Prep notes: Madison East's Kalena Bentley makes college choice for women's basketball

Madison East senior Kalena Bentley announced on Twitter that she has committed to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and plans to play women’s basketball.
Bentley, a 5-foot-6 guard, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball choice in the Big Eight Conference. She averaged about 13 points per game.
She received honorable-mention recognition on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.
North Dakota State College of Science is an NJCAA program.
She tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be attending North Dakota State College of Science to further my education/athletic career at the division 1 juco level. Thank you to everyone that has supported me & to the coaches at NDSCS who are giving me this opportunity.”
Madison Memorial senior Brooke Peters committed in February to North Dakota State College of Science for women’s basketball.
Mineral Point’s Nicole Johnson makes college decision
Mineral Point senior Nicole Johnson has committed to Viterbo University and plans to play women’s basketball, according to Twitter announcements from Viterbo and Mineral Point.
The 6-3 Johnson was a first-team choice in Division 4 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team and an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press girls basketball all-state team. She was a first-team selection and the player of the year in the SWAL.
She averaged 12.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocked shots, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
Viterbo is an NAIA program.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!