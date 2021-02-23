Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Jazzanay Seymore commits to Edgewood College; Beloit Memorial tabs new football coach

Sun Prairie senior Jazzanay Seymore has committed to Edgewood College and plans to compete in women’s basketball, according to a Twitter announcement.

The 6-foot Seymore averaged 10.9 points per game in Sun Prairie’s shortened season this year.

She was a first-team all-conference selection in girls basketball in the Big Eight Conference in 2019-20.

Seymore tweeted: “First, I would like to start off by saying thank you God for putting me in the position today to play basketball at the next level and continue my career. Next I would like to thank my parents for always pushing me to become a better person and a better athlete. After that, I would like to thank my friends, family and coaching staff and all my teammates for never giving up on me and pushing me past my limits so I could become a better person in whole.

“Thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me and supporting me along the way. Thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me and supporting me along the way. Thank you for your time and efforts, it was truly appreciated. With that being said, I would like to say I will be attending Edgewood College in the fall to continue my academic and basketball career.”

