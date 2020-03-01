Prep girls basketball: Statewide sectional pairings set

GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA sectionals
Thursday’s statewide semifinals
(Sites subject to change)
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial sectional
At Beloit Memorial: Middleton (23-1) vs. Janesville Craig (17-7)
At Kenosha Tremper: Waunakee (19-5) vs. Madison Memorial (23-1)
Fond du Lac sectional
At Appleton East: Germantown (22-2) vs. West Bend West (22-2)
At Hartford: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (21-3) vs. Appleton East (20-4)
Kimberly sectional
At Schofield D.C. Everest: Bay Port (22-2) vs. Stevens Point (17-7)
At Green Bay Preble: Green Bay Preble (20-4) vs. Kimberly (19-4)
Wales Kettle Moraine sectional
At Oconomowoc: Mukwonago (22-2) vs. Wales Kettle Moraine (18-6)
At Milwaukee South: Milwaukee King (16-7) vs. Oconomowoc (20-4)
DIVISION 2
Janesville Craig sectional
At Baraboo: DeForest (21-3) vs. Oregon (19-5)
At Elkhorn: Waukesha West (12-12) vs. Waterford (16-8)
Ashwaubenon sectional
At Beaver Dam: Beaver Dam (21-3) vs. Slinger (20-4)
At Kaukauna: Green Bay Notre Dame (18-6) vs. Pulaski (17-7)
La Crosse Logan sectional
At La Crosse Central: New Richmond (19-5) vs. Onalaska (19-5)
At Antigo: Hortonville (23-1) vs. Rhinelander (19-5)
Cudahy sectional
At Brown Deer: Milwaukee Pius XI (21-3) vs. Milwaukee Languages (19-4)
At Greenfield: New Berlin Eisenhower (18-6) vs. Pewaukee (19-5)
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
At Lodi: Platteville (23-0) vs. Prairie du Chien (18-6)
At Lomira: Marshall (20-4) vs. Laconia (20-4)
Brown Deer sectional
At Wales Kettle Moraine: Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-8)
At East Troy: Beloit Turner (15-9) vs. Greendale Martin Luther (16-8)
Little Chute sectional
At Kimberly: Wrightstown (22-2) vs. Freedom (22-2)
At Brillion: Sheboygan Falls (19-5) vs. Kewaskum (20-4)
Baldwin-Woodville sectional
At Amery: St. Croix Falls (23-1) vs. Maple Northwestern (21-3)
At Altoona: Arcadia (21-3) vs. Prescott (21-3)
DIVISION 4
Baraboo sectional
At Madison Edgewood: La Crosse Aquinas (22-1) vs. Mineral Point (21-3)
At Fort Atkinson: Poynette (10-14) vs. Cambridge (12-12)
Hartford sectional
At Kohler: Howards Grove (22-2) vs. Mishicot (21-3)
At Cudahy: Racine Lutheran (24-0) vs. Brookfield Academy (19-3)
Colfax sectional
At Chetek: Colfax (21-3) vs. Unity (20-3)
At Eau Claire Memorial: Melrose-Mindoro (23-1) vs. Neillsville (22-2)
Schofield D.C. Everest sectional
At Adams-Friendship: Stevens Point Pacelli (16-8) vs. Marathon (17-7)
At Crivitz: Bonduel (22-2) vs. Crandon (19-4)
DIVISION 5
Beaver Dam sectional
At Evansville: Black Hawk (24-0) vs. Fall River (24-1)
At Oshkosh Lourdes: Oakfield (19-6) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (11-15)
La Crosse Central sectional
At Independence: Bangor (23-1) vs. Eleva-Strum (18-6)
At Belmont: Potosi/Cassville (16-8) vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (21-4)
Sectional 1 (site TBA)
At Hayward: Hurley (22-3) vs. Minong Northwood (19-5)
At Colfax: Clear Lake (24-0) vs. Loyal (21-4)
Bowler sectional
At Mosinee: Wausau Newman (20-4) vs. Edgar (18-7)
At Elcho: Oneida Nation (24-0) vs. Niagara (17-8)