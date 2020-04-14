Prep notes: Tim Matthies steps down as Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longtime coach Tim Matthies has stepped down as Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach, Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns announced Tuesday.

Matthies was coach for 22 seasons.

Lakeside Lutheran won the WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball championship in 2001, defeating Florence 56-41 in a semifinal and Brillion 59-46 in the title game. Lakeside Lutheran also reached state in 2002, falling to Boyceville 78-57 in a Division 3 semifinal.

He finished with a 377-144 record.

Under Matthies' leadership, the Warriors were consistently strong in the Capitol North Conference. This season, Lakeside Lutheran was 13-11 and finished fourth in league play.

Jahns wrote in an email that Matthies felt the time was right for a fresh voice to lead the program, for him to be done coaching the girls basketball team and for him to spend more time with his family, including his grandchildren.

Jahns indicated internal candidates on the coaching staff and outside candidates will be spoken to about the job.

Matthies, a mathematics teacher, started at Lakeside Lutheran in 1993. In addition to girls basketball, he coaches JV softball.