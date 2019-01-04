In a battle for a share of the Badger South Conference lead, a steady second half carried the Stoughton girls basketball team to a 49-39 victory over visiting Watertown on Friday night.
The Vikings (9-3 overall, 6-1 Badger South) opened a seven-point lead in the first half and never let the Goslings (8-4, 5-2) erase the advantage. Stoughton went 10-for-15 from the free throw line, and Watertown made only 7 of 22 attempts.
Senior Emma Kissling had a team-high eight points to lead Stoughton. Watertown got nine points from sophomore Teya Maas.
Monona Grove 90,
Madison Edgewood 78
Senior McKenna Warnock posted a game-high 38 points as the fifth-ranked Silver Eagles (12-1, 6-1 Badger South) put up 58 points in the second half to take down the Crusaders (2-9, 1-6). Sophomore Baluck Deang led Edgewood with 24 points, including six 3-pointers.
Monroe 70, Milton 46
The Cheesemakers (9-4, 5-2 Badger South) got 16 points from senior guard Sydney Hilliard to roll past the visiting Red Hawks (5-7, 2-5). Junior guard Shelby Mack-Honold paced Milton with 14 points.
Oregon 55, Fort Atkinson 40
The Panthers (7-6, 3-4 Badger South) used a 27-16 run in the second half to defeat the host Blackhawks (1-12, 0-7).
Junior guard Liz Uhl led Oregon with 18 points. Anna Schoenike tallied nine to lead Fort Atkinson.
Waunakee 64, Reedsburg 47
The Warriors (8-5, 5-2 Badger North) broke away from a two-point halftime lead with a 35-20 run in the second half to hand the visiting Beavers (9-2, 5-1) their first conference loss.
Waunakee got 17 points from senior Caitlyn Kesilewski, who made three 3-pointers and shot 6-for-6 from the line. Maddie Farnsworth and Elena Maier provided 16 points apiece.
For Reedsburg, freshman Trenna Cherney tallied 16 points and senior Julia Korklewski made four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Portage 56, Sauk Prairie 39
Senior MacKenzie Roth scored a game-high 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and junior McKena Yelk had 20 as the visiting Warriors (6-6, 3-4 Badger North) made 21 free throws and held off the Eagles (2-9, 1-6).
Senior Taylor Breininger scored 10 points off the bench to lead Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 65, Baraboo 26
Senior forward Aleah Grundahl led all players with 26 points, including going 10-for-10 at the line as the Norskies (9-4, 5-2 Badger North) defeated the host Thunderbirds (1-10, 1-6). Lexy Johnson led Baraboo with nine points.
Beaver Dam 76,
Mount Horeb 25
The Golden Beavers (11-1, 6-1 Badger North), ranked No. 1 in Division 2, stormed to a 41-9 halftime lead against the visiting Vikings (3-9, 1-6).
Beaver Dam got 17 points from Tara Stauffacher. Kenzie Couthard scored 12 for Mount Horeb.
McFarland 54, Beloit Turner 51
Sophomore forward Katie Hildebrandt led all players with 20 points as the Spartans (7-5, 7-2 Rock Valley) held off a second-half rally to defeat the Trojans (6-6, 4-5).
Olivia Tinder led Turner with 15 points.
Evansville 67,
Walworth Big Foot 35
The Blue Devils (7-6, 6-3 Rock Valley) closed the first half with a 31-1 run for a 36-9 lead and beat the Chiefs (7-3, 6-3).
Junior guards Paige Banks and Abby Eftemoff scored 23 and 21 points, respectively, for Evansville. Olivia Peterson led Big Foot with 10 points.
Jefferson 41, Edgerton 34
The Eagles (5-6, 4-5 Rock Valley) struggled to an 11-7 halftime lead, but scored 30 second-half points to beat the visiting Crimson Tide (0-11, 0-9).
Junior forward Olivia Ganser scored 17 points and senior Halle Peterson had 11 for Jefferson. Edgerton’s Kate Fox-Gunderson made all eight of her second-half free throws and totaled 19 points.
Richland Center 56,
River Valley 54
Sophomore Katie Schmitz scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, including both of her 3-pointers, as the Hornets (7-3, 3-1 Southwest Wisconsin) downed the visiting Blackhawks (5-8, 0-4).
For River Valley, senior Riley Feiner scored a game-high 17 points, making seven field goals. Jayln Eastlick added 11.
Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 30
The Chiefs (9-1, 3-0 South Central) grabbed a 40-point halftime lead and coasted past the visiting Papermakers (4-6, 1-2). Senior guard Katelyn Meister had a game-high 35 points for Wisconsin Dells, ranked No. 4 in Division 3 by state coaches.
Pardeeville 52, Horicon 48
Josie DeLapp scored 19 points to lead three double-digit scorers as the visiting Bulldogs (5-6) took a non-conference victory over the Marshladies (4-6). Horicon got 16 points from Karissa Laabs.Central Wis. Christian 55,
Madison Abundant Life 43
Senior Claire Jansen scored 24 points as the Crusaders (6-5) overpowered the Challengers (6-4). Sophomore forward Addy Schmiesing led Abundant Life/St. Ambrose with 16 points.