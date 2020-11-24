Prep girls basketball: Lake Mills, Beaver Dam open with runaway victories

The Lake Mills girls basketball team, rich with returnees from last year’s WIAA state tournament team, started its season Tuesday night with a 62-23 victory over visiting Whitewater.
Jade Pitta scored 12 points and Vivian Guerrero scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead the L-Cats past the Whippets.
Lake Mills outscored Whitewater 36-9 in the second half, pulling away from a 26-14 halftime lead.
Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 15 points.
New Glarus 61, Darlington 19
Jaylynn Benson became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in Glarner Knights history, helping her team open a 30-5 halftime lead on its way to a home victory over the Redbirds.
Beaver Dam 96, Portage 16
The three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers — last year’s state tournament was called off due to COVID-19) — left no doubt in their opener against the host Warriors.
Beaver Dam scored the first 53 points and led 58-2 at halftime.
University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke and sophomore Kylie Wittnebel scored 16 points each to lead Beaver Dam. Portage got six points from senior Emma Kreuziger.
Columbus 58, Fort Atkinson 46
The host Cardinals trailed by three points at halftime before going on a 43-28 run in the second half to pull past the Blackhawks. Columbus received 15 points from sophomore guard Mikenna Boettcher and 14 from sophomore guard Jaiden Domaus.
Sophomore Elly Kohl and junior Taylor Marquart scored 12 points each to lead Fort Atkinson.
Edgerton 62, Lomira 21
In the debut game of new coach Chris Jenny, the host Crimson Tide pulled away from a 40-19 halftime lead by holding the Lions to two second-half points.
Sophomore Sylvia Fox scored 16 points and senior Carly Rebman 14 to lead Edgerton.
Waterloo 61,
Orfordville Parkview 36
The host Pirates started with an 11-0 run and made it 32-21 at halftime before pulling away from the Vikings.
Oak Creek 43, Watertown 31
The Goslings opened with a loss in Milwaukee County against the Knights.
Jay Goner and Paulina Hernandez scored 12 points each to lead Oak Creek.
