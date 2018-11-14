A second-half charge helped the Stoughton girls basketball team rally from a four-point halftime deficit to take a 48-44 victory over host Verona in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
Stoughton’s Emma Kissling scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half, and Peighton Trieloff had 10 points.
The Vikings sank eight of 11 second-half free throws to preserve their lead.
Verona got 11 points apiece from sophomore guard Kyiah Penn and junior guard Rayna Briggs.
Waunakee 65,Janesville Parker 38
With 6-foot-2 junior forward Julia Hartwig not in the lineup for the host Vikings, the Warriors cruised to a 27-14 halftime lead on their way to victory.
Waunakee got 15 points from senior guard Maddie Farnsworth and 10 points from sophomore guard Elena Maier.
Senior Brooke Graesslin scored 11 points and junior Jena Forrestal had 10 for Parker.
Mount Horeb 44, McFarland 36
The host Vikings took a 17-13 halftime lead, and pulled away to a double-digit lead midway through the second half as senior Allivia McCormick, junior Kenzie Coulthard and sophomores Julia Magnuson and Anna Ollendick made 3-pointers.
Junior Freya Gilbertson scored 12 points and sophomore Lindsey Lonigro 11 for McFarland.
Lake Mills 64, Whitewater 47
The host L-Cats rolled to a victory over the Whippets behind 22 points from sophomore point guard Julianna Wagner.
Whitewater got 22 points from junior Cassidy Laue and 15 from sophomore Kacie Carollo.
Elkhorn 63, Columbus 46
Payton Christianson made 10 of 13 free throws and scored five baskets from the field to lead the Elks past the Cardinals. Ryley Rand had 18 points for the winners.
The Elks scored 20 unanswered points in the first half to take control.
Emma Paulson scored 14 points for Columbus, making four 3-pointers.
River Valley 49, North Crawford 15
Emily Briehl made all five of her free throws and totaled 13 points as the Blackhawks defeated the Trojans. Tienna Gruber had nine points for River Valley.