Madison La Follette senior Kaytlin Eder announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, and plans to compete in women’s basketball and track and field.
Eder, a guard, was named to the third team of the all-conference girls basketball team in the Big Eight Conference.
She tweeted: “Proud to announce that I have committed to Clarke University, where I will continue my academic career, play basketball and run track. Thank you to everyone that has been by my side throughout my process and supported me these last four years.”
Sun Prairie announces college decisions
Sun Prairie announced on Twitter that senior Aidan Schutter committed to play tennis at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington and senior Luke Baker committed for men’s soccer at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
They took part in celebratory signing ceremonies.