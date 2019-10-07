Oregon senior Liz Uhl announced on Twitter she has orally committed to the University of Illinois-Springfield for women’s basketball.
Illinois-Springfield is an NCAA Division II program.
Casey Thousand is the Prairie Stars’ coach. Thousand formerly was an assistant coach at Northern Michigan and was women’s basketball coach at Edgewood College.
Uhl, a 5-foot-8 guard, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection in the Badger South Conference last season. She received honorable-mention recognition on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls basketball team.
Uhl tweeted: “First I want to thank my family who has been my biggest support system throughout this entire process. I would not be the person or player I am today without the time and support they have given me since I first picked up a basketball. I would also like to thank all my coaches who have helped me grow and develop as a player these past 12 years, as well as the coaches who have offered me the opportunity to play at the next level. Finally, I’d like to thank the teammates who have supported me and pushed me to be a better player and person. I am extremely excited and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois-Springfield to play for coach Thousand and her staff.”
Change on horizon
The Verona football team is scheduled to play its final regular-season home game at Curtis Jones Field when the Wildcats play host to Beloit Memorial on Friday night.
Verona is scheduled to open a new school in 2020-2021 and it will have new athletic facilities, including a new football field.
Verona closes the regular season against Madison East Oct. 18 at Breese Stevens Field.
Verona could play at home in the WIAA playoffs.
Sun Prairie has two regular-season home games remaining at Ashley Field – against Middleton on Friday and Madison West on Oct. 18.
Sun Prairie is planning a celebration of the field at the Oct. 18 game. Sun Prairie could play at home in the WIAA playoffs.
After the season, Ashley Field will be rotated and reconfigured in preparation for Sun Prairie having two high schools.
Ashley Field eventually will be home to both high schools.
The stadium will hold more than 4,000 spectators and will have a turf field.
It will have new facilities for concessions and media.
It also will have three locker rooms – one for each high school and one for the opposing team.