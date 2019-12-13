Prep girls basketball: Mia Morel leads Madison Memorial to dominant victory over Middleton

The aggressive, pressure defense that the deep Madison Memorial girls basketball team unleashes is designed to disrupt offensive systems, create turnovers and, in general, wreak plenty of havoc.

On Friday night, Middleton was put under duress and became the most recent team to unravel against Memorial’s relentless full-court and half-court defensive alignments.

Junior guard Mia Morel played lockdown defense and scored a game-high 17 points in leading host Memorial to a 67-51 Big Eight Conference victory over previously undefeated Middleton in a game between league leaders and state-ranked teams.

“That’s the goal — to try to keep them uncomfortable,” Memorial coach Marques Flowers said. “I want them to feel like there are 10 kids out there (on defense), even though there are only five. That is our goal. We want to get them focused on everything they don’t usually do. … We want them playing our game. We were able to make them play our game tonight.”