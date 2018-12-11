After suffering a major loss before Tuesday’s game, the Madison Memorial girls basketball team turned around a halftime deficit to beat Waunakee 64-54 in a home non-conference game.
The bad news came when it was made official that Memorial junior guard Leilani Kapinus, a top recruit with multiple Division I scholarship offers, will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and multiple meniscus tears in her knee.
Kapinus suffered the injury in a Nov. 30 game against Madison East. She has a Thursday appointment to set up knee surgery.
In the game, the Spartans (7-1) trailed by six points at halftime but finished with a 16-point run to beat the Warriors (5-2).
Junior guard Emmoni Rankins sparked the comeback, scoring 13 of her 16 points in the second half. Waunakee was led by Maddie Farnsworth with 18 points.
Monona Grove 70,
Sun Prairie 60
The visiting Silver Eagles (6-1) went on a 12-0 run toward the end of the second half and sealed the game at the free throw line to defeat the Cardinals (4-2) in non-conference play. Senior guard McKenna Warnock scored a game-high 36 points, shooting 12-for-14 from the line.
Sun Prairie got 17 points from Alex Raeand 11 from Jazzanay Seymore.
Verona 74,
Madison Edgewood 63
The Wildcats (5-2) took a 23-point halftime lead with a barrage of 3-pointers from Aaliyah Smith and Kyia Penn, then held on for a victory over the host Crusaders (1-5) despite being outscored in the second half.
Penn finished with 25 points, getting 16 in the first half. Edgewood’s Baluck Deang and Lindsey Langlois finished with 21 and 15 points, respectively.
Middleton 67,
Milwaukee Vincent 50
The visiting Cardinals (5-2) got 26 points from Sitori Tanin and used a 33-20 run in the second half to knock off the Vikings (2-2). Ariel Kirkwood scored 25 points for Vincent.
Mount Horeb 43,
River Valley 39
Sophomore forward Julia Magnuson scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half and the Vikings (3-4) held on to defeat the visiting Blackhawks (4-4) in non-conference play. Emma Anderson and Kenzie Coulthard had nine points apiece. For River Valley, junior forward Tienna Gruber scored 14 points.
Lodi 62,
Wisconsin Heights 37
Senior point guard Alana Gilles led Lodi with 21 points as the Blue Devils (6-2) handily defeated the Vanguards (1-3) in a Capitol crossover game. Hana King led Wisconsin Heights with 10 points.
Lake Mills 60,
Cambridge 25
The L-Cats (6-2) picked up a Capitol crossover victory over the visiting Blue Jays (3-5) as Lake Mills guard Taylor Roughen scored 18 points.
Capitol North
Poynette 60, Watertown Luther Prep 58
The Pumas (5-1, 1-0 Capitol North) made more 3-pointers than 2-pointers to hold off the host Phoenix (4-3, 0-1) in the league opener.
Hanna Walters led Poynette with 24 points, 11 coming on free throws. Luther Prep freshman forward Grace Schmidt finished with 20 points.
Rock Valley
McFarland 66,
Walworth Big Foot 60
Senior forward Annalise DeMuth, who did not play last season due to a knee injury, hit five 3-pointers — four in the second half — as the visiting Spartans (4-3, 4-3) defeated the Chiefs (5-2, 4-2).
Katie Hildebrandt of the Spartans also finished with 15 points and Lindsey Lonigro had 14 points. Big Foot junior Reagon Courier scored 30 points.
Jefferson 57, East Troy 51
Junior Olivia Ganser led the Eagles with 21 points, including 11 made free throws, as Jefferson (4-3, 3-3 Rock Valley) handed the Trojans (5-2, 5-1) their first conference loss. East Troy’s Erin Rice led all players with 22, but was one of two Trojans to foul out.
Evansville 60, Whitewater 48
Junior forward Paige Banks went 9-for-13 from the line and scored 20 points as the Blue Devils (3-5, 3-3 Rock Valley) led throughout in a victory over the visiting Whippets (4-3, 4-2).
SWAL
Mineral Point 64,
Riverdale 44
Nicole Johnson, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, scored 15 points to lead the visiting Pointers (5-1, 2-1 SWAL) past the Chieftains (2-5, 0-2).