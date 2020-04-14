Prep notes: Tim Matthies steps down as Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach

Longtime coach Tim Matthies has stepped down as Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach, Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns announced Tuesday.
Matthies was coach for 22 seasons.
Lakeside Lutheran won the WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball championship in 2001, defeating Florence 56-41 in a semifinal and Brillion 59-46 in the title game. Lakeside Lutheran also reached state in 2002, falling to Boyceville 78-57 in a Division 3 semifinal.
He finished with a 377-144 record.
Under Matthies' leadership, the Warriors were consistently strong in the Capitol North Conference. This season, Lakeside Lutheran was 13-11 and finished fourth in league play.
Jahns wrote in an email that Matthies felt the time was right for a fresh voice to lead the program, for him to be done coaching the girls basketball team and for him to spend more time with his family, including his grandchildren.
Jahns indicated internal candidates on the coaching staff and outside candidates will be spoken to about the job.
Matthies, a mathematics teacher, started at Lakeside Lutheran in 1993. In addition to girls basketball, he coaches JV softball.
Prior to coming to Lakeside Lutheran, he was principal and a teacher at Jerusalem Lutheran School in Morton Grove, Illinois. He was a 1983 graduate of Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, and earned a master’s degree in 1991 from National-Louis University in Illinois, according to his Lakeside Lutheran bio.
Lake Mills adds new tennis coach
Stephanie Hanke was named girls tennis coach at Lake Mills, according to an announcement on Twitter from the Lake Mills athletics department.
Hanke, a former prep tennis player, is a special education teacher at Lake Mills. She is a University of Wisconsin graduate with a 2018 degree in rehabilitation psychology, according to her Lake Mills bio.
“She brings a positive attitude, strong work ethic and is excited to carry on the tradition of excellence to our tennis program,” according to the Lake Mills announcement.
Cameron Dary had been the L-Cats' tennis coach.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!