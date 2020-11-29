Prep roundup: Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke becomes Beaver Dam's all-time scoring leader

Maty Wilke became the all-time scoring leader in the history of the Beaver Dam girls basketball program Saturday afternoon, leading the Golden Beavers to a 91-29 romp over visiting Plymouth in non-conference play.
Wilke, a University of Wisconsin-bound senior, passed 2017 graduate Cassidy Trotter with a 3-point basket at the 4-minute, 6-second mark of the first half. The basket gave Beaver Dam a 55-11 lead en route to a 58-13 halftime margin.
Beaver Dam is a three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion (not counting last season, when a state champion was not crowned due to COVID-19). The Golden Beavers have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 116-15 in the first half.
Wilke scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and now has 1,163 career points. Minnesota-Moorhead recruit Natalie Jens led Beaver Dam with 25 points and Northern Kentucky recruit Paige Hodgson added 13. The defense limited Plymouth to six field goals.
Plymouth*13*16*—*29
Beaver Dam*58*33*—*91
PLYMOUTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Grimm 0 1-2 1, Fox 0 1-2 1, Panknow 0 2-2 2, Booth 4 3-4 12, Lilyquist 2 3-4 7, Schmitt 0 3-4 3, Hwey 0 3-6 3. Totals 6 16-24 29.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 10 0-0 25, Salettel 1 0-0 3, Wittnebel 2 0-2 4, M. Wilke 8 2-2 22, Hodgson 5 0-0 13, Yagodinski 1 0-0 3, G. Wilke 2 0-0 4, Oestreicher 3 0-1 8, Stonewall 1 0-0 3, Lapen 2 1-3 5, Czarnecki 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 3-8 91.
3-point goals: P 1 (Booth 1); BD 16 (Jens 5, M. Wilke 4, Hodgson 3, Oestreicher 2, Salettel 1, Yadosinski 1). Total fouls: P 9; BD 22. Records: BD 2-0; P 0-2.
Boys hockey
Fond du Lac 3, Madison Edgewood 2
The visiting Crusaders (0-2-0) tried to write a movie-script ending, scoring twice in the first 11 minutes of the third period to tie the score. But Fond du Lac’s Brody Detert scored his second goal with 4:55 to play, and the Cardinals held on to win their opener at the Blue Line Ice Center in Fond du Lac
Cooper Fink and Aidan Lenz scored for Edgewood, with Owen Friedow adding two assists and Cody Menzel one. Edgewood goaltender Daniel Hoefer made 19 saves.
Madison Edgewood*0*0*2*—*2
Fond du Lac*1*1*1*—*3
First period — FdL: Grier (Detert), 13:00.
Second period — FdL: Sabel (Schwartz, Waltz), 8:44.
Third period — ME: Fink (Friedow), 6:20 (pp); Lenz (Friedow, Menzel), 10:24; FdL: Detert, 12:05.
Shots on goal: ME 42, FdL 22. Saves: ME (Hoefer) 19; FdL (Getz) 40. Penalties-minutes: ME 2-4, FdL 6-12. Records: ME 0-2-0; FdL 1-0-0. At Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac.
Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 2, Verona 1
The defending state champion Wildcats evened the score on a power-play goal by Walker Haessig in the second period, but Anthony Bartnik sent home the game-winner, on Jackson Keller’s second assist, at 12:29 of the third. Verona outshot the Lakers, 31-13.
Verona*0*1*0*—*1
Wales Kettle Moraine*1*0*1*—*2
First period — WKM: Sanders (Keller), 2:00.
Second period — Haessig, 14:01 (pp).
Third period — Bartnik (Keller), 12:29.
Shots on goal: V 31, WKM 13. Saves: V (Hebgen) 11; WKM (Arnold) 30. Penalties-minutes: V 3-6, WKM 2-4. Records: V 0-1-0, WKM 2-0-0. At Naga-Waukee Ice Center, Delafield.
Waunakee 11, New Berlin Eisenhower/West 3
The Warriors (1-0-0) opened a 5-1 lead after one period and cruised to victory over the United in the Pettit Ice Center at State Fair Park in Milwaukee.
