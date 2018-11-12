After eight days of practice, several area prep girls basketball teams will begin their seasons on Tuesday evening.
Stoughton will open at Verona in a battle of potential title challengers in the Badger South and Big Eight conferences. Among other intriguing matchups, Jefferson County neighbors Jefferson and Fort Atkinson will open with a non-conference battle at Fort.
A full list of Tuesday evening’s area season openers:
Non-conference
Beloit Memorial at Rockford (Ill.) Auburn, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.
Edgerton at Deerfield, 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.
McFarland at Mount Horeb, 7:15 p.m.
Oregon at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.
River Valley at North Crawford, 7:15 p.m.
Stoughton at Verona, 7:15 p.m.
Waterloo at Rio, 7:15 p.m.
Waunakee at Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m.
Albany at Belleville, 7:30 p.m.
Whitewater at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.