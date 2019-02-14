In its biggest game of the season, the Middleton girls basketball team took charge in the second half to turn a 13-point deficit into a 53-45 victory Thursday over host Sun Prairie that clinched at least a share of the Big Eight Conference championship.
Middleton (16-5, 15-2 Big Eight) earned its eighth consecutive victory and avenged a 48-43 loss to Sun Prairie (15-5, 13-3) on Jan. 5.
Middleton trailed Sun Prairie 28-15 but went on a 22-4 run — powered by juniors Sitori Tanin and Karina Bursac — to take control. Tanin finished with 17 points and Bursac went 8-for-8 from the line in her 13 points.
Sun Prairie’s Grace Hilber made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, but none of her teammates reached double figures.
Verona 54, Beloit Memorial 41
The host Wildcats (13-7, 10-6 Big Eight) used a 35-18 first half to build a victory over the Purple Knights (1-20, 1-16). Rayna Briggs scored 15 points, Aaliyah Smith had 13 and Morgan Grignon provided 10 for Verona. For Beloit Memorial, Bre Davis scored 13 points and Ter’Rayjanay Peppers had 11.
Madison La Follette 77,
Madison East 58
Senior Kaytlin Eder scored 20 points to lead all players as the host Lancers (15-5, 12-5 Big Eight) overpowered the Purgolders (13-8, 9-8). Junior Nevaehia Boston led East with 16, but was one of three Purgolders to foul out.
Madison Memorial 68, Janesville Parker 38
Maya White Eagle led all players with 18 points, sinking three 3-pointers, as the host Spartans (16-5, 13-4 Big Eight) beat the Vikings (3-18, 3-14). Liliana Garcia scored 12 points, Abbey Maier had 11 and Charlotte Sweet got 10. Parker junior Jena Forrestal had nine points on three 3-pointers.
Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 37
The Cougars (10-11, 6-11) rolled to a victory over the host Regents (3-18, 2-15).
DeForest 43, Baraboo 35
DeForest senior Aleah Grundahl scored eight points, passing the 1,000-point career mark, to lead the host Norskies (15-7, 10-4 Badger North) past the Thunderbirds (5-17, 4-10). Grace Roth scored 10 points for the Norskies, who overcame an 18-17 halftime deficit. Baraboo senior Alexis Johnson had 15 points.
Beaver Dam 55, Mount Horeb 10
Sophomore Matyson Wilke led the way with 15 points as the top-ranked Golden Beavers (21-1, 14-0 Badger North) closed the regular season by flattening the host Vikings (5-16, 3-11). Sophomore Emma Anderson led Mount Horeb with four points.
Waunakee 61, Reedsburg 38
With help from senior Maddie Farnsworth’s 15 points, the Warriors (12-9, 8-5 Badger North) pulled away from a two-point halftime lead to beat the visiting Beavers (17-6, 10-4). Senior Ava Douglas, one of four Reedsburg players to score, finished with 16 points.
Portage 71, Sauk Prairie 51
Junior McKena Yelk scored a game-high 19 points and senior Tess Wilson had a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds to lead the host Warriors (8-12, 5-8 Badger North) past the Eagles (4-17, 1-13).
Senior MacKenzie Roth scored 11 points and junior Katelyn Belleau had 10 for Portage. Sophomore Naomi Breunig scored 16 points to lead Sauk Prairie.
Monona Grove 88,
Madison Edgewood 54
Senior Iowa recruit McKenna Warnock scored 26 points, powering the fourth-ranked Silver Eagles (19-2, 12-2 Badger South) to a conference title-clinching victory over the host Crusaders (6-16, 4-10). Sarah Lazar and Amber Grosse led Edgewood with 10 points each.
Stoughton 50, Watertown 29
The visiting Vikings (13-8, 10-4) opened a 27-14 halftime lead and got 16 points from Peighton Trieloff to run past the Goslings (14-8, 8-6). Teya Maas scored 10 points for Watertown.
Monroe 68, Milton 45
The Cheesemakers (16-6, 11-3 Badger South) defeated the host Red Hawks (8-13, 3-11) after opening a 38-20 halftime lead. Senior Sydney Hilliard scored 25 points for Monroe, including 11 two-pointers. Milton senior Chloe Buescher had 12.
Waterloo 65, New Glarus 58
The host Pirates (13-7, 4-5 Capitol South) defeated the Glarner Knights (10-11, 4-5). New Glarus sophomore JayLynn Benson scored 18 points. Senior Brittney Limoseth had 21 for Waterloo, including 9-for-10 shooting from the line.
Mineral Point 63, Cuba City 35
The Pointers (18-3, 12-1 SWAL), ranked eighth in Division 4, used a 30-16 first-half run to roll past the visiting Cubans (15-7, 10-4) and clinch at least a tie for the league title.
Senior McKenna Reichling scored 16 points and junior Nicole Johnson added 12 for Point. Cuba City got 15 points from Kiera Holzemer.
Johnson Creek 53, Madison Country Day 19
Senior Rylie Thomas put up 17 points as the Bluejays (6-14, 6-6 Trailways South Conference) downed the Prairie Hawks (1-19, 0-12). Freshman Sara Donosa led Country Day with nine points.
Fall River 39, Pardeeville 36
Junior Lexi Rozinski put up a game-high 13 points as the Division 5 fifth-ranked Pirates (17-3, 10-2 Trailways West Conference) narrowly held off the Bulldogs (9-11, 5-9). Freshman Savannah Manthey led Pardeeville with 12.
Lodi 53, Cambridge 27
Lauryn Milne scored 17 points, Jaden Kolinski added 15, and Alana Gilles had 11 as the visiting Blue Devils (16-5) beat the Blue Jays (6-16) in non-conference action. Lodi shot 17-for-21 from the line, with Milne sinking all eight of her tries and Kolinski going 7-for-9. Cambridge freshman Mayah Holzhueter scored 10 points.
Marshall 66,
Lakeside Lutheran 48
Sophomores Anna Lutz and Mia Morel scored 22 points apiece as the host Cardinals (19-2), third-ranked in Division 3, cruised past the Warriors (10-10). Lakeside got nine points from sophomore Mia Murray.