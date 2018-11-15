Sophomores Jade Pitta and Julianna Wagner combined for 39 points Thursday night to lead the Lake Mills girls basketball team to a 70-52 victory over visiting Lomira in non-conference play.
The L-Cats (2-0) opened a 44-30 halftime lead. Pitta totaled 22 points and Wagner had 17. Both made a pair of 3-point baskets.
Lomira got 22 points from senior Crystal Geiger.
River Valley 48, Mauston 21
The Blackhawks (2-0) opened a 26-10 halftime lead as Emily Briehl scored 11 of her 20 points, and cruised to a non-conference road victory over the Golden Eagles (0-1).
Junior Tienna Gruber junior nine points for the winners.
Mauston missed 11 of 12 free-throw attempts and had no player score more than five points.
Wisconsin Dells 55, Westby 41
Chiefs senior Katelyn Meister led the way with 26 points as Wisconsin Dells (1-0) cruised by the Norsemen (0-2) in non-conference play.
Belleville 62, Orfordville Parkview 56
A dominant performance from 6-foot, 2-inch senior center Rachael Heittola powered the Wildcats (2-0) to a victory over the host Vikings (0-2).
Heittola totaled 27 points, sinking nine field goals and going 9-for-12 from the free-throw line. Belleville also got 13 points from senior Jade Halvensleben.
Parkview got 21 points from senior guard Alexys Olson and 12 points apiece from senior Hunter Baars and junior Taylor Burrell.
Waterloo 46, Dodgeland 38
Brittney Limoseth scored 13 points to help the Pirates (1-1) break away from a 22-20 halftime lead to defeat the Trojans (1-1) in non-conference play.
Dodgeville got 24 points from Julia Holtz.
Albany 83, Madison Country Day 6
The Comets (1-1) took a non-conference victory over the visiting Prairie Hawks (0-1).