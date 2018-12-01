Rayna Briggs scored 15 points Friday night to lead the Verona girls basketball team to a 47-44 road victory over Janesville Craig in Big Eight Conference play.
The Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 Big Eight) opened a 23-20 halftime lead and handed the Cougars (2-1, 2-1) their first loss.
Craig got 13 points from Rileigh Elgas and 10 from Claudia Fieiras.
Sun Prairie 68,
Janesville Parker 18
Sophomore center Jazzanay Seymore scored 15 points to help the host Cardinals (2-1, 2-1 Big Eight) to a victory over the Vikings (0-4, 0-3).
All-conference senior point guard Grace Hilber contributed 11 points.
Janesville Parker was held to 10 points in the first half and eight in the second without the presence of leading scorer Julia Hartwig, who is lost to the season with a shoulder injury.
Madison Memorial 55,
Madison East 48
Backed by Leilani Kapinus, who finished with 12 points before leaving late in the second half with an injury, the Spartans (5-0, 3-0 Big Eight) extended their winning streak with a road victory against the Purgolders (2-2, 1-2). Ashayla Moseberry had 15 points for East.
Middleton 68, Madison West 25
Cardinals junior Sitori Tanin posted a game-high 16 points as the Cardinals (2-2, 2-1 Big Eight) held the Regents (0-3, 0-3) to only seven field goals to take the victory.
Regents wing Gabby Drucker led her team with 10 points in the loss.
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland 63, Evansville 50
Three Spartans scored in double figures as McFarland (2-3, 2-2 Rock Valley) overpowered the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-3). Guard Lindsey Lonigro led McFarland with 15 points, while Paige Banks led Evansville with 21 points in the loss.
Walworth Big Foot 44,
Jefferson 30
Junior Reagan Courier led with 16 points as the Chiefs (4-1, 3-1 Rock Valley) downed the Eagles (2-3, 1-3) at home. Also reaching double digits for Walworth Big Foot was Abby Vandebogart with 14 points. Junior forward Olivia Ganser, who earned an all-conference honorable mention last year, provided 16 points for Jefferson.
Whitewater 57, Edgerton 26
The Whippets (4-1, 3-0 Rock Valley) maintained their grip on the conference lead with a runaway victory over the Crimson Tide (0-5, 0-4).
SWAL
Darlington 55, Mineral Point 54
The Redbirds (3-1, 1-0) survived a 27-25 surge in the second half from the Pointers (2-1, 0-1) and won a hotly contested SWAL season opener. Senior guard Kaylee Meyers led Darlington with 19 points. Mineral Point got 16 points from Nicole Johnson and 14 from Mara Aschliman.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Prairie du Chien 47,
River Valley 18
Prairie du Chien (4-0, 1-0) held River Valley (3-2, 0-1) to six points in the first half and were able to maintain their lead through the end of the game. Gabby Ritchie led Prairie du Chien with 16 points. River Valley’s Emily Briehl finished with seven points.
Six Rivers East Conference
Monticello 43, Barneveld 30
The Ponies (3-2, 1-0) knocked off the Eagles (0-3, 0-1) in the Six Rivers East opener for both teams.
Trailways South
Palmyra-Eagle 55, Deerfield 36
The Panthers (1-2, 1-0) opened Trailways South Conference play with a road victory over the Demons (0-2, 0-1).
Trailways West Conference
Markesan 62, Pardeeville 40 Alex Dornfeld scored 19 points and Lauren Winchell had 18 to lift the Hornets (2-2, 1-0 Trailways West) to a victory over the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1).
Callie Brouette scored 14 points to lead Pardeeville.
Non-conference
La Crosse Central 49, Baraboo 45
The visiting Thunderbirds (0-4) fell behind by 11 points at halftime, and then made a game of it by holding the Red Raiders (2-1) to 12 second-half points.
Haley Hannagan finished with 21 points and Lia Kieck had 12 for Baraboo. Central got 11 points each from Ava Parcher and Madison Trussoni.