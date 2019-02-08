Four-year varsity forward Hannah Flottmeyer scored on a putback shot with 1.4 seconds left Friday night, giving the Middleton girls basketball its first lead and a 68-67 victory over host Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference game.
Flottmeyer finished with 23 points for the Cardinals (14-5, 13-2). For Craig (9-11, 5-11), senior Emily Pierson had nine 3-pointers among 33 points.
Verona 61, Madison La Follette 58
Freshman Aaliyah Smith led all players with 20 points as the host Wildcats (12-7, 9-6 Big Eight) held off a second-half rally to beat the Lancers (14-5, 11-5). La Follette freshman Demetria Prewitt had 16 points.
Janesville Parker 46, Madison West 21
Junior Ryann Porter scored 12 points as the Vikings (3-17, 3-12 Big Eight) overran the host Regents (3-16, 2-13). Freshman Sawyer Sullivan led West with six points.
Marshall 97, Belleville 59
The Cardinals (15-2, 8-0 Capitol South), ranked third in the state and the defending Division 3 state champs, clinched the outright Capitol South title behind 33 points from sophomore Mia Morel and 25 from sophomore Anna Lutz.
The Wildcats (14-5, 7-2) got 15 points apiece from Sophia Grady and Rachael Heittola.
New Glarus 59, Wisconsin Heights 39
The Glarner Knights (9-10, 4-4 Capitol South) beat the visiting Vanguards (6-12, 3-7) as sophomore JayLynn Benson scored 28 points, going 12-for-17 from the free throw line. Heights junior Kelsi Handel scored 12 points.
Waterloo 53, Cambridge 35
Kaitlyn Filter, Brittney Limoseth and Skyler Powers each scored nine points as the visiting Pirates (12-8, 3-5 Capitol South) stopped the Blue Jays (6-14, 1-8). Ashlynn Jarlsberg had 10 points for Cambridge.
Monona Grove 74, Milton 41
The Silver Eagles (17-2, 10-2 Badger South), ranked second in Division 2, used a 37-17 first-half run to roll past the host Red Hawks (8-10, 3-8) and maintain their league lead. MG senior McKenna Warnock scored 16 points and junior Jenny Gorton added 14. Milton got 10 points from senior Chloe Buescher.
Stoughton 49, Fort Atkinson 20
The Vikings (11-8, 8-4 Badger South) opened a 22-13 halftime lead and cruised past the visiting Blackhawks (1-19, 0-12). Senior Peighton Trieloff scored 15 points for Stoughton. Fort Atkinson was led by Tyla Staude's 11 points.
Monroe 61, Madison Edgewood 48
The Cheesemakers (14-5, 9-3 Badger South) beat the host Crusaders (6-14, 4-8) with help from senior Sydney Hilliard's 21 points and sophomore Megan Benzschawel's 18 points. Sophomore Baluck Deang scored 16 for Edgewood.
Oregon 46, Watertown 38
The Panthers (12-8, 6-6 Badger South) made seven 3-pointers and closed out the game on a 25-19 run to defeat the host Goslings (13-6, 7-4). Junior Liz Uhl scored 15 points and junior Kaitlyn Schrimpf had 12, making two 3-pointers apiece. For Watertown, Jenna Koepp and Teya Maas each scored 11 points.
Beaver Dam 79, Reedsburg 41
The host Golden Beavers (20-1, 13-0 Badger North), defending state champs and still ranked No. 1 in Division 2, used a 42-20 run in the first half to clinch the outright league title with a victory over the Beavers (15-5, 9-3).
It was the 10th straight conference title for the Golden Beavers, in their second season in the Badger North after the dissolution of the Wisconsin Little Ten.
Sophomore guard Natalie Jens scored 18 points for Beaver Dam, 6-foot-3 senior center Aly Van Loo added 14 and sophomore guard Matyson Wilke had 13. Reedsburg got 14 points from freshman forward Trenna Cherney.
DeForest 70, Sauk Prairie 50
Two-time all-conference pick Aleah Grundahl scored 32 points as the Norskies (14-7, 9-4 Badger North) beat the Eagles (4-15, 1-11) on the road. Seniors Riley Bruenig had 19 points and Talor Breininger scored 18 points for Sauk Prairie.
Waunakee 53, Mount Horeb 42
Sophomore point guard Elena Maier scored 18 points as the Warriors (11-9, 7-5 Badger North) overwhelmed the Vikings (4-15, 2-10). Sophomore Julia Magnuson led Mount Horeb with 15 points.
Portage 63, Baraboo 41
The host Warriors (7-11, 4-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with a convincing victory over the Thunderbirds (13-8, 8-5). McKena Yelk scored 19 points and Tessa Wilson 11 for Portage. Baraboo got 13 points from Haley Hannagan.
Lake Mills 61, Watertown Luther Prep 45
Sophomore Julianna Wagner scored 22 points as the L-Cats (16-5, 8-2 Capitol North) clinched at least a share of the league title with a victory over the Phoenix (10-8, 3-6). Luther Prep senior Ally Goba scored 14 points.
Columbus 57, Lakeside Lutheran 53
Sophomore guard Jordan Link scored 16 points to help the Cardinals (3-15, 1-8) pick up their first conference victory, defeating the Warriors (10-8, 5-4) at home. Junior Lauren Thiele had 12 points for Lakeside.
Lodi 46, Poynette 26
The Blue Devils (14-5, 7-2 Capitol North) beat the visiting Pumas (9-9, 3-5) as sophomore Lauryn Milne and senior Alana Gilles scored 11 points apiece. No player for Poynette scored more than five points.
Walworth Big Foot 54, Edgerton 41
The host Chiefs (10-9, 9-6 Rock Valley) went on an 8-0 in the second half to break open a game they led by seven points at halftime and beat the Crimson Tide (1-18, 0-16). Reagan Courier scored 24 points and Olivia Peterson added 10. Edgerton got 25 points from senior post Morgan Demrow, who made 10 field goals.
Wisconsin Dells 70, Nekoosa 34
The Chiefs (16-3, 8-0) clinched their fourth consecutive South Central title and their 38th consecutive conference victory, beating the Papermakers (8-10, 5-3) on the road. Senior Jamie Pfeifer led Dells with 21 points. Nekoosa junior Marissa Harnisch scored 10 points.
Platteville 57, Dodgeville 45
Down nine early in the second half, the Hillmen (15-3, 6-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) went on a 16-2 run to grab the lead for good as they took a comeback victory over the Dodgers (8-12, 2-7). Junior Becca Hoyer led Platteville with 19, while sophomore Olivia Argall led Dodgeville with 13.
Richland Center 52, River Valley 32
The Hornets (11-8, 5-3 Southwest Wisconsin) used a 30-18 first-half run to defeat the host Blackhawks (5-15, 0-9). Kayla Monson and Jenna Thomas scored 10 points apiece. For River Valley, 6-foot senior Emily Briehl scored 11 points.
Mineral Point 70, Boscobel 42
Junior Nicole Johnson had 17 points and McKenna Reichling had 16 to lift the Pointers (15-3, 9-1 SWAL) past the host Bulldogs (7-12, 3-9). Treena Knowles scored 19 points for Boscobel.