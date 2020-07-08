Prep notes: Monroe names girls basketball, boys soccer coaches; Stoughton's Ryan Ellingson makes college decision for baseball

Monroe hired Patrick Kenny as girls basketball coach on Wednesday, Cheesemakers activities and athletic director Jeff Newcomer confirmed.
Kenny replaces longtime coach Sam Mathiason, who stepped down this spring.
In addition, Newcomer said in an email that Matt Bodeau has been hired as Monroe’s boys soccer coach.
Kenny, who wasn't immediately available for comment, takes over for Mathiason, who replaced Kevin Keen as Monroe head coach in 2010.
The Cheesemakers advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament three consecutive seasons from 2017-19.
They advanced to the Division 2 title game in 2019. Monroe defeated Whitefish Bay 59-47 in the state semifinal, before dropping a 65-46 decision to Beaver Dam in the state title game.
Beaver Dam defeated Monroe 62-47 in a semifinal in 2017 and New Berlin Eisenhower defeated Monroe 67-63 in a semifinal in 2018.
Mathiason plans to continue teaching mathematics at Monroe High School, but hopes to spend more time with family.
Monroe was 12-11 in 2019-20 and 7-7 in the Badger South Conference this past season. Fifth-seeded Monroe lost to fourth-seeded Monona Grove 77-74 in postseason.
Bodeau's background includes playing boys soccer for Monroe and men's soccer at MATC, he wrote in a text.
He played for Monroe his freshman through junior seasons, then moved to Smyrna, Delaware. He was a 2011 high school graduate.
Bodeau played men's soccer for MATC (Madison College) as a men's defensive center midfielder in 2013-14 and 2014-15, earning first-team all-conference honors in 2013-14, he said.
Kyle Kasten had been Monroe boys soccer coach.
Stoughton’s Ryan Ellingson makes college decision
Stoughton’s Ryan Ellingson has committed to attend Lakeland University and plans to play baseball, according to announcements on Twitter, including from Stoughton baseball and FieldLevel.
The 6-foot-2 Ellingson was part of the 2020 class at Stoughton. He plays pitcher, third base and shortstop.
Lakeland University in Plymouth is an NCAA Division III program and competes in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
Marshall cross country will have new leadership
Jeff Looze, who following the season retired from coaching cross country at Marshall after 40 years, said in an email that the program now will be led by Laura Grossman and Sara Rosewitz, teachers in the Marshall district with collegiate running experience.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!