Prep notes: Watertown Luther Prep's Grace Schmidt commits for women's basketball

Watertown Luther Prep junior Grace Schmidt announced via Twitter on Thursday that she has orally committed to California Baptist University in Riverside, California, and plans to compete in women’s basketball.
Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state girls basketball team.
She was a high honorable mention selection on The Associated Press all-state team. She was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team.
She was fourth in the state in scoring (25.6 points per game) and seventh in rebounding (13.1 rebounds per game in 16 games playing an independent schedule), according to WisSports.net. She shot 57.7% from the field.
California Baptist won the WAC regular-season and tournament titles this past season. California Baptist advanced to the third round of the WNIT. Due to transition to NCAA Division I status, it was not eligible for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Schmidt tweeted: “Excited and humbled to announce I have verbally committed to further my education and play Division 1 basketball at California Baptist University!! Huge thank you to my coaches, family, friends, and teammates who have supported and pushed me throughout the years.”
Madison Memorial senior Mia Morel is a California Baptist commit.
Schmidt also plays for the Wisconsin Lakers, which have demonstrated a good connection with California Baptist in recent years.
Middleton’s McKenzie Johns commits for volleyball
Middleton senior McKenzie Johns announced on Twitter she has committed to Bryant & Stratton College in Wisconsin and plans to compete in volleyball (sand and indoor).
Johns was listed as an outside hitter and right-side hitter for Middleton.
Johns tweeted: “I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at Bryant & Stratton College. I’ll playing NJCAA D1 Sand and D2 Indoor volleyball. I want to thank Coach Heather Curley for this amazing opportunity!”