Prep girls basketball: LaRonda McLin promoted to permanent head coaching post at Madison East

LaRonda McLin, who coached the Madison East girls basketball program on an interim basis last season, has been promoted to the position on a permanent basis.

East athletic director T.J. Rogness announced the promotion of McLin on Thursday.

East went 8-14 overall last season, and was 7-11 for seventh place in the Big Eight Conference. The Purgolders fell to Lake Geneva Badger in the second round of WIAA regional play.

Only three players from last year’s varsity roster are expected to return next season, as 11 players graduated — including the top six scorers.

Kylah McCullers, who will be a sophomore next year, averaged 6.3 points per game last year. Seniors-to-be Dasia Banks and Kira Gottschalk averaged 4.0 and 2.8 ppg, respectively.

McLin was a standout player at East, graduating in 2004 after helping East go 9-12 overall. She played collegiately at Carthage College in Kenosha before finishing her education at Madison College.

Currently the director of the Community Learning Center at Schenk Elementary School in Madison, McLin also served as East’s head junior varsity coach for 2015 to 2018 and was a varsity assistant at Madison West in 2018-2019.

McLin also has coached with Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018) and is the founding of HoopinBeauty Training Development, a basketball skill training and development company.

