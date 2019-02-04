Big Eight Conference girls basketball leader Sun Prairie continued its climb in The Associated Press Division 1 state rankings this week, moving up one spot to the No. 5 ranking.
The Cardinals (15-3) trail poll leader Milwaukee King (13-3), Mukwonago (16-1) and Bay Port (18-0) in the poll. Middleton was ranked 13th.
In Division 2, Badger North Conference leader Beaver Dam (18-1) remained a unanimous No. 1 pick, and Badger south leader Monona Grove (16-1) held its No. 2 spot in the state poll. Monroe (12-5), also from the Badger South, was ranked 10th, and Reedsburg, also of the Badger North, was 13th.
In Division 3, defending state champion Marshall (13-2) kept its No. 3 ranking, trailing unanimous No. 1 pick Laconia (17-0) and Amherst (15-1). Prairie du Chien (16-0) was ranked fourth, Wisconsin Dells (13-3) was tied for ninth and Platteville was 12th.
In Division 4, La Crosse Aquinas (18-0) held the unanimous No. 1 spot, Mineral Point (14-3) moved up one notch to No. 8 and Necedah was ranked 12th.
In Division 5, Black Hawk (18-0) was the unanimous top pick, with River Ridge (14-2) third, Randolph (15-3) fifth, Fall River (14-3) sixth), Wauzeka-Steuben (13-2) seventh and Kickapoo 12th.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 4, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Milw. King (4), 13-3, 66, 1
2, Mukwonago (2), 16-1, 65, 2
3, Bay Port (1), 18-0, 58, 3
4, Oak Creek, 16-2, 49, 4
5, Sun Prairie, 15-3, 41, 6
6, Germantown, 14-3, 34, 7
7, Hartland Arrowhead, 13-5, 26, 9
8, Kimberly, 14-3, 20, 10
9, Appleton East, 13-3, 14, 5
10, Milw. Divine Savior, 13-4, 6, 8
Also receiving votes: Appleton North 3, Green Bay Preble 2, Middleton 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Beaver Dam (7), 18-1, 70, 1
2, Monona Grove, 16-1, 63, 2
3, Slinger, 16-1, 52, 3
4, N. Berlin Eisenhower, 17-2, 51, 4
5, Whitefish Bay, 15-2, 35, 5
6, Hortonville, 14-3, 34, 6
7, Pewaukee, 15-4, 33, 7
8, West Bend West, 13-3, 16, 8
9, Milw. Pius XI, 14-5, 14, 9
10, Monroe, 12-5, 9, 10
Also receiving votes: Waterford 5, South Milwaukee 2, Reedsburg 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Laconia (7), 17-0, 70, 1
2, Amherst, 15-1, 61, 2
3, Marshall, 13-2, 55, 3
4, Prairie du Chien, 16-0, 48, 4
5, Gale-Ettrick-Tremp, 16-1, 45, 5
6, Somers Shoreland Luth, 15-1, 36, 6
7, Kewaunee, 16-1, 26, 7
8, Amery, 16-1, 17, T8
9 (tie), Freedom, 14-2, 9, T8
9 (tie), Wisconsin Dells, 13-3, 9, 10
Also receiving votes: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Platteville 2, Prescott 1, Greendale Martin Luther 1, Bloomer 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7), 18-0, 70, 1
2, Colby, 17-0, 62, 2
3, Melrose-Mindoro, 16-1, 56, 3
4, Mishicot, 17-1, 47, 4
5, Howards Grove, 17-1, 42, 5
6, Racine Lutheran, 14-2, 37, 6
7, Milw. Science, 11-5, 22, 8
8, Mineral Point, 14-3, 16, 9
9, Durand, 14-2, 15, 7
10, Colfax, 14-3, 9, 10
Also receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 4, Necedah 3, Markesan 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Black Hawk (7), 18-0, 70, 1
2, Clayton, 18-0, 62, 2
3, River Ridge, 14-2, 57, 3
4, Wausau Newman, 16-3, 49, 4
5, Randolph, 15-3, 42, 6
6, Fall River, 14-3, 33, 7
7, Wauzeka-Steuben, 13-2, 20, 5
8, Wausaukee, 13-2, 19, 8
9, Oneida Nation, 15-2, 17, 9
10, Wis. Rapids Assumption, 15-4, 10, 10
Also receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 5, Kickapoo 1.