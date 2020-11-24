 Skip to main content
Prep girls basketball: Lake Mills, Beaver Dam open with runaway victories
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prep girls basketball: Lake Mills, Beaver Dam open with runaway victories

  • Art Kabelowsky | Wisconsin State Journal

With this basket in the season opener against Darlington on Tuesday, Jaylynn Benson became the sixth girls basketball player in New Glarus history to reach 1,000 points during her career.

The Lake Mills girls basketball team, rich with returnees from last year’s WIAA state tournament team, started its season Tuesday night with a 62-23 victory over visiting Whitewater.

Jade Pitta scored 12 points and Vivian Guerrero scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead the L-Cats past the Whippets.

Lake Mills outscored Whitewater 36-9 in the second half, pulling away from a 26-14 halftime lead.

Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 15 points.

New Glarus 61, Darlington 19

Jaylynn Benson became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in Glarner Knights history, helping her team open a 30-5 halftime lead on its way to a home victory over the Redbirds.

Beaver Dam 96, Portage 16

The three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers — last year’s state tournament was called off due to COVID-19) — left no doubt in their opener against the host Warriors.

Beaver Dam scored the first 53 points and led 58-2 at halftime.

University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke and sophomore Kylie Wittnebel scored 16 points each to lead Beaver Dam. Portage got six points from senior Emma Kreuziger.

Columbus 58, Fort Atkinson 46

The host Cardinals trailed by three points at halftime before going on a 43-28 run in the second half to pull past the Blackhawks. Columbus received 15 points from sophomore guard Mikenna Boettcher and 14 from sophomore guard Jaiden Domaus.

Sophomore Elly Kohl and junior Taylor Marquart scored 12 points each to lead Fort Atkinson.

Edgerton 62, Lomira 21

In the debut game of new coach Chris Jenny, the host Crimson Tide pulled away from a 40-19 halftime lead by holding the Lions to two second-half points.

Sophomore Sylvia Fox scored 16 points and senior Carly Rebman 14 to lead Edgerton.

Waterloo 61,

Orfordville Parkview 36

The host Pirates started with an 11-0 run and made it 32-21 at halftime before pulling away from the Vikings.

Oak Creek 43, Watertown 31

The Goslings opened with a loss in Milwaukee County against the Knights.

Jay Goner and Paulina Hernandez scored 12 points each to lead Oak Creek.

GIRLS BASKETBALL | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Tuesday’s area summaries

Non-conference

LAKE MILLS 62, WHITEWATER 23

Whitewater*14*9*—*23

Lake Mills*26*36*62

WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts) — Pope 1 0-0 2, Kilar 1 0-1 2, Carollo 4 5-6 15, Kopecky 0 0-2 0, Amundson 0 0-2 0; Juoni 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 5-11 23.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 0-0 9; A. Wollin 2 0-0 6; J. Pitta 4 4-8 12; Guerrero 6 0-0 12; Burling 1 0-0 3; Lamke 1 0-2 2; B. Pitta 3 0-3 6; Fitzgibbon 1 0-0 2; Will 4 0-0 8; E. Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-13 62.

3-point goals: WW x2 (Carollo 2); LM 4 (A. Wollin 2, Roughen 1, Burling 1). Total fouls: WW 13; LM 14. Fouled out: A. Wollin.

BEAVER DAM 96, PORTAGE 16

Beaver Dam*58*38*—*96

Portage*2*14*—*16

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Wilke 7 0-0 16, Wittnebel 7 1-1 16, Stonewall 5 2-3 12, Jens 5 1-1 11, Yagodinski 4 0-0 9, G. Wilke 4 0-0 9, Czarnecki 4 0-0 9, Oestreicher 3 0-0 7, Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Lapen 1 0-1 2, Salettel 0 0-2 0; Totals 42 4-8 96.

PORTAGE — Kreuziger 1 4-6 6, Ratz 1 0-0 3, Woodhouse 1 0-0 3, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Garrigan 1 0-0 2; Totals 5 4-6 16.

3-point goals: BD 8 (M. Wilke 2, Hodgson 1, Wittnebel 1, Yagodinski 1, G. Wilke 1, Oestreicher 1, Czarnecki 1); P 2 (Ratz 1, Woodhouse 1). Total fouls: BD 13; P 8.

COLUMBUS 58, FORT ATKINSON 46

Fort Atkinson*18*28*—*46

Columbus*15*43*—*58

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Kohl 4 2-2 12, Marquart 4 1-3 12, Belzer 3 0-0 6, Cave 2 0-0 6, Staude 2 0-3 4, Jacobson 1 2-3 5, Wolfram 1 0-0 2; Totals 17 5-11 46.

COLUMBUS — Boettcher 5 0-0 15, Dornaus 5 2-4 14, Kahl 3 2-7 8, Theilen 1 6-8 8, Link 2 2-2 7, Ab. Olson 0 2-2 2, Hayes 1 0-1 2, Paulson 1 0-0 2.; Totals 18 14-24 58.

3-point goals: FA 7 (Marquart 3, Kohl 2, Cave 2); C 8 (Boettcher 5, Dornaus 2, Link 1). Total fouls: FA 22; C 15.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, CAMBRIDGE 42

Cambridge*25*17*—*42

Lakeside Lutheran*34*25*—*59

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Roidt 0 2-5 2, Holzhueter 6 8-12 20, Stenklyft 4 1-4 11, Schmude 1 4-6 6, Freeland 1 1-3 3. Totals 10 16-30 42.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 2 0-0 5, Heckmann 2 1-1 5, Schuetz 5 3-6 13, Gnabasik 2 0-0 6, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Uecker 2 2-2 6, Liddicoat 1 0-0 3; Neuberger 1 0-2 2, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 5 1-3 12. Totals 23 7-14 59.

3-point goals: C 2 (Stenklyft 2); LL 6 (Gnabasik 2, Slonaker 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1, Murray 1). Total fouls: C 12; LL 24.

WATERLOO 61, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 36

Orfordville Parkview*21*15*—*36

Waterloo*32*29*—*61

ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Olin 6 5-6 20, Stark 2 2-2 6, Cox 1 1-2 3, Mielke 1 0-0 3, Burrell 1 0-2 2, Meyers 1 0-1 2, Kopp 0 0-1 0; Totals 12 8-14 36.

WATERLOO — Asik 7 2-3 18, Schneider 5 2-2 12, Wolff 5 2-2 12, Blundell 3 1-2 8, Huebner 3 0-1 6, Baumann 1 0-2 2, Zimbric 1-2 0-0 2, Jaehnke 0 1-3 1, Webster 0 0-2 0; Totals 25 8-17 61.

3-point goals: OP 3 (Olin 3); W 3 (Asik 2, Huebner 1). Total fouls: OP 17; W 17.

EDGERTON 62, LOMIRA 21

Lomira*19*2*—*21

Edgerton*40*22*—*62

LOMIRA (fg ft-fta pts) — Moser 0 5-9 5, Neuman 1 3-6 5, Geiger 2 0-0 4, Litterick 1 2-5 4, Steinman 1 1-2 3, Zingsheim 0 0-1 0; Totals 5 11-23 21.

EDGERTON — Fox 6 0-0 16, Rebman 7 0-0 14, Blum 4 2-2 11, Gunderson 4 0-1 9, Rusch 4 0-0 8, Scharlan 1 1-2 3, Snyder 0 1-3 1; Totals 26 4-8 62.

3-point goals: L 0; E 6 (Fox 4, Blum 1, Gunderson 1). Total fouls: L 14; E 19.

NEW GLARUS 61, DARLINGTON 19

Darlington*5*14*—*19

New Glarus*30*31*—*61

Oak Creek 43, Watertown 31

Madison Edgewood at Baraboo, canceled

