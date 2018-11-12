Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls basketball photo: Skyler Miller
Stoughton's Kyianna Baker (right) watches as Reedsburg's Skyler Miller (left) goes up for a shot during the first half of Saturday's Badger Challenge game.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

After eight days of practice, several area prep girls basketball teams will begin their seasons on Tuesday evening.

Stoughton will open at Verona in a battle of potential title challengers in the Badger South and Big Eight conferences. Among other intriguing matchups, Jefferson County neighbors Jefferson and Fort Atkinson will open with a non-conference battle at Fort.

A full list of Tuesday evening’s area season openers:

Non-conference

Beloit Memorial at Rockford (Ill.) Auburn, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Edgerton at Deerfield, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

McFarland at Mount Horeb, 7:15 p.m.

Oregon at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.

River Valley at North Crawford, 7:15 p.m.

Stoughton at Verona, 7:15 p.m.

Waterloo at Rio, 7:15 p.m.

Waunakee at Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m.

Albany at Belleville, 7:30 p.m.

Whitewater at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

