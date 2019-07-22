Mineral Point has named Michael Keyes as girls basketball coach, according to an announcement on Monday from Mineral Point school district communications Joelle Doye.
Keyes has served as an AAU head coach in boys and girls basketball for various programs, including Wisconsin Swing, Wisconsin Hoops Select and Wisconsin Pride, according to the release.
His high school varsity coaching experience includes Highland girls basketball coach from 2008-10 (included conference title and regional runner-up); Pecatonica boys basketball coach from 2005-07 (included conference runner-up and regional runner-up); and Monticello girls basketball coach from 2001-05 (includes three consecutive regional titles).
He served as a volunteer as an assistant for the varsity boys and girls programs and youth programs in Mineral Point, during the 1997-2015 span.
Keyes’ objectives, according to the release: “To continue to maintain and grow upon the established success of the girls’ program. To help develop and teach each individual the game of basketball in order to improve their skills and to enhance team performance. To represent the community of Mineral Point with a continued sense of pride and work ethic that has been carried on for decades.”
Keyes takes over for Matt Austin, who is the new principal at Mineral Point High School.
Austin coached the Pointers during the 2018-19 season. He led Mineral Point to the SWAL conference title and a regional championship.
Mineral Point (21-4) advanced to a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal, falling to La Crosse Aquinas 62-56. Aquinas went on to win the Division 4 state title.
Austin took over in 2018 for Mitch Wainwright, who coached the girls basketball team since 2010.
Steve Considine takes over as Lake Mills athletic director
Steve Considine has taken a job as assistant principal and athletic director at Lake Mills, according to a recent Portage Daily Register report.
Considine is a 2006 Portage graduate. He was the baseball coach and an assistant football coach at Baraboo.
Considine, a catcher, was a member of Portage’s 2006 baseball team that won a WIAA Division 2 state championship. He knocked in three runs and Portage defeated Medford 10-6 in a semifinal. Portage then topped West De Pere 8-2 in the title game.
He was hired by Baraboo prior to the 2014-15 school year.
Steve Murphy had been athletic director at Lake Mills.