Drake Baldwin’s second goal of the night came on a breakaway with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left to play Friday, giving the Madison West boys hockey team a 2-1 victory over Middleton in a Big Eight Conference game at Madison Ice Arena.
Baldwin tied the game for the Regents (5-0-1 overall, 5-1-0 Big Eight) with a power-play goal early in the second period. Blake Kalscheur knocked in a shot off a West defender’s pad to give the Cardinals (3-3-1, 1-2-0) an early 1-0 lead in the first.
Sean Hedican made 30 saves for West and Luigi Pugliese had 30 for Middleton.
Madison Edgewood 7, McFarland 1
The Crusaders (5-1-0, 2-0-0) scored three second-period goals to open a 4-0 lead and pulled away to beat the Spartans (3-2-0, 0-2-0) at the McFarland Community Ice Center.
Seven players scored for the Crusaders, with both Drew Lenz and Zach Madson finishing with a goal and two assists.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 5,
Stoughton 1
The Rock County Fury (2-3-0, 1-0-0 Badger Conference) took a 2-0 lead after two periods and then scored three goals in the third to pull away from the host Icebergs (1-3-0, 0-2-0). Sara Nerad produced a goal and two assists for the Fury.
Middleton co-op 2,
Brookfield co-op 1
Sierra Berg scored a pair of third-period goals to give the Metro Lynx (2-4-0) a come-from-behind victory over the Glacier (0-8-0) in non-conference play. Ava Jambor had two assists and Alina Yazek also assisted on the winning goal. Goaltender Camryn McKersie made 40 saves.
Wrestling
Madison East 45, Madison La Follette 31
The host Purgolders produced four pins — from Jaquan Travis at 160 pounds, Josh Porter at 182, Armon Myadze at 195 and Xavier Solache at 220 — to beat the Lancers in a Big Eight Conference dual.
La Follette got pins from Kyle Smith at 152, Simon Lederhilger at 285, Yanzong Xiong at 120 and Edward Pazdziora at 126.
Beaver Dam 36,
DeForest 35
Trailing 35-6 in the Badger North Conference dual, the Beavers produced consecutive pins from Ian Wendt-Utrie (182 pounds), James Fletcher (195) and Ramiro Vazquez (220), and then received a forfeit win at 285, to beat the Norskies at home.
Waunakee 46, Baraboo 24
The visiting Warriors got pins from Daniel Ford at 182, Zachary Marek at 195, Reed Ryan at 220, Kolby Heinz at 113, Cade Reddington at 120 to defeat the Thunderbirds in a Badger North dual.
Stoughton 80, Monroe 6
The host Vikings, No. 1 in the WiWrestling.com state rankings and No. 50 in the Intermat national rankings, earned eight pins to defeat the Cheesemakers in a Badger South dual.