You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep notes: Madison East's Kalena Bentley makes college choice for women's basketball
0 comments

Prep notes: Madison East's Kalena Bentley makes college choice for women's basketball

{{featured_button_text}}
2018-02-06-Sun Prairie East 4-02062018212124

East's Kalena Bentley and Sun Prairie;s Bailey Lutes fight for a loose ball in the first half. Sun Prairie High School hosted Madison East in Big Eight girls basketball Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS

Madison East senior Kalena Bentley announced on Twitter that she has committed to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and plans to play women’s basketball.

Bentley, a 5-foot-6 guard, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball choice in the Big Eight Conference. She averaged about 13 points per game.

She received honorable-mention recognition on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.

North Dakota State College of Science is an NJCAA program.

She tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be attending North Dakota State College of Science to further my education/athletic career at the division 1 juco level. Thank you to everyone that has supported me & to the coaches at NDSCS who are giving me this opportunity.”

Madison Memorial senior Brooke Peters committed in February to North Dakota State College of Science for women’s basketball.

Mineral Point’s Nicole Johnson makes college decision

Mineral Point senior Nicole Johnson has committed to Viterbo University and plans to play women’s basketball, according to Twitter announcements from Viterbo and Mineral Point.

The 6-3 Johnson was a first-team choice in Division 4 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team and an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press girls basketball all-state team. She was a first-team selection and the player of the year in the SWAL.

She averaged 12.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocked shots, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

Viterbo is an NAIA program. 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics