Prep notes: Sauk Prairie's Naomi Breunig commits to Winona State for women's basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk Prairie senior Naomi Breunig announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has committed to Winona State University and plans to play women’s basketball.

Breunig, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/wing, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger North Conference last season. She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area Girls Basketball team.

Sauk Prairie finished 13-11, including 5-9 in conference play. Sauk Prairie, seeded sixth, defeated 11th-seeded Portage 68-37 and lost to third-seeded Reedsburg 63-33 in WIAA Division 2 postseason play.

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program located in Winona, Minnesota.

Breunig tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to play basketball for Coach Ballard and Coach Wurtz at Winona State University! Go Warriors!!”

Scott Ballard is Winona State’s coach and Ana Wurtz is an assistant.

Breunig is playing girls tennis this fall.

Lake Mills’ Taylor Roughen makes college decision