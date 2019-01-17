Senior Jenna Statz hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining Thursday night to lift the Oregon girls basketball team to a 45-43 victory over visiting Monroe in a Badger South Conference game.
It was the third 3-pointer of the night for Statz, who finished with nine points for the Panthers (10-6, 4-4 Badger South) as they knocked off the Cheesemakers (10-5, 5-3), ranked ninth in Division 2. Junior Liz Uhl added 15 points for Oregon. Monroe got 17 points from Sydney Hilliard.
Milton 50, Fort Atkinson 34
The visiting Red Hawks (7-7, 3-5 Badger South) took a 26-14 lead at the half and coasted to victory over the Blackhawks (1-15, 0-8). Junior forward Abbey Falk led Milton with 13 points and Tyla Staude scored 12 points for Fort Atkinson.
Watertown 53,
Madison Edgewood 43
The Goslings (11-4, 6-2 Badger South) built on a 21-17 halftime lead to beat the visiting Crusaders (3-11, 1-7). Watertown sophomore forward Teya Maas scored 17 points. Amber Grosse and Lindsey Langlois had nine points each for Edgewood.
Reedsburg 49, Portage 25
Senior Ava Douglas scored a game-high 14 points and in the process went over the 1,000-point career mark as the host Beavers (11-4, 6-2 Badger North) downed the Warriors (6-9, 3-5). Junior McKena Yelk scored nine points for Portage.
Waunakee 75, Sauk Prairie 50
The Warriors (10-6, 6-2 Badger North) used a 37-27 first half to build a victory over the visiting Eagles (3-11, 1-7). Elena Maier scored 17 points for the winners. Sauk Prairie sophomore Olivia Breunig scored 20 points.
DeForest 53, Mount Horeb 29
Senior Aleah Grundahl scored 21 points as the Norskies (11-5, 6-2 Badger North) beat the host Vikings (3-12, 1-7). Mount Horeb got 10 points from Julia Magnuson.
Beaver Dam 89, Baraboo 27
The host Beavers (15-1, 8-0 Badger North), ranked No. 1 in Division 2, jumped to a 66-17 halftime lead and defeated the Thunderbirds (2-13, 1-7). Aly Van Loo scored 14 points, Matyson Wilke had 13 and Paige Schumann 10 for the Beavers, all coming in the first half. Natalie Jens added 13 points and Jada Donaldson had 11. Baraboo got 16 points from senior Lia Kieck.
Madison La Follette 61, Madison Memorial 54
The Lancers (11-3, 8-3 Big Eight) overcame a slow start to beat the Spartans (11-4, 8-2), ranked ninth in Division 1. The Spartans opened an early 6-0 lead, but La Follette recovered behind the 26-point performance of freshman guard Demetria Prewitt and 16 points from junior guard Megan Lowery. Junior guard Maya White Eagle scored 19 points for Memorial.
Sun Prairie 63, Beloit Memorial 34
Sophomore forward Ashley Rae scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals (11-3, 10-1 Big Eight), ranked 10th in Division 1, past the Purple Knights (1-13, 1-10). Freshman forward Jaczquie Pabst led Beloit with nine points.
Lakeside Lutheran 59,
Lodi 53 (OT) The Blue Devils (10-5, 3-2 Capitol North) led by four points with 48 seconds remaining, but the Warriors (9-5, 4-1) hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to force overtime. Lakeside pulled away at the free throw line to win. Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 24 points and Maggie Cody added 16 for Lakeside. For Lodi, Lauryn Milne scored 17 points.
Lake Mills 60, Poynette 29
Sophomore Vivian Guerrero posted 25 points as the L-Cats (12-4, 4-1 Capitol North) overpowered the Pumas (7-6, 2-3). Senior Hanna Walters led Poynette with seven points.
Watertown Luther Prep 57,
Columbus 54
The Phoenix (7-5, 2-3 Capitol North) trailed by eight points at halftime, but stormed back with a 32-21 second half run to defeat the host Cardinals (2-12, 0-5). Freshman Grace Schmidt scored 20 points and sophomore Lauren Paulsen 15 for the winners. Columbus’ Jordan Link scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half and Savannah Olson added 12 points.
Marshall 77,
Wisconsin Heights 37
The host Cardinals (12-2, 5-0 Capitol South), ranked third in Division 3, opened a 25-point halftime lead and cruised past the Vanguards (5-7, 2-3). Sophomore Anna Lutz scored 24 points and sophomore Mia Morel 23 for Marshall. Heights got seven points from junior Miranda Keith.
Belleville 67, Waterloo 59
The first half ended in a 27-27 tie, but the Wildcats (10-4, 4-1 Capitol South) used a 40-32 surge in the second half to beat the host Pirates (11-5, 2-3). For Belleville, senior Jade Halvensleben scored 20 points and freshman Ava Foley added 19.
Waterloo senior guard Brittney Limoseth scored 14 points and broke the 32-year-old school scoring record, pushing her total to 1,105 points.
New Glarus 60, Cambridge 41
The Glarner Knights (7-8, 2-3 Capitol South) used a 38-20 second-half run to turn a one-point halftime lead into a runaway victory over the visiting Blue Jays (4-11, 0-5). Sophomore JayLynn Benson scored 19 points for the winners. Lexi Krause and Morgan Hustad added 11 apiece and Lily Himmelmann had 10. Cambridge got 14 points from junior Olivia Williams.
Mineral Point 61,
Darlington 47
The visiting Pointers (12-2, 7-1 SWAL) picked up the victory over the Redbirds (11-3, 6-2), ranked 10th in Division 4, to knock Darlington out of first place in the SWAL. Junior guard Nicole Johnson scored 17 points to lead Mineral Point. Kathleen Mathias had 13 for the Redbirds.