Marshall senior Ceraya Morel announced on Twitter she has committed to Madison Area Technical College for women’s basketball.
Morel helped lead Marshall to its second consecutive WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball championship.
The 5-foot-4 Morel scored a career-high 17 points in Marshall’s 58-37 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in a Division 3 semifinal in March at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Ceraya Morel tweeted: “Beyond excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Madison College. Forever thankful for my family, coaches and teammates who have supported me throughout the process.”
Her sister, Mia, is a sophomore guard for the Cardinals. Mia Morel and Marshall sophomore Anna Lutz were co-players of the year in the Capitol South Conference.
Scheduling events to consider
Baseball games scheduled this spring for Miller Park in Milwaukee include Portage and Mount Horeb squaring off at 2 p.m. on May 15 and Milton and Edgerton meeting on May 22. The Milton-Edgerton game is tentatively set for 4 p.m. May 22 or about one hour after the Milwaukee Brewers’ 12:10 p.m. game is completed that day.
Basketball: The Beaver Dam boys basketball program announced Wednesday on Twitter that several teams from the Badger Conference will play several teams from the North Shore Conference on Jan. 11, 2020, at Beaver Dam Fieldhouse.
Boys basketball teams scheduled to compete include Mount Horeb, Fort Atkinson, Oregon, Monona Grove, DeForest and Beaver Dam from the Badger Conference. North Shore teams include West Bend East, West Bend West, Cedarburg, Slinger, Hartford and Port Washington.
JV games will begin at 9:15 a.m. and the first varsity game will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 11.