Prep notes: Watertown Luther Prep's Grace Schmidt commits for women's basketball

Watertown Luther Prep junior Grace Schmidt announced via Twitter on Thursday that she has orally committed to California Baptist University in Riverside, California, and plans to compete in women’s basketball.

Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state girls basketball team.

She was a high honorable mention selection on The Associated Press all-state team. She was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team.

She was fourth in the state in scoring (25.6 points per game) and seventh in rebounding (13.1 rebounds per game in 16 games playing an independent schedule), according to WisSports.net. She shot 57.7% from the field.

California Baptist won the WAC regular-season and tournament titles this past season. California Baptist advanced to the third round of the WNIT. Due to transition to NCAA Division I status, it was not eligible for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.