Emmoni Rankins kept the Madison Memorial girls basketball team alive Tuesday night, sinking a tying shot with 1 second left in regulation against visiting Janesville Craig.
And the Spartans took control in overtime to earn a 63-56 victory over the Cougars to remain in a tie with Sun Prairie for the Big Eight Conference lead.
Rankins finished with 20 points and juniors Liliana Garcia and Brooke Peters each had 13 points for Spartans (11-2, 8-1 Big Eight).
The Cougars (6-6, 3-6) got 16 points from sophomore Claudia Fieiras before she fouled out. Senior Emily Pierson had 14 points.
Sun Prairie 73,
Madison West 20
Sophomore Jazzanay Seymore had 14 points as the Cardinals (9-4, 8-1 Big Eight) beat the host Regents (1-12, 0-9). Madison West junior Mirra Blehert and senior Halle Brown each scored five points.
Janesville Parker 75,
Beloit Memorial 53
Vikings senior Brooke Graesslin scored 22 points and Janesville Parker (2-11, 2-7 Big Eight) built a 26-point halftime lead and cruised past the Purple Knights (1-10, 1-8) to pick up its second consecutive conference victory after an 0-7 start. Freshman Bre Davis scored 21 points for Beloit.
Madison East 60,
Verona 53
Junior forward Nevaehia Boston scored 21 points as the Purgolders (9-4, 5-4 Big Eight) took a road victory over the Wildcats (8-6, 5-5). Junior Rayna Briggs scored 24 points for Verona.
Marshall 72, Cambridge 32
Sophomore Anna Lutz posted 25 as the Cardinals (10-2, 3-0 Capitol South), ranked third in Division 3, rolled over the Blue Jays (4-9, 0-3). Junior Olivia Williams led Cambridge with 13 points.
Belleville 62,
Wisconsin Heights 48
The visiting Wildcats (8-3, 3-0 Capitol South) defeated the Vanguards (4-6, 1-2) to remain tied with Marshall atop the conference standings.
Belleville senior Rachael Heittola and junior Jenna Shrader each scored 15 points. Sophomore Hana King had 14 points for Heights.
New Glarus 65, Waterloo 51
Sophomore guard JayLynn Benson scored 23 points as the Glarner Knights (6-6, 1-2 Capitol South) held off the visiting Pirates (10-3, 1-2). Lexi Krause finished with 19 points. Waterloo’s Brittney Limoseth had 17 points.
Poynette 73, Columbus 59
Pumas senior Hanna Walters led all players with 32 points and Poynette (7-4, 2-1 Capitol North) built an 11-point halftime lead to put away the Cardinals (2-10, 0-3). Columbus sophomore Jordan Link scored 25 points.
Wisconsin Dells 52, Baraboo 39
Senior Katelyn Meister scored 22 points as the host Chiefs (10-1), ranked fourth in Division 3, defeated the Thunderbirds (1-11). Bethany Smith had 12 points.
For Baraboo, seniors Haley Hannagan scored 14 points and Lia Kieck had 12.
Oregon 70, McFarland 45
The Panthers (8-6) defeated the visiting Spartans (7-6) after outscoring McFarland 40-17 in the first half of the non-conference game.
Oregon senior Jenna Statz scored 12 points and Spartans senior Annalise DeMuth had 13.
Reedsburg 52,
River Valley 32
The Beavers (10-3) opened a 27-11 halftime lead and held on to defeat the visiting Black Hawks (5-9). Reedsburg senior point guard Ava Douglas scored 17 points and Emily Esser had nine for River Valley.
Dodgeville 56,
Mount Horeb 48
Olivia Argall made 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch as the Dodgers (5-7) defeated the host Vikings (3-10). Argall finished with 15 points. Sophomores Jojo Heimerl and A.J. Phillips had 10 points apiece.
For Mount Horeb, sophomore Julia Magnuson scored 17 points.
Jefferson 53, Burlington 32
Junior forward Olivia Ganser scored 24 points as the Eagles (6-6) defeated the Demons (0-14). Burlington junior Cora Anderson and senior Caitlyn Matson each had seven points.
Mineral Point 53, Platteville 47
The host Pointers (10-2) rolled past the Southwest Wisconsin Conference-leading Hillmen (8-3) in a non-conference game.
Lakeside Lutheran 46, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 36
The host Warriors (7-4) soared past the Vikings (10-2) in a battle of teams that earned honorable mention in this week’s state rankings.
Deerfield 35,
Johnson Creek 30
After scoring only six points in the first half, the Demons (2-8, 2-3 Trailways South) came back in the second to defeat the Bluejays (1-10, 1-4) at home.
Leading the charge was senior Jayme Fischer, who had 18 points and shot 9-for-12 from the free throw line in the second half. Johnson Creek’s Kaitlyn Kuhl and Desirae Weihert each scored nine points.
Pardeeville 56,
Cambria-Friesland 48
Junior Callie Brouette scored a game-high 21 points and junior Josie DeLapp had 16 as the host Bulldogs (6-6, 2-4 Trailways West) knocked off the Hilltoppers (1-9, 0-6). Senior Chloe DeYoung led Cambria-Friesland with 14 points.
Lake Mills 40, Lodi 30
The host L-Cats (10-4, 2-1 Capitol North) handed the Blue Devils (8-4, 2-1) their first league loss behind 12 points from sophomore Lauryn Milne. Lake Mills sophomore Taylor Roughen scored 12 points.