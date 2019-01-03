A late run made all the difference Thursday night as the Madison La Follette girls basketball team pulled away for a 54-40 victory over visiting Verona in a Big Eight Conference game.
The Lancers (8-2, 5-2) took a six-point halftime lead but pulled away behind a 27-19 outburst in the second half against the Wildcats (7-5, 4-4).
For La Follette, freshman guard Demetria Prewitt and junior forward Nyenhial Riak scored 15 points apiece. Verona got a game-high 16 points from junior Rayna Briggs and 12 from freshman Aaliyah Smith.
Sun Prairie 50, Madison East 37
Ashley Rae scored 11 of her 12 points in the second half to help the host Cardinals (7-3, 6-1 Big Eight) defeat the Purgolders (8-3, 4-3). Senior guard Alexis Baker led Sun Prairie with 14 points.
East got 12 points from junior Kalena Bentley, who made 10 of 14 free throws. Senior Ashayla Moseberry had nine points.
Middleton 59, Janesville Craig 53
The Cardinals (8-4, 7-1) turned around a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the Cougars (5-5, 2-5) at home.
Junior forward Sitori Tanin scored 18 points to lead Middleton. Junior guard Brooke Parkhurst had 14 points for Craig.
Marshall 68, Waterloo 35
Sophomore Mia Morel led all players with 20 points as the second-ranked Cardinals (9-2, 2-0 Capitol South) overpowered the Pirates (10-2, 1-1).
Senior Brittney Limoseth led Waterloo with 19 points.
Belleville 62, New Glarus 60
Junior guard Jenna Shrader led the Wildcats with 19 points and Rachel Heittola had 18 as the Wildcats (7-3, 2-0 Capitol South) held off the Glarner Knights (5-6, 0-2).
New Glarus sophomore JayLynn Benson had a team-high 19 points.
Janesville Parker 52,
Madison West 25
Senior guard Brooke Graesslin led all players with 21 points as the Vikings (1-11, 1-7 Big Eight) overpowered the Regents (1-10, 0-7) to pick up their first win of the season. Guard Aspen Fleming led the Regents with 12 points.
Madison Memorial 83,
Beloit Memorial 47
After opening with a 12-0 run led by junior Daiysha Brown and sophomore Maya White Eagle, the sixth-ranked Spartans (10-1, 7-1) continued to pour on the offense in a runaway victory over the Purple Knights (1-8, 1-6).
White Eagle finished with 18 points for the Spartans. Beloit Memorial’s Bre Davis scored 16 points.
Wisconsin Heights 60,
Cambridge 48
The Vanguards (4-4, 1-1 Capitol South) used a 29-21 first half to overtake the the host Blue Jays (4-8, 0-2). Juniors Ashlee Adler and Natalie Hering scored 17 points apiece for the winners.
For Cambridge, Olivia Williams scored a game-high 20 points and junior Gracie Korth had 15.
Lakeside Lutheran 59,
Poynette 39
The host Warriors (6-3, 2-0 Capitol North) opened an eight-point halftime lead and then went on a 27-19 run in the second half to defeat the Pumas (6-4, 1-1).
Lakeside senior Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 14 points and Maggie Cody had 11. Senior Hanna Walters scored 12 points for Poynette.
Lake Mills 66, Columbus 33
The L-Cats (9-4, 1-1 Capitol North) took a 35-14 halftime lead and didn’t look back against the Cardinals (2-9, 0-2).
Sophomore forward/guard Jada Pitta led the L-Cats with 16 points and Julianna Wagner had 13. Columbus got seven points from Savannah Olson.
Mineral Point 84, Boscobel 55
The Pointers (9-2, 5-1 SWAL) had all 13 of their players score, led by senior McKenna Reichling’s 17 points, as they defeated the visiting Bulldogs (4-5, 2-4).
Boscobel got 14 points from senior guard Erin Beck.