McKenna Warnock scored 35 points Thursday night to help the Monona Grove girls basketball team roll past host Oregon 77-57 in a Badger South Conference game.
The Iowa-bound senior scored 20 points in the second half, making 10 of 15 free throws and 15 of 21 on the night, to help the Silver Eagles (3-1, 1-1 Badger South) preserve their lead.
Peyton Blang scored nine of her 11 points in the first half for Monona Grove.
Oregon (2-3, 0-2) got 14 points from Izzie Peterson and 12 from Kaitlyn Schrimpf.
Monroe 52, Fort Atkinson 18
Senior point guard Sydney Hilliard led the Cheesemakers with 18 points as Monroe (4-0, 2-0 Badger South) rolled past the Blackhawks (0-5, 0-2).
Anna Schoenike led Fort Atkinson with 11 points.
Watertown 56, Milton 30
Junior Forward Teya Maas posted 19 points as the Goslings (4-0, 2-0 Badger South) took charge against the visiting Red Hawks (1-2, 1-1)
Sophomore guard Aubrey Schmutzler added 19 points. Milton’s lead scorer, Abbie Campion, made four baskets from the field for eight points before fouling out.
Stoughton 56,
Madison Edgewood 50
The Vikings (4-0, 2-0 Badger South) outscored the Crusaders in the first half, 30-20, and held on to beat the Crusaders. Senior guards Peighton Trieloff scored a game-high 20 points and Alex Ashworth notched 13.
Madison Edgewood (0-3, 0-2) got 19 points from 6-foot-1 sophomore Baluck Deang and 13 from 6-foot-3 sophomore Sarah Lazar.
Badger North Conference
Portage 54, Mount Horeb 40
Senior MacKenzie Roth scored a game-high 19 points, including 10-for-13 shooting from the free-throw line, to help the visiting Warriors (1-2, 1-1 Badger North) pulled away from the Vikings.
Portage junior McKena Yelk added 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, helping the Warriors wipe out a two-point halftime deficit.
Sophomore Julia Magnuson scored 14 points and junior Kenzie Coulthard 10 to lead Mount Horeb (0-2, 1-3).
Waunakee 51, Baraboo 29
The Warriors (4-0, 2-0 Badger North) used a 34-15 run in the second half to defeat the visiting Thunderbirds (0-3, 0-2).
Waunakee sophomore point guard Elena Maier had a game-high 14 points and junior forward Melanie Watson chipped in 10. For Baraboo, senior Alexis Johnson had 12 points.
Reedsburg 62, Sauk Prairie 30
Freshman Mahra Wieman scored 18 points, Grace Benish added 14 and Trenna Cherney had 11 to lead the Beavers (3-1, 2-0 Badger North) past the visiting Eagles (0-4, 0-2).
Olivia Breunig led Sauk Prairie with 21 points. The teams combined to make 26 of 32 free throws.
Beaver Dam 70, DeForest 36
The defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers (3-0, 2-0 Badger North) toppled the previously undefeated Norskies (3-1, 1-1) at home.
Beaver Dam got 13 points apiece from sophomore guard Natalie Jens and junior guard Carley Burchardt, and Paige Schumann contributed 12.
Capitol Conference crossover
Marshall 64, Poynette 30
Every player on Marshall’s 13-deep roster scored at least one point as the Cardinals (2-0) downed the visiting Pumas (1-1) in Capitol Conference crossover play.
Laura Nickel led Marshall with 16 points, and teammates Anna Lutz and Mia Morel each had 10. Poynette’s Hanna Walters finished with 11.
Lakeside Lutheran 58,
Wisconsin Heights 34
The Warriors (2-1) went on a 27-14 scoring run in the second half to beat the Vanguards (0-1) for their second victory of the season. Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 19 points and Lauren Thiele had 16.
Columbus 39,
Cambridge 36
The Cardinals (2-2) survived a 29-point second half by the Blue Jays (2-2) and held on for a three-point victory. Sophomore guard Jordan Link and senior guard Savannah Olson each scored 11 points for Columbus.
Cambridge got 13 points from junior guard Ashlynn Jarlsberg.