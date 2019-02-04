Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls basketball: Sun Prairie's Grace Hilber

Sun Prairie's Grace Hilber (3) takes the ball down the court against DeForest's Sam Schaeffer (21) in the second half of a girls basketball game at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Big Eight Conference girls basketball leader Sun Prairie continued its climb in The Associated Press Division 1 state rankings this week, moving up one spot to the No. 5 ranking.

The Cardinals (15-3) trail poll leader Milwaukee King (13-3), Mukwonago (16-1) and Bay Port (18-0) in the poll. Middleton was ranked 13th.

In Division 2, Badger North Conference leader Beaver Dam (18-1) remained a unanimous No. 1 pick, and Badger south leader Monona Grove (16-1) held its No. 2 spot in the state poll. Monroe (12-5), also from the Badger South, was ranked 10th, and Reedsburg, also of the Badger North, was 13th.

In Division 3, defending state champion Marshall (13-2) kept its No. 3 ranking, trailing unanimous No. 1 pick Laconia (17-0) and Amherst (15-1). Prairie du Chien (16-0) was ranked fourth, Wisconsin Dells (13-3) was tied for ninth and Platteville was 12th.

In Division 4, La Crosse Aquinas (18-0) held the unanimous No. 1 spot, Mineral Point (14-3) moved up one notch to No. 8 and Necedah was ranked 12th.

In Division 5, Black Hawk (18-0) was the unanimous top pick, with River Ridge (14-2) third, Randolph (15-3) fifth, Fall River (14-3) sixth), Wauzeka-Steuben (13-2) seventh and Kickapoo 12th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 4, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Milw. King (4), 13-3, 66, 1

2, Mukwonago (2), 16-1, 65, 2

3, Bay Port (1), 18-0, 58, 3

4, Oak Creek, 16-2, 49, 4

5, Sun Prairie, 15-3, 41, 6

6, Germantown, 14-3, 34, 7

7, Hartland Arrowhead, 13-5, 26, 9

8, Kimberly, 14-3, 20, 10

9, Appleton East, 13-3, 14, 5

10, Milw. Divine Savior, 13-4, 6, 8

Also receiving votes: Appleton North 3, Green Bay Preble 2, Middleton 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Beaver Dam (7), 18-1, 70, 1

2, Monona Grove, 16-1, 63, 2

3, Slinger, 16-1, 52, 3

4, N. Berlin Eisenhower, 17-2, 51, 4

5, Whitefish Bay, 15-2, 35, 5

6, Hortonville, 14-3, 34, 6

7, Pewaukee, 15-4, 33, 7

8, West Bend West, 13-3, 16, 8

9, Milw. Pius XI, 14-5, 14, 9

10, Monroe, 12-5, 9, 10

Also receiving votes: Waterford 5, South Milwaukee 2, Reedsburg 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Laconia (7), 17-0, 70, 1

2, Amherst, 15-1, 61, 2

3, Marshall, 13-2, 55, 3

4, Prairie du Chien, 16-0, 48, 4

5, Gale-Ettrick-Tremp, 16-1, 45, 5

6, Somers Shoreland Luth, 15-1, 36, 6

7, Kewaunee, 16-1, 26, 7

8, Amery, 16-1, 17, T8

9 (tie), Freedom, 14-2, 9, T8

9 (tie), Wisconsin Dells, 13-3, 9, 10

Also receiving votes: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Platteville 2, Prescott 1, Greendale Martin Luther 1, Bloomer 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7), 18-0, 70, 1

2, Colby, 17-0, 62, 2

3, Melrose-Mindoro, 16-1, 56, 3

4, Mishicot, 17-1, 47, 4

5, Howards Grove, 17-1, 42, 5

6, Racine Lutheran, 14-2, 37, 6

7, Milw. Science, 11-5, 22, 8

8, Mineral Point, 14-3, 16, 9

9, Durand, 14-2, 15, 7

10, Colfax, 14-3, 9, 10

Also receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 4, Necedah 3, Markesan 2.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Black Hawk (7), 18-0, 70, 1

2, Clayton, 18-0, 62, 2

3, River Ridge, 14-2, 57, 3

4, Wausau Newman, 16-3, 49, 4

5, Randolph, 15-3, 42, 6

6, Fall River, 14-3, 33, 7

7, Wauzeka-Steuben, 13-2, 20, 5

8, Wausaukee, 13-2, 19, 8

9, Oneida Nation, 15-2, 17, 9

10, Wis. Rapids Assumption, 15-4, 10, 10

Also receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 5, Kickapoo 1.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

