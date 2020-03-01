You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep girls basketball: Statewide sectional pairings set
0 comments

Prep girls basketball: Statewide sectional pairings set

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep girls basketball photo: Memorial's Leilani Kapinus, Middleton's Sitori Tanin

Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus goes up for a layout past Middleton's Sitori Tanin (right) in the first period, as Madison Memorial takes on Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference girls high school basketball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Middleton High School

 Greg Dixon

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA sectionals

Thursday’s statewide semifinals

(Sites subject to change)

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

At Beloit Memorial: Middleton (23-1) vs. Janesville Craig (17-7)

At Kenosha Tremper: Waunakee (19-5) vs. Madison Memorial (23-1)

Fond du Lac sectional

At Appleton East: Germantown (22-2) vs. West Bend West (22-2)

At Hartford: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (21-3) vs. Appleton East (20-4)

Kimberly sectional

At Schofield D.C. Everest: Bay Port (22-2) vs. Stevens Point (17-7)

At Green Bay Preble: Green Bay Preble (20-4) vs. Kimberly (19-4)

Wales Kettle Moraine sectional

At Oconomowoc: Mukwonago (22-2) vs. Wales Kettle Moraine (18-6)

At Milwaukee South: Milwaukee King (16-7) vs. Oconomowoc (20-4)

DIVISION 2

Janesville Craig sectional

At Baraboo: DeForest (21-3) vs. Oregon (19-5)

At Elkhorn: Waukesha West (12-12) vs. Waterford (16-8)

Ashwaubenon sectional

At Beaver Dam: Beaver Dam (21-3) vs. Slinger (20-4)

At Kaukauna: Green Bay Notre Dame (18-6) vs. Pulaski (17-7)

La Crosse Logan sectional

At La Crosse Central: New Richmond (19-5) vs. Onalaska (19-5)

At Antigo: Hortonville (23-1) vs. Rhinelander (19-5)

Cudahy sectional

At Brown Deer: Milwaukee Pius XI (21-3) vs. Milwaukee Languages (19-4)

At Greenfield: New Berlin Eisenhower (18-6) vs. Pewaukee (19-5)

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

At Lodi: Platteville (23-0) vs. Prairie du Chien (18-6)

At Lomira: Marshall (20-4) vs. Laconia (20-4)

Brown Deer sectional

At Wales Kettle Moraine: Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-8)

At East Troy: Beloit Turner (15-9) vs. Greendale Martin Luther (16-8)

Little Chute sectional

At Kimberly: Wrightstown (22-2) vs. Freedom (22-2)

At Brillion: Sheboygan Falls (19-5) vs. Kewaskum (20-4)

Baldwin-Woodville sectional

At Amery: St. Croix Falls (23-1) vs. Maple Northwestern (21-3)

At Altoona: Arcadia (21-3) vs. Prescott (21-3)

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

At Madison Edgewood: La Crosse Aquinas (22-1) vs. Mineral Point (21-3)

At Fort Atkinson: Poynette (10-14) vs. Cambridge (12-12)

Hartford sectional

At Kohler: Howards Grove (22-2) vs. Mishicot (21-3)

At Cudahy: Racine Lutheran (24-0) vs. Brookfield Academy (19-3)

Colfax sectional

At Chetek: Colfax (21-3) vs. Unity (20-3)

At Eau Claire Memorial: Melrose-Mindoro (23-1) vs. Neillsville (22-2)

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

At Adams-Friendship: Stevens Point Pacelli (16-8) vs. Marathon (17-7)

At Crivitz: Bonduel (22-2) vs. Crandon (19-4)

DIVISION 5

Beaver Dam sectional

At Evansville: Black Hawk (24-0) vs. Fall River (24-1)

At Oshkosh Lourdes: Oakfield (19-6) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (11-15)

La Crosse Central sectional

At Independence: Bangor (23-1) vs. Eleva-Strum (18-6)

At Belmont: Potosi/Cassville (16-8) vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (21-4)

Sectional 1 (site TBA)

At Hayward: Hurley (22-3) vs. Minong Northwood (19-5)

At Colfax: Clear Lake (24-0) vs. Loyal (21-4)

Bowler sectional

At Mosinee: Wausau Newman (20-4) vs. Edgar (18-7)

At Elcho: Oneida Nation (24-0) vs. Niagara (17-8)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics