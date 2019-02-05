A record-setting night led to 75-35 victory for the Reedsburg girls basketball team over visiting Mount Horeb in a Badger North Conference game Tuesday night.
For the Beavers (15-4 overall, 9-2 Badger North), senior guard Julia Korklewski picked up all 24 of her points on 3-pointers, sinking a school-record eight — seven in the first half. Senior Ava Douglas tied her own school record with 11 assists.
Julia Magnuson finished with nine points for Mount Horeb (4-14, 2-9).
Beaver Dam 84, Waunakee 43
The Golden Beavers (19-1, 12-0 Badger North) raced to a 30-3 lead and never looked back, pummeling the Warriors (10-9, 6-5) to clinch at least a share of the league title. Sophomore Matyson Wilke led Beaver Dam with 17 points. Junior Melanie Watson’s 11 led Waunakee.
DeForest 65, Portage 45
Sophomore forward Grace Roth scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half as the Norskies (13-7, 8-4 Badger North) beat the visiting Warriors (6-11, 3-7). Portage senior MacKenzie Roth scored 15 points.
Baraboo 51, Sauk Prairie 46
The host Thunderbirds (5-14, 4-8 Badger North) broke away from a halftime tie to edge the Eagles (4-14, 1-10). Baraboo seniors Lia Kieck and Alexis Johnson each scored 16 points. Sauk Prairie sophomore Naomi Breunig scored 17.
Oregon 48, Stoughton 42
Liz Uhl made five of six free throws late and finished with 17 points to lead the host Panthers (11-8, 5-6 Badger South) past the Vikings (10-8, 7-4). Peighton Trieloff scored all of her 11 points in the second half for Stoughton.
Madison Edgewood 78, Milton 63
The host Crusaders (6-13, 4-7 Badger South) went on a 50-35 run in the second half to turn a tie game into a runaway victory over the Red Hawks (8-9, 3-7).
Edgewood’s Baluck Deang scored 24 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the line, and Lindsey Langlois had 19, hitting five 3-pointers. For Milton, Chloe Buescher scored 22 points, Abbie Campion added 11 and Grace Quade 10.
Watertown 42, Fort Atkinson 22
Junior Teya Maas scored 16 points as the Goslings (13-6, 7-3 Badger South) beat the host Blackhawks (1-18, 0-11). Senior Kat Brandl had eight points for Fort Atkinson.
Middleton 58,
Janesville Parker 23
Senior Hannah Flottmeyer led all players with 10 points and was one of 11 Cardinals to score as Middleton (12-5, 11-2 Big Eight) handily defeated the Vikings (2-16, 2-12) for its fourth consecutive victory.
Senior Brooke Graesslin led Parker with eight points.
Lodi 47, Lakeside Lutheran 29
The visiting Blue Devils (13-5, 6-2 Capitol North) stormed past the Warriors (10-7, 5-3), with senior forward Alana Gilles leading the way with 18 points. Senior guard Maggie Cody had 11 points for Lakeside.
Lake Mills 49, Poynette 38
The L-Cats (15-5, 7-2 Capitol North) beat the host Pumas (9-8, 3-4) after going up 29-22 in the half. Lake Mills sophomore Vivian Guerrero scored 18. Poynette sophomore Jessica Bruchs made 9 points and no other Puma scored more than six.
Watertown Luther Prep 65, Columbus 62
The host Phoenix (10-7, 3-5 Capitol North) defeated the Cardinals (2-15, 0-8) in a game that remained close until the final buzzer when Columbus missed a potential tying shot. Luther Prep sophomore Jordan Link had 23 points. Columbus freshman Grace Smith scored 20 and sophomore Lauren Paulsen had 19.
New Glarus 61,
Cambridge 46
Senior Emily Streiff scored 17 points as the Glarner Knights (8-10, 3-4 Capitol South) beat the Blue Jays (6-13, 1-6). Gracie Korth and Olivia Williams each had 15 points for Cambridge.
Marshall 60,
Wisconsin Heights 24
Sophomore Laura Nickel led the way with 15 points as the second-ranked Cardinals (14-2, 7-0 Capitol South), ranked second in Division 3, rolled over the host Vanguards (6-11, 3-6). Sophomore Hana King led Wisconsin Heights with seven.
McFarland 73,
Whitewater 47
The Spartans (13-6, 13-2 Rock Valley) beat the host Whippets (10-9, 8-7). McFarland senior Annalise DeMuth led all scorers with a school-record 32 points and sophomore Katie Hildebrandt had 20. Whitewater sophomore Kacie Carollo scored 11.
Evansville 41, Beloit Turner 26
The Blue Devils (11-8, 10-5 Rock Valley) beat the visiting Trojans (8-11, 6-9) as junior Paige Banks scored 22 points, going 9-for-13 from the line in the second half to help the team go 16-for-27 overall.
Wisconsin Dells 58, Westfield 37
Senior Katelyn Meister scored 19 points as the Chiefs (15-3, 7-0 South Central), tied for the No. 9 ranking in Division 3, defeated the visiting Pioneers (8-9, 3-4) to maintain the league lead. Senior Bethany Smith added 12 points and senior Grace Myklebust had 10. Westfield got 11 from Lexi Brakebush.
Deerfield 47, Madison Country Day 25
Senior Jayme Fischer scored 16 points as the Demons (5-11, 5-3 Trailways South Conference) rolled past the host Prairie Hawks (1-16, 0-9). Sophomore Hailey Eickhoff added 11 points. Country Day got 10 points from freshman Sara Donoso.
Orfordville Parkview 44, Johnson Creek 21
Junior Taylor Burrell posted a game-high nine points as the Vikings (9-8, 7-2 Trailways South) rode a 20-point halftime lead to victory over the Bluejays (4-13, 4-6). Senior Rylie Thomas and freshman Kaitlyn Kuhl each put up six for Johnson Creek.