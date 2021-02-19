Prep sports: Germantown ends Beaver Dam's 4-year run of state tournament success

A long run of WIAA state tournament success came to an untimely end for the Beaver Dam girls basketball team on Thursday night.

The Golden Beavers, winners of three consecutive Division 2 state titles from 2017 to 2019 and a state qualifier in the 2020 tournament that was called off due to COVID-19, won’t return to state this season.

Beaver Dam (22-3, ranked third in Division 1 by The Associated Press) struggled from start to finish in a 74-54 loss at second-ranked Germantown (26-1) in a sectional semifinal.

Germantown opened a 37-21 halftime lead over the Golden Beavers, who played most of the season without star Maty Wilke, a University of Wisconsin recruit who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday, Dec. 14.

Beaver Dam soldiered on without her, losing only to top-ranked Kimberly, Division 3 top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas and now Germantown.

But on Thursday, leading scorer Natalie Jens was held to nine points and senior Avery Stonewall was the only Beaver Dam double-digit scorer, getting 16 points.

Germantown, which visits Kimberly on Saturday for a state berth, got 26 points from Kamorea Arnold and 13 from Emilie Wizner.

Verona 55, Wales Kettle Moraine 54 (OT)