Prep girls basketball photo: Monona Grove's McKenna Warnock
Monona Grove's McKenna Warnock, front, and Monroe's Sydney Mathiason, behind, compete for possession during the first half of Monroe's 60-59 Badger South Conference win at Monona Grove.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock surpassed the 2,000 points mark for her girls basketball career.

Warnock scored 44 points in a victory over McFarland on Friday, giving her 2,009 career points, Monona Grove girls basketball coach Tyler Kuehl said.

Warnock moved into 20th place on the state’s all-time scoring list for girls basketball, Kuehl said.

Warnock passed Racine Park’s LaTonya Sims (2,005 points). In Warnock's sights are Jessica Kelliher of Waukesha North (19th with 2,012) and Jennah (Burkholder) Hartwig of Janesville Parker (18th with 2,033). Hartwig now is the Parker girls basketball coach. 

Warnock is averaging 31.7 points per game, which is second in the state.

The 6-foot-2 Warnock, a University of Iowa commit, became the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder for girls and boys basketball last season.

Middleton’s Jeff Kind earns coaching recognition

Middleton girls basketball coach Jeff Kind was honored for his induction into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame during this week’s Middleton Cardinal Showcase basketball tournament at Middleton High School. 

Kind was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame during a ceremony in September.

The list of inductees from the WBCA:

HIGH SCHOOL COACH

Jeff Christensen, Racine Lutheran; Jeff Kind, Middleton; Mickey Martin, Little Chute; Jeff Pustina, Cuba City; Mike Schalow, Kaukauna; Dave Scheidigger, New Berlin Eisenhower; John Stelzer, Manitowoc Roncalli; Caron Townsend, River Ridge.

ASSISTANT COACH

Dale Buvid, Monroe; Jerry Sinz, Edgar.

FRIEND

Dave Fritz, Potosi; Randy Gorske, North Fond du Lac;

REFEREE

Jeff Hartl, Kieler; Dave Kersten, Wisconsin Rapids; Ken Welter, Dickeyville.

PLAYER – BOY

Dr. Howard Fuller, North Division; Tom Hughbanks, Green Bay East; Roger “’Whitey” Johnson, Eau Claire Memorial; Mike Kelley, Milwaukee Pius; Rob Logterman, Janesville Craig; Jim McIlvaine, Racine St. Catherine’s; Todd Meier, Oshkosh Lourdes; Terry Porter, Milwaukee South; Steve Wilhelm, Fall Creek; Mike Wilks, Milwaukee Rufus King.

PLAYER – GIRL

Colleen Heimstead, Elk Mound; Kelly (Auger) Kelley, Milwaukee Pius; Corrin (Von Wold) Mataczynski, Hudson; Tracy (Winkler) Schmotzer, Chilton; Jerica Watson, Milwaukee Washington.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

