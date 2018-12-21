Sydney Hilliard led an offensive barrage that carried the Monroe girls basketball team to a 75-58 victory over host Madison Edgewood in a Badger South Conference girls basketball game Friday night.
Hilliard, a University of Wisconsin recruit, scored 25 points, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line. She helped the Cheesemakers (7-3, 4-2 Badger South) open a 40-25 lead in the first half and keep the host Crusaders (1-7, 1-5) at arm’s length.
Sophomore Megan Benzschawel scored 16 points and senior Emily Benzschawel had 15 for Monroe. Edgewood got 16 points from Sarah Lazar and 10 from Baluck Deang.
Capitol South
Waterloo 66, Wisconsin Heights 48
The Pirates (10-1, 1-0) opened an 11-point halftime lead, and after the Vanguards (3-4, 0-1) trimmed the margin to six in the second half, Waterloo pulled away late in the conference opener for both teams.
Senior guard Sam Battenberg put an end to Heights’ late momentum with a steal and a driving basket for a three-point play that gave Waterloo a nine-point lead. Brittney Limoseth finished with 18 points for the Pirates, and Kelsi Handel scored 16 for Heights.
Marshall 76, New Glarus 52
The Cardinals (8-0, 1-0) jumped to an early lead in the first half and beat the Glarner Knights (4-4, 0-1). Anna Lutz, led Marshall with 23 points. Lexi Krause finished with 16 points for New Glarus.
Belleville 52, Cambridge 42
The Wildcats (5-3, 1-0) managed to pull away from the Blue Jays (3-6, 0-1) even though Cambridge made six 3-pointers and got 20 points from Ashlynn Jarlsberg.
Jade Halvensleben scored 14 points for Belleville, and Rachael Heittola and Jenna Shrader had 11 each.
Non-conference
Sauk Prairie 66, Madison West 22
Senior wing Riley Breunig led all players with 18 points as the Eagles (2-8) dominated the Regents (1-8). Aspen Fleming led West with nine points.
Milton 54, Jefferson 41
Red Hawks junior Shelby Mack-Honold scored 20 points to lead all players as Milton (4-5) downed the Eagles (4-6). Olivia Ganser and Ainsley Howard each scored 11 points for Jefferson.
Elkhorn 40, Fort Atkinson 36
The host Elks (8-2) managed to prevent the Blackhawks (0-9) from picking up their first victory of the season in a low-scoring battle. Elkhorn’s Maddie Ivey, a 6-2 junior forward, scored 19 points. Kat Brandl scored 16 points for Fort.
Beaver Dam 63, Mequon Homestead 39
Sophomore guard Matyson Wilke scored 16 points to lead the top-ranked Golden Beavers (8-0) past the host Highlanders (5-3). Homestead senior guard Grace Crowley scored 13 points.
Capitol North
Lodi 65, Columbus 46
The host Blue Devils (8-2, 2-0) seized control in the first half and never relinquished it, picking up a victory over the Cardinals (2-9, 0-1). Lodi senior guard Alana Gilles scored 23 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Lake Mills 36
Senior guard Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 22 points to lift the host Warriors (3-3, 1-0) over the L-Cats (7-3, 0-1). Lake Mills’ Jada Pitta finished with 11 points.
South Central
Wisconsin Dells 54, Westfield 30
The visiting Chiefs (8-1, 2-0) picked up the victory over the Pioneers (2-6, 1-1) behind four double-digit scorers, led by senior guard Katelyn Meister with 14 points. Only three players scored for Westfield.