The Watertown girls basketball team had its undefeated record challenged by defensive-minded Oregon on Tuesday night.
But the visiting Goslings rallied for a 45-43 victory over the Panthers behind a 31-point second half, improving to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Badger South Conference heading into a home game against Monona Grove on Thursday.
Oregon (4-5, 2-4) held Watertown to 14 first-half points in taking a 16-14 lead.
Watertown got 17 points from sophomore guard Aubrey Schmutzler. Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored 14 for Oregon.
Monona Grove 88,
Milton 50
Senior guard McKenna Warnock scored 36 points, going 8-for-10 from the free throw line, to give the Silver Eagles (9-1, 4-1 Badger South) a victory over the visiting Red Hawks (3-5, 2-4).
Stoughton 55,
Fort Atkinson 30
Senior wing Emma Kissling scored 11 points and the Vikings (8-1, 5-1 Badger South) took a 27-point halftime lead and cruise past the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-6). Junior forward Anna Schoenike led Fort Atkinson with 11.
Badger North
Waunakee 69,
Mount Horeb 54
The Warriors (6-3, 4-2 Badger North) finished with a 29-16 run after the visiting Vikings (3-6, 1-5) drew within 40-38 with about 12 minutes to play. Maddie Farnsworth scored 17 points and Elena Maier 16 to lead Waunakee, and Melanie Watson scored nine of her 11 points after halftime.
DeForest 73,
Sauk Prairie 31
The Norskies (6-3, 4-2) made 11 3-pointers and got 17 points from senior Aleah Grundahl and 13 from junior Maggie Trautsch. Sauk Prairie (1-8, 1-5) got 16 points from sophomore Naomi Breunig.
Portage 61, Baraboo 48
Junior McKena Yelk scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and senior MacKenzie Roth had 17 to lead the visiting Warriors (3-5, 2-4) past the Thunderbirds (1-5, 1-7). Senior Alexis Johnson scored 23 points for Baraboo.
Southwest Wisconsin
Dodgeville 54,
River Valley 31
Sophomore Olivia Argall led all players with 19 points and Jojo Hemerl had 15 as the Dodgers (4-4, 1-2 Southwest Wisconsin) downed the Blackhawks (4-7, 0-3). Tienna Gruber led River Valley with 12 points.
Non-conference
Monroe 54, McFarland 34
The visiting Cheesemakers (6-3) picked up the victory over the Spartans (5-4), with senior guard Sydney Hilliard scoring 14 points for Monroe. Monroe opened a 30-point halftime lead.
Cambridge 47,
Barneveld 45
The host Blue Jays (3-5) led by four points with 11 seconds left, but Barneveld hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and then fouled on the inbounds play. Ashlynn Jarlsberg made one of two free throws for Cambridge. She finished with 13 points.