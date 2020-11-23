Prep girls basketball preview: Beaver Dam, led by future Badger Maty Wilke, is the pick of the talented crop

THINGS TO WATCH
Dane County shutdown
Last March, the COVID-19 outbreak ripped out the hearts of 16 of the 20 teams that qualified for the WIAA state girls basketball tournament. Only four semifinals were played on Thursday, March 12, before the rest of the tournament — six semifinals and five championship games — were canceled.
Eight months later, as fall turns into winter, COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere and school administrators are working overtime to manage the pandemic while trying to maximize the opportunities that can safely be offered to student-athletes.
Dane County high schools face the toughest challenge due to health department guidelines. No indoor gatherings of any kind are permitted (practices or games). As a result, most Big Eight conference schools are (at best) looking at a return to practice no earlier than Dec. 16 — and in Sun Prairie’s case, no earlier than Jan. 22. That leaves three to six weeks of games before the tournament begins (the state tournament is set for Feb. 25-27).
Janesville Craig and Parker are the exceptions, as the school board decided last week to move forward with practice after Rock County’s recent return to Phase 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
Many Badger Conference schools in Dane County are similarly on hold, though Madison Edgewood is considering the possibility of practicing outside the county and playing a schedule of all road games. Badger schools outside of Dane County are moving forward with practices and plans to play their first games next week.
Two area programs inside the county — Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day — have called off their seasons entirely. The rest of the Trailways South Conference has given schools the choice of playing, but all players and coaches must wear masks.
A non-conference year
Due to the pandemic, the Big Eight, Badger and Rock Valley conferences will not sponsor conference competition in any winter sports. Their schools are welcome to field teams and organize their own schedules — even with games against one another — but they will count as non-conference games, and no conference champions or all-conference teams will be named.
The Capitol Conference will move ahead with winter sports as a conference, but individual school districts are free to make their own decisions about participation and must follow local health department guidelines — Marshall, for instance, won’t be allowed to practice or hold games inside Dane County.
At least one school, Madison Edgewood, is looking at the possibility of practicing outside the county and playing a schedule of all road games, as it (and Marshall) did with football.
Tournament timing
The WIAA has called for the girls basketball season to close the week of Feb. 15. But the WIAA won’t put together pairings for its postseason until determining how many teams aim to compete — if the number is low, the tournament could be shortened to two weeks instead of the usual three and a half weeks (subregionals, regionals, sectionals and state). For now, the WIAA plans to hold the state tournament at the Resch Center in Brown County.
Coaching changes
A large number of coaching changes took place during the off-season, with at least one of them directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the prep sports season.
One place where the coaching situation appears headed back to normal is Beaver Dam, with Tim Chase back at the helm of the Golden Beavers. Last year, he left for almost a month in late January to undergo surgery for colon cancer, before returning to lead his team to a sectional championship.
Elsewhere in the Badger North Conference, Amber Fiene decided to step down as coach at Sauk Prairie due to personal reasons tied to COVID-19. Longtime boys coach Aaron Andres, now an assistant principal at his alma mater, has taken over on an interim basis.
In the Badger South, Tim Mathiason, the architect of a long run of success at Monroe, has stepped down and has been replaced by Patrick Kenny.
In the Big Eight, Dilonna Johnson replaces Joel Beard at Beloit Memorial. And at Madison East, Ronda McLin remains on as head coach, though with the “interim” tag removed from her title.
Half the coaches in the Capitol North will be new. Veteran Tim Matthies has stepped down at Lakeside Lutheran, with Andy Asmus replacing him. Tim Dworak replaces veteran Jeff Schweitzer at Columbus. And Tom Mackey takes over at Poynette for co-coaches Nathan Morter and Jon Horsfall.
In the Capitol South, Kevin Parman takes over for Kim Burton at New Glarus. And in the Rock Valley, Chris Jenny replaces Mike Schmidt at Edgerton.
PRESEASON RANKINGS
Note: These lists ignore the effect of COVID-19 decisions that may greatly affect some of the listed teams’ seasons.
LARGE SCHOOLS (D1, D2)
1: Beaver Dam Golden Beavers (23-3 last year)
Coach Tim Chase underwent surgery last January but returned to lead the three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers to the No. 2 seeding on the Division 2 state tournament field, before it was called off due to COVID-19. He’s back this year as the Beavers return three college recruits, including one who could be the state’s best player, University of Wisconsin signee Maty Wilke.
2: Sun Prairie Cardinals (15-9)
Coach John Olson’s team took third in the Big Eight and return all five starters from that team, and each earned some sort of all-Big Eight Conference honors last year. The top three reserves also return, and last year those eight players accounted for 54 of Sun Prairie’s per-game average of 57.2 points.
3: Watertown Goslings (17-7)
The Goslings challenged in the Badger South with an inexperienced team last year, and coach Matt Stollberg has five starters back this year who are focused on challenging for the league title. Watertown has size, defensive focus, high effort and team chemistry, Stollberg said. An improvement in offensive consistency could boost the Goslings over the top.
4: Monona Grove Silver Eagles (14-10)
The Silver Eagles’ season is on hold for now, leaving Tyler Kuehl hoping for a return to action for his deep and experienced lineup. "We have a lot of returning experience and chemistry," Kuehl said. "We are deep and skilled with some players at the top end that can do some special things. We should be really solid and versatile defensively. Offensively, we have a lot of players that can create opportunities for themselves and their teammates."
5: Waunakee Warriors (19-6)
Waunakee is on hold by school district order, but hopes to return three starters, led by senior Elena Maier, a Kent State recruit who is recovering from an offseason knee injury but stands 149 points shy of scoring 1,000 in her career. “(We) could have been one of the better teams Waunakee has seen in recent years,” coach Marcus Richter said.
SMALL SCHOOLS (Divisions 3, 4, 5)
1: Lake Mills L-Cats (24-3)
Last year marked the L-Cats’ first-ever WIAA Division 3 state tournament trip, and five starters return from that team. Together, they provided 51.9 of Lake Mills’ 63.1 points per game. Team leader Julianna Wagner suffered a knee injury during the state tournament loss to Wrightstown, and is expected to miss some early action as she completes rehabilitation.
2: Marshall Cardinals (21-5)
The Cardinals have one of the top one-two punches in the area, with 6-1 senior forward Anna Lutz and 6-foot senior Laura Nickel patrolling the paint. Lutz averaged 23 points and 9.8 rebounds last year. Marshall hopes to earn a state tournament return after winning Division 3 titles in 2018 and 2019.
3: Madison Edgewood Crusaders (16-9)
Coach Lora Staveness has two of the area’s top big players in the 6-3 Sarah Lazar and the 6-1 Baluck Deang, both seniors who earned first-team all-Badger South Conference honors last year. Developing a steady set of guards to run the offense and defend the perimeter will be keys to success.
4: Deerfield Demons (16-7)
Coach Don Schindler’s extremely young team won the Trailways South title with a 12-0 record and return two first-team all-conrference players (sophomores Stephanie Siewert and Moli Haak) and an honorable mention pick (junior Breanna Ezzell). While the Demons are heavy favorites in the Trailways South, postseason success is another goal — Deerfield has never sent a team to the state tournament.
5: Lodi Blue Devils (14-10)
Other coaches in the Capitol North see the Blue Devils as contenders in the league, with two junior returnees who earned first-team all-conference honors last year in 5-10 Lauryn Milne and 5-9 Jaden Kolinski.
OTHER LIKELY CONTENDERS
(All divisions)
Big Eight Conference — Madison La Follette, Middleton, Madison Memorial, Verona, Janesville Craig.
Badger North — DeForest, Reedsburg.
Badger South — Oregon, Stoughton.
Capitol North — Watertown Luther Prep.
Capitol South — Belleville, New Glarus.
Rock Valley — Edgerton, Evansville.
PRESEASON ALL-AREA
FIRST TEAM
Maty Wilke, 5-10, sr., G, Beaver Dam: First-team All-Area and first-team AP and WBCA All-State. University of Wisconsin signee. Averaged 16.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 4.8 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game last year.
Anna Lutz, 6-1, sr., F, Marshall: First-team All-Area; third-team All-State. UW-Milwaukee recruit. Averaged 23 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks last year.
Natalie Jens, 5-7, sr., G, Beaver Dam: First-team all-Badger North and second-team All-Area; honorable mention All-State. Signed with Minnesota-Moorhead. Averaged 13.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.3 apg last year.
Mia Morel, 5-7, sr., G, Madison Memorial: Second-team all-area. California Baptist recruit. Recovered from knee injury that sidelined her for much of the 2019-20 season. Averaged 15.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.4 spg.
Julianna Wagner, 5-5, sr., G, Lake Mills: Second-team all-area, honorable mention AP all-state, Capitol North Player of the Year for two consecutive years. Led Lake Mills to its first-ever WIAA state tournament trip. Averaged 13.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.0 spg last year.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Naomi Breunig, 5-10, sr., W, Sauk Prairie: First-team All-Badger North; Division II Winona State signee; 18.0 points per game last year.
Baluck Deang, 6-1, sr., F, Madison Edgewood: First-team All-Badger South; All-Area Athlete of the Year for 2019-20; 8.8 ppg; 7.0 rpg.
Claudia Fieiras, 5-9, sr., G, Janesville Craig: First-team All-Big Eight; 18.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.3 apg.
Viviana Guerrero, 6-1, sr., C, Lake Mills: First-team All-Capitol North; 11.0 ppg and 9.1 rpg.
Moli Haak, 5-9, so., F, Deerfield: First-team All-Trailways South; 9.8 ppg; 5.8 rpg.
Katie Hildebrandt, 6-1, jr., F, McFarland: First-team All-Rock Valley; Division I North Dakota State signee; 14.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.6 bpg.
Paige Hodgson, sr., Beaver Dam: Honorable mention All-Badger North; signed with Division I Northern Kentucky University; 5.0 ppg.
Sarah Lazar, 6-3, sr., C, Madison Edgewood: First-team All-Badger South; signed with Division I Saint Louis University; 11.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg.
Teya Maas, 6-1, sr., C, Watertown: Unanimous first-team All-Badger South, third-team All-Area; 15.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 3.5 spg.
Elena Maier, 5-9, sr., G, Waunakee: First-team All-Badger North; signed with Division I Kent State University; 14.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg.
Peighton Nelson, 5-9, sr., W, Monona Grove: First-team All-Badger South; Division 2 Hillsdale College commit; 9.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg.
Laura Nickel, 6-0, sr., F, Marshall: Third-team all-area; Division I Northern Illinois recruit; 15.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.4 spg.
Grace Schmidt, 6-1, jr., F, Watertown Luther Prep: Third-team all-area; 23.4 ppg, 14.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 spg.
Jazzanay Seymore, 6-0, sr., P, Sun Prairie: First-team All-Big Eight; 14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 bpg.
Mahra Wieman, 5-10, jr., G, Reedsburg: Third-team All-Area; 20 ppg.
Megan Benzschawel, 6-0, sr., Monroe: First-team All-Badger South; 17.3 ppg and 8.2 rpg.
