Preseason rankings
1, Beaver Dam; 2, Madison Memorial; 3, Middleton; 4, Oregon; 5, DeForest; 6, Sun Prairie; 7, Marshall; 8, Reedsburg; 9, Madison Edgewood; 10, Lake Mills; 11, McFarland; 12, Monroe.
Players to watch
Jaylynn Benson, jr., G, New Glarus: Earned first-team All-Capitol South Conference honors last year, averaging 16.8 points per game for the Glarner Knights.
Megan Benzschawel, 6-0, jr., F, Monroe: Averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds and earned first-team All-Badger South Conference honors for the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Cheesemakers. With the departure of Sydney Hilliard to the University of Wisconsin, Benzschawel will become Monroe’s go-to player.
Baluck Deang, 6-1, jr., F, Madison Edgewood: Earned first-team all-conference honors last year, leading the Crusaders with 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Won the WIAA Division 2 state singles title in tennis last month.
Jada Donaldson, 5-5, sr., G, Beaver Dam: The UW-Milwaukee signee was a first-team all-Badger North Conference, second-team All-Area and honorable mention All-State pick last year. Has won WIAA Division 2 state championships each of her first three seasons.
Leilani Kapinus, 5-11, sr., G, Madison Memorial: Was sidelined with a knee injury five games into last season, averaging 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in those games. She’s healthy and ready for action this season, and is considering scholarship offers from multiple Division I college programs, including UW.
Anna Lutz, 6-1, jr., Marshall: An AP All-State third-team pick last year, Lutz was named co-Player of the Year in the Capitol South after averaging a league-best 18.7 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, as Marshall won its second straight state title. The first-team All-Area pick is considering five Division I scholarship offers.
Teya Maas, 6-0, jr., F, Watertown: Averaged 12.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game as a sophomore, earning first-team All-Badger South honors.
Mia Morel, 5-7, sr., G, Madison Memorial: A fourth-team All-State and second-team All-Area pick last year, Morel helped Marshall win two consecutive WIAA Division 3 state titles, but transferred to Madison Memorial this year after a family move.
Grace Schmidt, 6-0, so., F, Watertown Luther Prep: A first-team Capitol North all-conference choice last year, Schmidt averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Sitori Tanin, 6-2, sr., C, Middleton: Tanin became a key player in Middleton’s charge to the Big Eight Conference title and WIAA Division 1 state runner-up finish. The Loyola (Illinois) University recruit averaged team highs of 12.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, earning All-Big Eight honors, second-team All-Area honors and All-State honorable mention.
Liz Uhl, 5-8, sr., G, Oregon: The returning All-Badger South Conference first-team pick averaged 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season and has signed with Illinois-Springfield’s NCAA Division II program. Her Panthers are seen as a top challenger to Monroe’s dominance in the Badger South.
Julianna Wagner, 5-5, jr., PG, Lake Mills: Earned unanimous All-Capitol North Conference honors after averaging 14 points and four assists per game for the league co-champion L-Cats.
Matyson Wilke, 5-10, jr., F, Beaver Dam: Named to The AP All-State second team last year, averaging 13.6 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2 steals for the three-time Division 2 state champs. Wilke, a first-team All-Area pick last year, is ranked as the state’s top player in the class of 2021 by multiple scouting services. Holds scholarship offers from eight Big Ten Conference schools, including Wisconsin, along with Marquette and several others.
New coaches
Alex Koeller stepped down as Marshall’s coach after leading the Cardinals to back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state titles, and now serves as an assistant coach at Edgewood College. His replacement is Doug Pickarts, who has been a bit of a nomad since leaving DeForest in 2015, coaching girls basketball at Barneveld and girls volleyball at Beaver Dam. If the Cardinals make it back to state, it will be the sixth time — with the third school — that Pickarts has coached at state. ... Other coaches starting their first season with new programs include Bill Freidig at Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Tony Pharo at Belleville, Michael Rajsich at Fort Atkinson, Ronda McLin at Madison East, Tom Lesar at Mount Horeb, Nathan Morter and Jon Horsfall at Poynette, and Marcus Richter at Waunakee.
Returns and departures
Back this season after missing most or all of last season: Janesville Craig’s Jessa Alderman (knee); Janesville Parker’s Abby Blum (back); Madison Edgewood’s Ella Foti, (knee); Janesville Craig’s Cassie Goswick (knee); Madison East’s Nasia Hicks (sat out); Madison Memorial’s Leilani Kapinus (knee); Janesville Craig’s Abbey Schrader (knee); Janesville Parker’s Tina Shelton (leg); Lake Mills’ Kayla Will (knee).
Out this year, due to injuries or other reasons: Madison East’s Nevaehia Boston (did not come out); Madison La Follette’s Alisha Ghelfi (knee); Madison La Follette’s Demetria Prewitt (knee); Madison La Follette’s Nyenhial Riak (back in December or January, knee); Madison Memorial's Cynthia Rosales (did not come out, training for track and field); Verona’s Aaliyah Smith (undisclosed reasons).
Notable transfers: Mya Davidson, to Stoughton from Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem; Bailey Lutes, to Cuba City from Sun Prairie; McKenna Monogue, to Middleton from Mukwonago; Mia Morel, to Madison Memorial from Marshall; Imani Simmons, to Madison La Follette from Sun Prairie.