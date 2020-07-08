Prep notes: Monroe names girls basketball, boys soccer coaches; Stoughton's Ryan Ellingson makes college decision for baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe hired Patrick Kenny as girls basketball coach on Wednesday, Cheesemakers activities and athletic director Jeff Newcomer confirmed.

Kenny replaces longtime coach Sam Mathiason, who stepped down this spring.

In addition, Newcomer said in an email that Matt Bodeau has been hired as Monroe’s boys soccer coach.

Kenny, who wasn't immediately available for comment, takes over for Mathiason, who replaced Kevin Keen as Monroe head coach in 2010.

The Cheesemakers advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament three consecutive seasons from 2017-19.

They advanced to the Division 2 title game in 2019. Monroe defeated Whitefish Bay 59-47 in the state semifinal, before dropping a 65-46 decision to Beaver Dam in the state title game.

Beaver Dam defeated Monroe 62-47 in a semifinal in 2017 and New Berlin Eisenhower defeated Monroe 67-63 in a semifinal in 2018.

Mathiason plans to continue teaching mathematics at Monroe High School, but hopes to spend more time with family.

Monroe was 12-11 in 2019-20 and 7-7 in the Badger South Conference this past season. Fifth-seeded Monroe lost to fourth-seeded Monona Grove 77-74 in postseason.