, forfeit

DIVISION 5

Sectional 1

Prairie Farm 51, Port Wing South Shore 43

Chippewa Falls McDonell 50, Minong Northwood 35

Sectional 2

Three Lakes 76, Gresham 45

Athens 62, Suring 52

Sectional 3

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Highland 50

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 63, Independence 49

Sectional 4

Black Hawk 68, Almond-Bancroft 30

Albany 56, Rio 48

Saturday’s schedule

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

(Game times TBA unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Verona (7-4) at Hartland Arrowhead (21-5)

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (16-8) at Franklin (14-5)

Hortonville (17-8) at Hudson (21-0)

Germantown (26-1) at Kimberly (25-1)

DIVISION 2

McFarland (9-4) at Reedsburg (18-1)

Milwaukee Pius XI (14-9) at New Berlin Eisenhower (23-4)

Onalaska (16-3) at Rice Lake (16-7)

Freedom (25-1) at Green Bay Notre Dame (25-1)

DIVISION 3

Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Marshall (22-3), site TBA

Oostburg (23-3) at Howards Grove (23-1)

St. Croix Falls (22-1) at La Crosse Aquinas (20-0)

Amherst (14-7) at Westfield (19-5)

DIVISION 4

Fennimore (15-7) at Mineral Point (15-5)

Randolph (21-3) at Mishicot (17-2)

Auburndale (18-4) at Bangor (18-2)

Fall Creek (14-4) at Phillips (19-1)

DIVISION 5

Albany (19-2) at Black Hawk (20-0)

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13-8) at Wauzeka-Steuben (16-3)

Athens (11-9) at Three Lakes (18-5)

Chippewa Falls McDonell (11-3) at Prairie Farm (19-2)

GYMNASTICS

Thursday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: Under a revised WIAA tournament format, the top two eligible teams from each sectional qualify for team state competition, and the top five individuals in each event and all-around qualify for individual state competition.

DIVISION 1

MUKWONAGO/WALES KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL

Team scores: Franklin co-op 148.225 (ineligible for state team competition); Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine 139.325 (team state qualifier); Verona/Madison Edgewood 137.625 (team state qualifier); Middleton 136.325; Waukesha North co-op 135.800; Milton/Edgerton 134.650; Sun Prairie 132.875; Waunakee/DeForest 126.125; Janesville Parker 119.350; Janesville Craig 111.500.

Top five individuals

Balance beam: 1, Burge, Muk, 9.5; 2, Lauber, Fra, 9.475; 3, De Leo Lopez, Fra, 9.425; 4, Hawk, Fra, 9.225; 5, Missiaen, Fra, 9.150.

Vaulting: 1, Lauber, Fra, 9.425; 2, Rebout, JC, 9.4; 3, Hawk, Fra, 9.3; 4, Rochon, FME, 9.25; 5 (tie), Engelkes, Mid, Crowley, VME, and Guelker, Sun, 9.125.

Uneven bars: 1, Rebout, JC, 9.45; 2, Lauber, Fra, 9.4; 3 (tie), Wong, Fra, Olstad, Mil/E, and Hogan-Quam, Fra, 9.0.

Floor exercise: 1, Burge, Muk, 9.5; 2, Lauber, Fra, 9.5; 3, Korns, WN, 9.475; 4 (tie), Olstad, Mil/E, and Rochon, Fra, 9.425.

All-around: 1, Rebout, JC, 36.35; 2, Crowley, VME, 36.1; 3, Martini, F, 35.925; 4, Olstad, Mil/E, 35.75; 5, Engelkes, Mid, 35.3.

At Mukwonago High School.

Saturday’s schedule

DIVISION 1

Hartford sectional

Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington, Kenosha Tremper co-op (ineligible for team competition), Watertown, Wilmot co-op.

Session 2, 1:30 p.m.: Brookfield East/Central, Hartford, Mequon Homestead, Oconomowoc, West Bend West.

DIVISION 2

Platteville sectional

Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Baraboo, Dodgeville co-op, Markesan, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb.

Session 2, 1:15 p.m.: Platteville co-op, Reedsburg, River Valley/Barneveld, Sauk Prairie, Southwestern co-op, Waupun.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

JEFFERSON 83, LODI/WIS. HEIGHTS 82

200-yard medley relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Rank, Ostopowicz, Riedl), 2:02.92. 200 freestyle: Davis, JC, 2:07.01. 200 individual medley: Rank, JC, 2:21.51. 50 freestyle: Riedl, JC, :27.79. 100 butterfly: Riedl, JC, 1:19.48. 100 freestyle: Whiting, JC, 1:01.84. 500 freestyle: Clark, LWH, 6:59.46. 200 freestyle relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Rank, Ostopowicz, Riedl, Davis), 1:51.90. 100 backstroke: Davis, JC, 1:03.34. 100 breaststroke: Rank, JC, 1:11.96. 400 freestyle relay: Lodi (Burke, Lochner, Brisky, Bollenbach), 4:40.55. At Lodi.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Today’s area schedule

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

Regional 1

Verona (4-5) vs. Waunakee (14-5) at Baraboo, 5:30 p.m.

Sun Prairie (5-5) vs. DeForest (12-5) at Baraboo, 8 p.m.

Regional 2

Janesville Parker (16-8) at Fort Atkinson (9-5), 6 p.m.

Monona Grove (4-7) vs. Milton (13-4) at Fort Atkinson, 8 p.m.

Sectional 2

Regional 3

Slinger (7-16) at Beaver Dam (16-7)

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

Regional 1

Portage (7-16) at Wisconsin Dells (13-1)

Regional 2

Madison Edgewood (10-12) at Sauk Prairie (10-6)

McFarland (7-4) at Lodi (9-8)

Regional 3

Whitewater (8-11) at Lake Mills (19-5)

Stoughton (3-5) at Waupun (7-12)

Regional 4

Beloit Turner (8-14) at Edgerton (20-4)

Evansville (17-2) at Monroe (13-1)

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

Regional 1

River Valley (5-12) at Richland Center (13-5)

Viroqua (7-8) at Poynette (10-8)

Regional 2

Watertown Luther Prep (6-13) at Columbus (8-12)

Regional 3

Belleville (9-11) at Darlington (18-4)

Prairie du Chien (6-10) at New Glarus (15-8)

Regional 4

Marshall (16-7) at Lakeside Lutheran (18-4)

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

Regional 1

Wisconsin Heights (6-9) at Fennimore (14-5)

Regional 3

Waterloo (4-19) at (1) Randolph (20-3)

Dodgeland (7-13) at (2) Deerfield (4-5) at Cambridge

WRESTLING

WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s schedule

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

At Kaukauna High School

Quarterfinals (11 a.m.)

Upper bracket: (4) Waunakee (4-1) vs. (5) Marshfield (9-2); (1) Kaukauna (10-0) vs. (8) Brookfield East (3-3)

Lower bracket: (2) Stoughton (4-1) vs. (7) Waterford (7-1); (3) Holmen (11-0) vs. (6) Slinger (12-1)

Semifinals (about 1 p.m.): Upper bracket quarterfinal winners meet; lower bracket quarterfinal winners meet

Final (about 3 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 2

At Adams-Friendship High School

Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Amery (12-0) vs. (4) Kiel (5-2); (2) Prairie du Chien (9-3) vs. (3) Winneconne (9-3)

Final (20 minutes following last semifinal match): Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 3

At Wausau West High School

Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Coleman (8-1) vs. (4) Cadott (10-1); (2) Mineral Point (6-0) vs. (3) Random Lake (11-2)

Final (about 1 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet

