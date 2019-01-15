Freshman forward Grace Schmidt hit two late free throws Tuesday night to help the Watertown Luther Prep girls basketball team beat Lakeside Lutheran 42-39 for the Warriors’ first Capitol North Conference loss.
Junior forward Lauren Paulsen made a go-ahead 3-pointer with about 90 seconds remaining to give the lead to the Phoenix (6-5, 1-3 Capitol North).
Kaitlyn Shadoski had 13 points for Lakeside (8-5, 3-1).
DeForest 52, Wisconsin Dells 47
Sophomore Grace Roth hit two free throws with less than 5 seconds remaining to help the Norskies (10-5) clinch a victory over the Chiefs (11-3), ranked seventh in the Division 3 state poll.
Senior Aleah Grundahl had 17 points and Roth finished with 15 for DeForest. Senior Katelyn Meister scored 23 points for Wisconsin Dells.
Lodi 72, Portage 45
Sophomore Jaden Kolinski scored 18 points and senior Alana Gilles had 17 as the Blue Devils (10-4) beat the Warriors (6-8) on the road. Senior MacKenzie Roth scored 11 points for Portage.
Watertown 62,
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 45
The Goslings (10-4) used a 42-15 first half and got 14 points from Teya Maas to earn a non-conference victory over the visiting Crusaders (1-13).
Jenna Koepp added 12 for Watertown and Bri Korducki had 10. Catholic Memorial got 28 points from sophomore Alyssa Nimz.
Westosha Central 64,
Beloit Memorial 52
Michelle Frahm scored 11 of her 16 points in the first half and Jilian Adams had 15 of her 19 in the second half to lead the Falcons (2-13) past the host Purple Knights (1-12). Beloit got 15 points from Jaczquie Pabst.
Wisconsin Rapids 50,
Baraboo 46
Breaking loose from a 23-23 halftime tie, the visiting Red Raiders (7-8) capitalized on a number of second-half fouls to shoot 9-for-15 from the line and pull away from the Thunderbirds (2-12).
Senior center Kayla Huglen led Rapids with 15 points. Senior forward/guard Alexis Johnson led Baraboo with 16 points.
Evansville 37, Jefferson 30
The Blue Devils (8-7, 7-4 Rock Valley Conference) opened a 21-16 halftime lead on the road and put away the Eagles (6-8, 4-7) behind junior forward Paige Banks’ 15-point performance. Jefferson’s Olivia Ganser had 15 points, making seven of eight free throws.
Barneveld 47, Monticello 36
The Golden Eagles (3-11, 3-4 Six Rivers West Conference) beat the host Ponies (6-7, 3-6) as sophomore guard Leah Marx scored 13 points and sophomore forward Libby Oimoen added 12.
Barneveld broke away from a 19-16 halftime lead by sinking eight of 10 second-half free throws. Monticello got 13 points from Alyssen Noriega got 13.