Prep girls basketball: Mia Morel leads Madison Memorial to dominant victory over Middleton

The aggressive, pressure defense that the deep Madison Memorial girls basketball team unleashes is designed to disrupt offensive systems, create turnovers and, in general, wreak plenty of havoc.
On Friday night, Middleton was put under duress and became the most recent team to unravel against Memorial’s relentless full-court and half-court defensive alignments.
Junior guard Mia Morel played lockdown defense and scored a game-high 17 points in leading host Memorial to a 67-51 Big Eight Conference victory over previously undefeated Middleton in a game between league leaders and state-ranked teams.
“That’s the goal — to try to keep them uncomfortable,” Memorial coach Marques Flowers said. “I want them to feel like there are 10 kids out there (on defense), even though there are only five. That is our goal. We want to get them focused on everything they don’t usually do. … We want them playing our game. We were able to make them play our game tonight.”
Morel’s last basket — scored on a reverse layup after a steal with 6 minutes, 15 seconds remaining — gave her 1,001 points for her prep career and caused a boisterous reaction from the home crowd. The 5-foot-7 Morel’s first two seasons were played for two-time defending WIAA Division 3 champion Marshall prior to her transfer to Memorial this school year.
“I knew it was going to be a big game,” Morel said. “I wasn’t really worried about my points, honestly. I was worried about winning because (the Spartans) haven’t beaten Middleton in a while. So, I was just pumped for the game. But when I hit it, I felt lots of love from the crowd and my team. So, it felt really good to me.”
Senior guard and Penn State commit Leilani Kapinus and junior guard Charlotte Sweet scored 10 points apiece for the Spartans (4-0, 4-0 Big Eight), ranked second in Division 1 in the WisSports.net poll. Memorial, which led 36-20 at halftime, took over sole possession of first place in league play, one game ahead of Middleton, Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie.
Senior forward Sitori Tanin, a Loyola (Illinois) commit, led third-ranked Middleton (5-1, 3-1) with 16 points. Senior forward Karina Bursac added 11 points, nine in the second half.
Middleton coach Jeff Kind said Memorial’s quickness and defensive pressure is difficult to simulate in practice, adding his team’s areas to work on included “just about everything.”
“Just being stronger with the ball and being stronger under the basket,” Kind said. “Defensively, we were not getting back quickly enough. There are a lot of things we can work on. … We have a lot of teaching points tonight.”
Morel’s 3-pointer capped a 20-2 run covering 8 minutes, which propelled the Spartans to a 29-11 lead with 5:41 remaining in the first half. They began the run with 11 straight points, taking a 20-9 lead with 10:24 left.
“(Morel) played strong; she is quick,” Kind said. “She definitely helps them.”
Trailing by 18, the Cardinals responded with seven consecutive points, pulling within 29-18. But Kapinus’ 3-pointer started a 7-2 run that gave Memorial the 16-point halftime lead.
Middleton closed within 49-37 on Bursac’s basket underneath. But Sweet and senior guard Liliana Garcia each made 3-pointers, boosting Memorial’s lead to 55-37. After that, the Spartans led by as many as 21 points.
The Spartans entered the game averaging 83.3 points while giving up 43 points per game.
“We try to get up and pressure them and rush them,” Morel said. “That’s how we get a lot of our steals and baskets. That’s what I think we do best — our defense. Every game we just come out and we’re ready. … I love this team.”
Middleton, the defending conference champion and WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, eliminated Memorial in the sectional semifinals last season.
“It’s going to be a chess match,” Flowers said. “This is Round One and we got Round One. I anticipate we probably will see them two more times. I know (Kind) is a great coach and he will bit by bit adjust and change the next time we play them.”
Middleton 20 31 — 51
Madison Memorial 36 31 —:67
MIDDLETON — Lemirande 2 3-6 8, Tanin 5 3-6 16, Roquet 1 2-3 4, Coleman 0 2-2 2, Bursac 5 1-3 11, Monogue 2 0-2 6, Accola 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 2-4 2, Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hodson 0 0-0 0, Acker 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Gaab 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-24 51.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Kapinus 4 0-0 10, Morel 7 2-2 17, Brown 1 2-2 4, Rankins 3 0-2 6, Sweet 4 0-0 10, White Eagle 3 0-0 7, Garcia 3 1-2 8, Thorns 2 1-2 5, Peters 0 0-0 0, Rauwolf 0 0-0 0, Tomalin 0 0-0 0, Grewal 0 0-0 0, Virgin 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-10 67.
3-point goals — Mid 6 (Tanin 3, Monogue 2, Lemirande 1); MM 7 (Kapinus 2, Sweet 2, Morel 1, White Eagle 1, Garcia 1).
Total fouls — Mid 12, MM 25.