Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock surpassed the 2,000 points mark for her girls basketball career.
Warnock scored 44 points in a victory over McFarland on Friday, giving her 2,009 career points, Monona Grove girls basketball coach Tyler Kuehl said.
Warnock moved into 20th place on the state’s all-time scoring list for girls basketball, Kuehl said.
Warnock passed Racine Park’s LaTonya Sims (2,005 points). In Warnock's sights are Jessica Kelliher of Waukesha North (19th with 2,012) and Jennah (Burkholder) Hartwig of Janesville Parker (18th with 2,033). Hartwig now is the Parker girls basketball coach.
Warnock is averaging 31.7 points per game, which is second in the state.
The 6-foot-2 Warnock, a University of Iowa commit, became the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder for girls and boys basketball last season.
Middleton’s Jeff Kind earns coaching recognition
Middleton girls basketball coach Jeff Kind was honored for his induction into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame during this week’s Middleton Cardinal Showcase basketball tournament at Middleton High School.
Kind was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame during a ceremony in September.
The list of inductees from the WBCA:
HIGH SCHOOL COACH
Jeff Christensen, Racine Lutheran; Jeff Kind, Middleton; Mickey Martin, Little Chute; Jeff Pustina, Cuba City; Mike Schalow, Kaukauna; Dave Scheidigger, New Berlin Eisenhower; John Stelzer, Manitowoc Roncalli; Caron Townsend, River Ridge.
ASSISTANT COACH
Dale Buvid, Monroe; Jerry Sinz, Edgar.
FRIEND
Dave Fritz, Potosi; Randy Gorske, North Fond du Lac;
REFEREE
Jeff Hartl, Kieler; Dave Kersten, Wisconsin Rapids; Ken Welter, Dickeyville.
PLAYER – BOY
Dr. Howard Fuller, North Division; Tom Hughbanks, Green Bay East; Roger “’Whitey” Johnson, Eau Claire Memorial; Mike Kelley, Milwaukee Pius; Rob Logterman, Janesville Craig; Jim McIlvaine, Racine St. Catherine’s; Todd Meier, Oshkosh Lourdes; Terry Porter, Milwaukee South; Steve Wilhelm, Fall Creek; Mike Wilks, Milwaukee Rufus King.
PLAYER – GIRL
Colleen Heimstead, Elk Mound; Kelly (Auger) Kelley, Milwaukee Pius; Corrin (Von Wold) Mataczynski, Hudson; Tracy (Winkler) Schmotzer, Chilton; Jerica Watson, Milwaukee Washington.