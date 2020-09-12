Prep notes: Sauk Prairie's Naomi Breunig commits to Winona State for women's basketball

Sauk Prairie senior Naomi Breunig announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has committed to Winona State University and plans to play women’s basketball.
Breunig, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/wing, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger North Conference last season. She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area Girls Basketball team.
Sauk Prairie finished 13-11, including 5-9 in conference play. Sauk Prairie, seeded sixth, defeated 11th-seeded Portage 68-37 and lost to third-seeded Reedsburg 63-33 in WIAA Division 2 postseason play.
Winona State is an NCAA Division II program located in Winona, Minnesota.
Breunig tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to play basketball for Coach Ballard and Coach Wurtz at Winona State University! Go Warriors!!”
Scott Ballard is Winona State’s coach and Ana Wurtz is an assistant.
Breunig is playing girls tennis this fall.
Lake Mills’ Taylor Roughen makes college decision
Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen announced recently on Twitter that she has orally committed to Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa and plans to play softball.
Roughen was a first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol North Conference in 2019. She is a pitcher, shortstop and third baseman for the L-Cats.
There wasn’t a 2020 softball season because the WIAA canceled spring sports competitions and state tournaments due concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roughen tweeted: “So excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic career at Bryant and Stratton College in the fall of 2021! Super excited to work with a great coaching staff and be able to continue to play the game I love!!”
Roughen also played on the Lake Mills girls basketball team that advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament last March.
