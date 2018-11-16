Riding a wave of scoring from Elena Maier and Maddie Farnsworth, the Waunakee girls basketball team pulled away from host Milton for a 77-64 victory in a Badger Conference crossover game Friday night.
Maier scored 17 of her 27 points in the second half to help the Warriors break away from a 35-31 halftime lead. Fanrsworth added 20 points, 11 of them in the second half, and Caitlyn Kesilewski added 12 points.
Milton got 15 points from Carly Hankeand 14 apiece from Chloe Buescher and Abbie Campion.
Beaver Dam 81, Fort Atkinson 18
The defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers opened their season by racing to a 63-13 halftime lead over the host Black Hawks.
Aly Van Loo, a 6-foot-3 senior center, scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half for Beaver Dam. Natalie Jens added 12 points and Jada Donaldson and Tara Stauffacher scored 11 each.
No Fort Atkinson player scored more than four points.
Monroe 55, Mount Horeb 40
The host Cheesemakers got 23 points from senior point guard Sydney Hilliard, including 10-for-12 shooting from the free-throw line, to open an 18-point lead against the Vikings in the second half.
Monroe opened a 28-15 halftime lead. The Cheesemakers also got 15 points from Megan Benzschawel and 10 from Grace Tostrud.
Mount Horeb was led by Allivia McCormick with eight points.
Watertown 51, Portage 28
Brianna Hendricks made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the host Goslings to a 28-12 halftime lead en route to a victory against the Warriors.
McKena Yelk scored 14 points for Portage.
Monona Grove 84, Sauk Prairie 45
Senior guard McKenna Warnock scored 35 points as the host Silver Eagles routed the Eagles. Warnock finished last season with an average 28.5 points per game. Seanna Curran scored 12 points and Jenny Gorton added 11 for Monona Grove.
Naomi Bruenig scored nine points to lead Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 75,
Madison Edgewood 44
The Crusaders trailed 32-31 in the second half before the Norskies used their pressure defense to blow open the Badger Conference crossover game. DeForest finished the game with a 43-13 scoring run.
Aleah Grundahl scored 20 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Norskies, who went 16-for-16 from the free throw line. Grace Roth added 12 points, Sam Schaeffer 11 and Megan Mickelson 10.
Baluck Deang led Edgewood with 13 points.
Stoughton 43, Baraboo 30
Peighton Trieloff scored 11 points and was the game’s only double-figure scorer as the host Vikings won a crossover game against the Thunderbirds.
Haley Hannagan led Baraboo with seven points, all coming from the free throw line.
Big Eight Conference
Verona 57, Janesville Parker 39
Sophomore Kyiah Penn went 6-for-6 from the free throw line and scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to a road victory over the Vikings.
Jena Forrestal scored 13 points for Parker.
The Vikings played without senior forward Julie Hartwig, who also missed the opening game earlier this week due to an injury.
Madison La Follette 67,
Madison West 38
The Lancers jumped out to 15-5 lead in the first half and held on against the host Regents.
Kaytlin Eder and Nyenhial Riak scored 12 points apiece for La Follette. Kaitlyn Manke led West with nine points.
Middleton 47, Madison East 36
The host Cardinals opened a 26-10 halftime lead, but the Purgolders tightened the margin in the second half behind 15 points from Ashala Moseberry.
Middleton got 11 points apiece from Karina Bursac and Evie Coleman.
Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 37
The Cougars opened a 56-14 halftime lead and had five players score nine or more points in a victory over the host Purple Knights. Hannah Dunlavy led the Cougars with 14 points.
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland 45, East Troy 39
Annalise DeMuth scored 14 points, sinking all eight of her free throws, and Katie Hildebrandt went 5-for-6 from the line en route to scoring 11 points as the Spartans held off the Trojans.
Grace Lomen led East Troy with 12 points.
Evansville 60, Clinton 44
The Blue Devils got 19 points from Paige Banks and 12 from Abby Eftenoff to beat the host Cougars.
Liz Kalk scored 19 points for Clinton.
Non-conference
Darlington 56, New Glarus 48
Senior guard Kaylee Meyers scored 20 points before fouling out to spark the Redbirds past the host Glarner Knights.
Darlington outscored New Glarus 26-20 in the second half and made six of 11 free throws down the stretch.
New Glarus got 11 points from JayLynn Benson and 10 from Morgan Hustad.
Winnebago Lutheran 57, Watertown Luther Prep 38
Alayna Suprenand scored 15 points to lead three double-digit scorers as the Vikings defeated the host Phoenix.
Grace Schmidt led Luther Prep with 16 points, making eight of 10 free throws.
Mineral Point 61, Dodgeville 40
The host Pointers opened a 30-22 halftime lead and got 19 points from McKenna Reichling and 13 apiece from Nicole Johnson and Kyla Lindsey to beat the Dodgers.
Olivia Argall scored 12 points for Dodgeville.