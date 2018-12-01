Point guard Sydney Hilliard led the Monroe girls basketball team with 14 points on Saturday, but the Morton, Illinois, girls basketball team pulled away late for a 57-40 victory over the host Cheesemakers.
Three Potters reached double figures as the Potters (4-1) took a 28-23 halftime lead over the Cheesemakers (4-1).
Hilliard was the only Monroe player to score more than six points.
Beaver Dam 51, Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy 41
Guard Matyson Wilke scored a game-high 13 points as the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers (4-0) knocked off the previously undefeated Redwings (8-1) in the Chicagoland Shootout at Fremd High School in Palatine, Ill. Only one Benet player reached double figures.
Madison East 71, Rockford (Ill.) Jefferson 28
Juniors Nevaehia Boston and Alina Harvey-Williams led the Purgolders with 13 points apiece as Madison East (3-2) soundly defeated Rockford (Ill.) Jefferson in non-conference play.
Kalena Bently (12) and Ashayla Moseberry (11) each reached double figures for the Purgolders.
Reedsburg 82, Wisconsin Rapids 47
Freshmen Trenna Cherney (29) and Mahra Wieman (25) combined for 54 points as the Beavers (4-1) downed the Red Raiders (0-4) in non-conference play.
Senior point guard Ava Douglas added 13 points for Reedsburg.
Stevens Point 79, DeForest 70
The Panthers (2-3) shot 28-for-35 from the free-throw line and held off the host Norskies (3-2) in non-conference play. Junior forward Leah Earnest led Stevens Point with 28 points.
For DeForest, four players scored in double figures. Senior forward Aleah Grundahl scored 19, Maggie Trautsch and Sam Schaeffer had 14 apiece and sophomore forward Grace Roth added 10.
Marshall 75, Nekoosa 19
The Cardinals (3-0) had four players that scored in double figures as they defeated the visiting Papermakers (2-3). Sophomore guard Mia Morel scored a game-high 18 points. Anna Lutz had 14 points, Laura Nickel got 12, and Rain Held added 11.
Poynette 54, Beloit Turner 52
The host Pumas (2-1) used a 32-22 second-half surge and held on to defeat the Trojans (3-3). Senior guards Hanna Walters and Caysee Schutz each scored 10 points apiece.
Beloit Turner got 19 points from sophomore Olivia Tinder.
St. Francis 61, Madison Country Day 32
The host Mariners (2-1) got 35 points from Kiara Redman-Trotter and opened a 42-22 halftime lead over the Prairie Hawks (0-4) in non-conference play. Country Day got 10 points from Isa Hernandez-White.
Watertown Luther Prep 54,
Adams-Friendship 25
The Phoenix (3-1) rolled to a victory over the Green Devils (1-4) at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.