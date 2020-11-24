Prep girls basketball: Lake Mills, Beaver Dam open with runaway victories



Watch this: New Glarus' Jaylynn Benson scores her 1,000th career point With this basket in the season opener against Darlington on Tuesday, Jaylynn Benson became the sixth girls basketball player in New Glarus history to reach 1,000 points during her career.

The Lake Mills girls basketball team, rich with returnees from last year’s WIAA state tournament team, started its season Tuesday night with a 62-23 victory over visiting Whitewater.

Jade Pitta scored 12 points and Vivian Guerrero scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead the L-Cats past the Whippets.

Lake Mills outscored Whitewater 36-9 in the second half, pulling away from a 26-14 halftime lead.

Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 15 points.

New Glarus 61, Darlington 19

Jaylynn Benson became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in Glarner Knights history, helping her team open a 30-5 halftime lead on its way to a home victory over the Redbirds.

Beaver Dam 96, Portage 16

The three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers — last year’s state tournament was called off due to COVID-19) — left no doubt in their opener against the host Warriors.

Beaver Dam scored the first 53 points and led 58-2 at halftime.