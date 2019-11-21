The Lake Mills girls basketball team took a four-point halftime lead and held on Thursday night for a 51-46 victory over visiting Oregon in a battle of teams picked to challenge for first place in their respective conferences.
Junior Taylor Roughen scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half for the L-Cats (2-0). Julianna Wagner scored seven of her 10 after halftime.
Oregon (1-1) committed 22 fouls and the L-Cats shot 16-for-26 from the free throw line.
Izzie Peterson and Liz Uhl scored 11 points apiece for the Panthers.
Middleton 54, Waunakee 34
The Warriors (1-1) kept it close throughout the first half, but the Cardinals (1-0) pulled away. Senior Sitori Tanin led Middleton with 17 points, including eight in the third quarter. Waunakee had no players in double figures.
Waterloo 52, Deerfield 43
Sophia Powers scored 18 points, Julia Asik 12 and Brooke Mosher 10 and the Pirates (2-0) used a 27-19 run in the second half to pull away from a one-point halftime lead against the visiting Demons (0-1). Steffi Siewert led Deerfield with 12 points.
Columbus 49, Cambridge 39
The Cardinals (1-1) took a 25-12 halftime lead and coasted past the visiting Blue Jays (0-2). Jordan Link scored 11 points for the winners. Six Columbus players made 3-pointers. Cambridge got 13 points from Gracie Korth.
Sauk Prairie 70, River Valley 33
Naomi Breunig poured in 27 points as the host Eagles (1-0) rolled past the Blackhawks (1-1). Makenzie Breunig had 18 points for Sauk Prairie.
Poynette 60, Portage 40
The Pumas (1-0) used a 31-19 first half to cruise to a non-conference victory over the host Warriors (0-1). Megan Reddeman scored 19 points and Lucy Cuff 14 for the winners. Makenna Bisch had 12 points for Portage.
Sparta 50, Baraboo 24
The host Spartans (1-1) took a 28-7 halftime lead and coasted to victory behind 19 points from Callahan Ziebell. Carly Moon and Taylor Pfaff scored eight points each for Baraboo (0-1).