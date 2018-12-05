Teya Maas and Aubrey Schmutzler scored 16 points apiece on Tuesday to help the Watertown girls basketball team take a 60-55 victory over visiting Monroe in Badger South Conference play.
The Goslings (5-0, 3-0 Badger South) raced to a 12-0 lead to start the game and maintained a steady lead the rest of the way against Monroe (4-2, 2-1).
Senior guard Jenna Koepp added 12 points for the Lady Goslings.
Monroe senior point guard Sydney Hilliard scored 23 points, making eight of nine free throws. Senior Emily Benzschawel added 14 points.
Monona Grove 69,
Fort Atkinson 37
Silver Eagles senior McKenna Warnock led all players with 16 points as Monona Grove (4-1, 2-1 Badger South) used a 25-point halftime lead to beat the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-3). Anna Schoenike led Fort Atkinson with nine points.
Stoughton 64, Milton 50
Peighton Trieloff scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (5-0, 2-0 Badger South) to a hot start and a victory over the Red Hawks (1-3, 1-2).
Stoughton opened a 41-28 halftime lead. Emma Kissling added 14 points for the Vikings. Milton got 22 points from Chloe Buescher, who made 16 of 19 free throws.
Oregon 80,
Madison Edgewood 69
Panthers shooting guard Liz Uhl scored 24 points and Kaitlyn Schrimpf had 22 as Oregon (3-3, 1-2 Badger South) earned its first conference victory and kept the Crusaders (0-4, 0-3) winless. Edgewood got 16 points from Erin Jenkins.
Badger North Conference
DeForest 46, Waunakee 44
The host Warriors (4-1, 2-1 Badger North) erased an eight-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining, but the Norskies’ Maggie Trautsch delivered a put-back basket as time expired for the winner.
DeForest (4-2, 2-1) got 12 points from Aleah Grundahl and 11 from Megan Mickelson. For Waunakee, sophomore point guard Elena Maier had 17 points.
Reedsburg 59, Baraboo 48
Senior point guard Ava Douglas led all players with 21 points as the Beavers (5-1, 3-0 Badger North) defeated the Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-3). Forward Haley Hannagan led Baraboo with 15 points.
Mount Horeb 47, Sauk Prairie 32
The visiting Vikings (2-3, 1-2 Badger North) held the Eagles (0-5, 0-3) scoreless for the first nine minutes to open a 14-0 lead and held on to win.
Julia Magnuson scored 13 points and Kenzie Coulthard and Emma Anderson added 11 each for Mount Horeb. Sauk Prairie got 10 points from Cam Ballweg.
Beaver Dam 78, Portage 25
The Golden Beavers (5-0, 2-0 Badger North) opened a 48-9 halftime lead en route to a victory over the Warriors (1-3, 1-2). Aly Van Loo had 18 points for Beaver Dam. McKena Yelk led Portage with 12 points.
Non-conference
Poynette 51, Cambridge 40
Senior Hanna Walters scored a game-high 24 points, including going 7-of-8 from the free throw line, to power the host Pumas (3-1) past the Blue Jays (2-3).
Freshman Mayah Holzhueter led the way with 16 points for Cambridge, while sophomore Jalynn Morter added 11 for Poynette.
Marshall 67,
Watertown Luther Prep 46
The Cardinals (4-0) scored more than 30 points in each half en route to a victory over the host Phoenix (3-2) to remain undefeated in Capitol crossover play. Sophomore Mia Morel scored 21 points, and Anna Lutz added 15 points.
Watertown Luther Prep got 15 points from freshman forward Grace Schmidt.
Lodi 61, New Glarus 32
The Blue Devils (5-1) took a 35-16 first-half lead and held on en route to a double-digit victory over the visiting Glarner Knights (2-2) in Capitol Conference crossover play. Senior Alana Gilles scored 22 points for Lodi, and sophomore Lauryn Milne added 13 points.
New Glarus got 14 points from sophomore JayLynn Benson.
Waterloo 54, Palmyra-Eagle 45
The Pirates (6-1) kept rolling as Brittney Limoseth scored 18 points and Melanie Renforth had 11 in a victory over the Panthers (1-3).
Waupun 41, Columbus 33
Freshman Abbie Aalsma led all players with 12 points as the Warriors (3-2) won out in a low-scoring battle with the Cardinals (2-3). Molly Kahl led Columbus with eight points.
River Valley 45, Adams-Friendship 22
The Blackhawks (4-2) used a 30-13 second half to defeat the host Green Devils (1-5) in non-conference play. Junior guard Ali Hoffman scored 7 of her 11 total points in the second half. Senior forward Emily Briehl added seven points.
For Adams-Friendship, Kyra Bula tallied 11 points.
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 41, Orfordville Parkview 40
Maeya Bakke led with 13 points in the Challengers (2-1, 1-0) road victory over the Vikings (0-3, 0-1). Orfordville Parkview had two players leave for fouls, while Hunter Baars finished with 12 points.