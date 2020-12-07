Prep roundup: Sauk Prairie girls open with convincing victory over Lodi

Eleven players scored, but none finished with more than eight points Monday night as the Sauk Prairie girls basketball team opened its season with a 46-31 victory over visiting Lodi in non-conference play.
McKayla Paukner led the Eagles (1-0) with eight points. Sauk Prairie took control of the game in the first half, racing to a 31-8 lead at the break.
Lauren Milne led Lodi (0-1) with 10 points.
Madison Edgewood 71, Fort Atkinson 42
Sarah Lazar scored 21 points and Baluck Deang added 12 to help the visiting Crusaders (4-0) pull away from a nine-point halftime lead with a 39-18 run in the second half against the Blackhawks (0-5). Elly Kohl scored 12 points and Tyla Staude 10 for Fort.
Beaver Dam 82, Watertown 38
The Golden Beavers (5-0) raced to a 45-20 halftime lead and made 16 baskets from 3-point range in a runaway victory over the Goslings (2-2). Natalie Jens made six 3-pointers on her way to a 22-point game, Maty Wilke made four and totaled 29 points, and Paige Yagodinski scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Watertown got 16 points from Teya Maas.
Janesville Craig 63, Muskego 60
The Cougars (1-2) wiped out a 31-25 halftime deficit with a 38-point second half to beat the host Warriors (1-4). Senior Claudia Fieiras led the Cougars with 23 points and freshman Mya Nicholson added 17.
Wisconsin Dells 72, Portage 56
Audra Johnson poured in a game-high 28 points, including 18 in the second half, to help the Chiefs (3-0) hold off the Warriors.
After trailing 38-17 at halftime, Portage (0-3) pulled within 49-32 with just under 12 minutes left, but Johnson and Wisconsin Dells regained control with a 15-2 run for a 65-34 lead with 6:40 to go. Freshman Stella Brees led Portage with 13 points.
Boys basketball
Watertown Luther Prep 80, Winnebago Lutheran 72
The host Phoenix and the Vikings combined to make 22 3-point baskets in their season opener, but Luther Prep pulled away late for the non-conference victory.
Luther Prep had four double-digit scorers, led by Nicholas Montgomery with 19 points and nine rebounds. Junior point guard Tom Balge added 18 points and seven assists, junior Marcus Fitzsimmons tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and senior Luke Fix also had 13 points.
Winnebago Lutheran got 31 points from junior Ethan Cole.
Lodi 56, Marshall 43
The host Blue Devils (1-0) raced to a 30-14 halftime lead and fended off the Cardinals (1-1). Trey Traeder led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, and seven other players scored. Marshall got 20 points from Craig Ward and 16 from Reid Truschinski.
New Glarus 74, Platteville 42
The visiting Glarner Knights got 18 points from Dain Walter, 15 from Carter Siegenthaler and 12 from Al Strok in running past the Hillmen. New Glarus opened a 36-17 halftime lead, with Siegenthaler scoring 12 first-half points. Platteville got 16 points from Aidan Sparkman.
Edgerton 77, Brodhead 45
The visiting Crimson Tide (3-0) raced to a 31-13 halftime lead and then scored 46 points in the second half to defeat the Cardinals (1-1). Edgerton got 23 points from Clayton Jenny, 16 from Peyton Fox, 14 from Drew Hanson and 11 from Konner Knauf. Owen Leifker scored 18 for Brodhead.
Waterloo 54, Johnson Creek 37
The Pirates (1-1) got 23 points from Eugene Wolff to build a victory over the host Bluejays (0-2). Waterloo opened a 26-14 halftime lead.
East Troy 81, Janesville Craig 67
The host Trojans (2-1) opened a 43-25 halftime lead and held off the Cougars (0-3).
