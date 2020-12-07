Prep roundup: Sauk Prairie girls open with convincing victory over Lodi

Eleven players scored, but none finished with more than eight points Monday night as the Sauk Prairie girls basketball team opened its season with a 46-31 victory over visiting Lodi in non-conference play.

McKayla Paukner led the Eagles (1-0) with eight points. Sauk Prairie took control of the game in the first half, racing to a 31-8 lead at the break.

Lauren Milne led Lodi (0-1) with 10 points.

Madison Edgewood 71, Fort Atkinson 42

Sarah Lazar scored 21 points and Baluck Deang added 12 to help the visiting Crusaders (4-0) pull away from a nine-point halftime lead with a 39-18 run in the second half against the Blackhawks (0-5). Elly Kohl scored 12 points and Tyla Staude 10 for Fort.

Beaver Dam 82, Watertown 38

The Golden Beavers (5-0) raced to a 45-20 halftime lead and made 16 baskets from 3-point range in a runaway victory over the Goslings (2-2). Natalie Jens made six 3-pointers on her way to a 22-point game, Maty Wilke made four and totaled 29 points, and Paige Yagodinski scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Watertown got 16 points from Teya Maas.

Janesville Craig 63, Muskego 60