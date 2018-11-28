McKenna Warnock made last-second winning plays on both ends of the floor Tuesday night to lift the Monona Grove girls basketball team to a 50-48 victory over visiting Lodi in non-conference play.
Warnock made her fifth 3-pointer of the game with about 10 seconds left as the Silver Eagles (3-1) turned a one-point deficit into a 50-48 lead. The University of Iowa recruit then blocked a shot on the other end with 2 seconds left to clinch the victory over the Blue Devils (2-2).
Warnock finished with 30 points, making it all but irrelevant that no other Silver Eagles player scored more than six points.
Lodi got 18 points from Jaden Kolinski and 10 from Lauryn Milne.
Monroe 59, Middleton 50
Sydney Hilliard made eight field goals and three of four free throws for 20 points, pushing the host Cheesemakers (3-0) over the Cardinals (1-2). Evie Coleman led Middleton with 19 points.
Reedsburg 65,
Wisconsin Dells 63
Freshman Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 22 points as the visiting Beavers (2-1) handed the Chiefs (2-1) their first loss.
Senior Ava Douglas had 19 points for Reedsburg, which made nine 3-pointers and went 20-for-23 from the free throw line.
Senior Bethany Smith, freshman Kayla Gray and senior Katelyn Meister each scored in double figures for Wisconsin Dells (2-1).
Lake Mills 43,
Fort Atkinson 24
The L-Cats (3-1) ran out to a 22-7 first-half lead and defeated the host Blackhawks (0-4) in non-conference play. Sophomore Jade Pitta led the scoring with 14 points. Junior forward Anna Schoenike posted 12 points for Fort Atkinson.
DeForest 55,
Lakeside Lutheran 52
The visiting Norskies (3-0) took a 33-24 halftime lead and handed the Warriors (1-1) their first loss. Aleah Grundahl scored 19 points and Megan Mickelson had 16.
Lakeside got 17 points from Kaitlyn Shadoski.
Watertown 74,
Milwaukee Pulaski 34
Jenna Koepp and Bri Korducki each scored 13 points as the Goslings (3-0) ran over the Rams (2-2).
Ten Watertown players scored. Milwaukee Pulaski’s Shatime McFerland finished with 30 of her team’s 34 points.
Dodgeville 60,
Sauk Prairie 52
The Dodgers (2-1) went on a 15-6 run to close the second half and defeated the Eagles (0-3) in non-conference play. Sophomore forward Olivia Argall scored 23 points, shooting 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Sophomore guard Jojo Heimerl had 20 points.
For Sauk Prairie, sisters Naomi Bruenig and Riley Bruenig scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Waterloo 63, Wautoma 33
Katie Kuhl scored 13 points and Skyler Powers had 11 to help the host Pirates open a 34-18 lead and cruise past the Hornets.
Poynette 52, Belleville 45
Senior Hanna Walters scored a game-high 22 points to power the visiting Pumas (1-0) past the Wildcats (2-2). Poynette trailed by six at halftime but went on to outscore Belleville 35-22 in the second half.
Senior Rachael Heittola scored 21 points while junior Sophia Grady added 10 for Belleville.
River Valley 41,
Weston 19
Tiana Gruber scored 10 points and Hope Ragels had nine, and the two of those led the defensive charge that allowed the visiting Blackhawks (3-1) to hold the Silver Eagles (0-1) to 19 points in a non-conference play.
Rock Valley
Whitewater 53,
McFarland 43
The visiting Whippets (3-1, 3-0 Rock Valley Conference) knocked off the pre-season conference favorite, opening a 31-21 halftime lead and preserving it in the second half.
Abby Grosinske led the Whippets with 18 points. Ashley East scored 15 to lead the Spartans, but no other player scored more than seven points and McFarland made only seven of 14 free throws.
Brodhead 40, Jefferson 33
Cardinals junior Carissa Purdue led all players with 11 points as Brodhead (3-2, 1-2) defeated the Eagles (2-2, 1-2) in Rock Valley play.
East Troy 62, Edgerton 21
The host Trojans (3-1, 3-0 Rock Valley) maintained their share of the conference lead with a runaway victory over the Crimson Tide (0-4, 0-3). East Troy opened a 34-11 halftime lead and got 17 points from Erin Rice. Morgan Demrow led Edgerton with nine points.
Beloit Turner 64, Evansville 63
The Trojans (3-1, 2-1 Rock Valley) held off the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-2) at home.