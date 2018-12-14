McKenna Warnock kept the Monona Grove girls basketball team rolling along on Friday night.
Warnock scored 39 points, making six 3-pointers, to lead the visiting Silver Eagles to a 73-64 overtime victory over defending Badger South Conference champion Monroe.
Monroe’s Grace Tostrud sank a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but the Silver Eagles (7-1 overall, 3-1 Badger South) made nine of 12 free throws in overtime as two of the top three scorers fouled out for the Cheesemakers (5-3, 3-2).
Warnock boosted her season scoring total to 255 points in eight games, a 31.9-point average that ranks second in the state.
Megan Benzschawel scored 10 points for Monroe.
Watertown 48, Fort Atkinson 29
The Goslings (7-0, 4-0 Badger South) got the victory against the visiting Blackhawks (0-8, 0-5) to remain undefeated. Senior guard Jenna Koepp scored all 12 of her points in the first half to help the Goslings to a 28-11 lead.
Sophomore guard Aubrey Schmutzler also finished with 12 points for Watertown.
Stoughton 76, Oregon 64
The Vikings (7-1, 4-1 Badger South) used a 35-25 first half to propel a victory over the visiting Panthers (4-5, 2-3). Senior wing Emma Kissling scored 17 points and Alex Ashworth added 13.
Oregon got a game-high 21 points from junior guard Liz Uhl. Sydona Roberts added 12 points and Kaitlyn Schrimpf 11.
Milton 68, Madison Edgewood 54
Behind 20 points from senior forward Chloe Buescher, the host Red Hawks (2-4, 2-3 Badger South) defeated the Crusaders (1-6, 1-3).
Buescher sank six of seven free throws in the second half to secure the victory. Sophomore guard Baluck Deang finished with 15 points for Edgewood.
Big Eight
Madison Memorial 70, Verona 68
Freshman guard Aaliyah Smith scored 39 points, making four 3-pointers — including one with 1 second remaining — but the Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Eight) successfully inbounded the ball and held on to earn the victory over Verona (5-3, 4-2)
Liliana Garcia and Charlotte Sweet scored 14 points apiece for Memorial, and Daiysha Brown made two free throws with 7 seconds remaining for what turned out to be the winning points. Breyona Penn had 10 points for Verona.
Sun Prairie 52, Madison La Follete 46
The host Cardinals (5-2, 5-1 Big Eight) opened a 30-19 halftime lead and held off the Lancers (4-2, 4-2) in a battle for position in the conference race.
Sun Prairie got 13 points from Demetria Prewitt and 10 from junior guard Megan Lowery.
Sophomore guard Bailey Lutes led Middleton with 16 points, and Ashley Rae scored six of her 10 points in the second half.
Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 22
Junior forward Karina Bursac scored 14 points as the Cardinals (6-2, 5-1 Big Eight) defeated the Vikings (0-8, 0-5). Senior forward Hannah Flottmeyer contributed 10 points.
Parker junior forward Ryann Porter, who was held scoreless in the first half, tallied eight in the second half to lead the Vikings.
Beloit Memorial 61, Madison West 36
Jayda Bessell led all players with 14 points as the Purple Knights (1-6, 1-5 Big Eight) notched their first conference win since 2014 by holding off the Regents (0-7, 0-6). Gabby Drucker led West with nine points.
Madison East 55, Janesville Craig 38
The Purgolders (6-2, 4-2 Big Eight) emerged victorious over the visiting Cougars (2-4, 2-4) behind 18 points from senior guard Ashayla Moseberry.
Badger North
Reedsburg 39, Mount Horeb 28
After struggling to a 21-20 halftime lead, the Beavers (7-1, 5-0 Badger North) turned to defense, holding the Vikings (3-5, 1-4) to eight points in the second half.
Senior point guard Ava Douglas scored 17 points for Reedsburg. Mount Horeb got nine points from junior guard Kenzie Coulthard.
Sauk Prairie 40, Baraboo 22
Senior wing Riley Breunig led all players with 13 points as the Eagles (1-7, 1-4 Badger North) picked up their first win of the season, downing the Thunderbirds (1-6, 1-4). Forward Haley Hannagan led Baraboo with 10 points.
DeForest 59, Portage 50
Senior Aleah Grundahl scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half to lead the visiting Norskies (5-3, 3-2 Badger North) past the Warriors (2-4, 1-5). Junior Sam Schaeffer added 14 points for DeForest, which went 19-of-25 from the free-throw line. For Portage, senior MacKenzie Roth talled 14 points and senior Anika Shortreed added 10, with three 3-point baskets.
Capitol North
Lodi 49, Watertown Luther Prep 33
Alana Gilles led all players with 19 points as the Blue Devils (7-2, 1-0 Capitol North) used a 12-point advantage in the second half to pull away from the Phoenix (4-4, 0-2).
Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt and Naomi Bridgemen scored seven points each.
Rock Valley
Evansville 52, East Troy 38
The visiting Blue Devils (4-5, 4-3 Rock Valley) got the victory over the Trojans (5-3, 5-2), narrowing the gap atop a congested Rock Valley Conference.
McFarland 54, Clinton 51
The Spartans (5-3, 5-2 Rock Valley) went 9-for-18 from the free throw line, providing just enough of a boost to hold off the visiting Cougars (1-6, 1-6). Senior Ashley East scored 14 points and sophomore Katie Hildebrandt had 12. Clinton got 15 points from junior guard Hannah Welte.
South Central
Wisconsin Dells 62, Adams-Friendship 31
Senior guard Katelyn Meister scored 23 points as the Chiefs (6-1, 1-0 South Central) opened conference play with a win over the visiting Green Devils (1-6, 0-1). The Dells defense held Adams-Friendship to nine points in the second half.
SWAL
Mineral Point 59, Southwestern 42
Senior guard McKenna Reichling led the Pointers with 19 points as the Pointers (6-1, 3-1 SWAL) overpowered the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) to win their fourth straight game. Junior center Abby Budden led Southwestern with 11.
Trailways South
Non-conference
Marshall 66, Columbus 39
Marshall (7-0) jumped to a 45-20 halftime lead and rolled past host Columbus (2-6) in a Capitol Conference crossover game. Sophomore guard Mia Morel led the winners with 17 points, and sophomores Laura Nickel and Anna Lutz added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Columbus got eight points from Emma Paulson.
Lake Mills 73, Johnson Creek 20
Sophomore center Vivian Guerrero had 21 points as the L-Cats (7-2) beat the Bluejays (1-6). Brooke Joseph and Rylie Thomas each scored six points for Johnson Creek.