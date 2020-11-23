Prep girls basketball preview: Beaver Dam, led by future Badger Maty Wilke, is the pick of the talented crop

Two area programs inside the county — Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day — have called off their seasons entirely. The rest of the Trailways South Conference has given schools the choice of playing, but all players and coaches must wear masks.

A non-conference year

Due to the pandemic, the Big Eight, Badger and Rock Valley conferences will not sponsor conference competition in any winter sports. Their schools are welcome to field teams and organize their own schedules — even with games against one another — but they will count as non-conference games, and no conference champions or all-conference teams will be named.

The Capitol Conference will move ahead with winter sports as a conference, but individual school districts are free to make their own decisions about participation and must follow local health department guidelines — Marshall, for instance, won’t be allowed to practice or hold games inside Dane County.

At least one school, Madison Edgewood, is looking at the possibility of practicing outside the county and playing a schedule of all road games, as it (and Marshall) did with football.

Tournament timing