Freshman Marie Outlay made a pair of free throws with 0.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and Jazzanay Seymore scored three points in the extra period to push Sun Prairie to a 67-64 victory over visiting Monona Grove in a season-opening, non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Outlay’s free throws completed a 12-point comeback for Sun Prairie in the final three minutes of regulation. Seymore finished with 22 points and Outlay had 19. Taylor Moreau led Monona Grove with 16 points.
Waunakee 64,
Madison East 38
Kailee Meeker led three double-digit scorers for the Warriors with 12 points in a home victory over the Purgolders. Waunakee opened a 30-19 halftime lead. Melanie Watson added 11 points and Lauren Statz 10. East got 11 points from Kalena Bentley.
Stoughton 46, Verona 43
Mya Davidson scored 12 points, making all four of her free throws, and the Vikings rode a balanced scoring attack and held the Wildcats to 18 points in the second half. Rayna Briggs scored 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers for the Wildcats.
McFarland 60,
Mount Horeb 54
Julia Magnuson scored 11 of her 22 points in the second half and Grace Vesperman had 10 of her 11 points after the break to help the Vikings top the host Spartans. Katie Hildebrandt led McFarland with 15 points.
Oregon 62, Evansville 38
Liz Uhl scored 16 points, making 6 of 7 free throws, and Oregon opened a 37-15 halftime lead en route to a victory over visiting Evansville. Senior Paige Banks led Evansville with 15 points.
Janesville Parker 51, Milwaukee Marshall 46
Tina Shelton scored 19 points and Alli Rosga 15 to help the Vikings overcome a 23-20 halftime deficit and beat the visiting Eagles. Alvi Bradberry scored 28 points for Marshall.
Lakeside Lutheran 43, Cambridge 37
Mia Murray scored 24 points to lead the Warriors to a road victory over the Blue Jays. Morgan Slonaker, Olyvia Uecker and Lauren Thiele had six points each for Lakeside Lutheran. Mayah Holzheuter led Cambridge scorers with 10 pointsand Gracie Korth added nine.
Elkhorn 50, Edgerton 41
Hannah Koss hit two 3-point goals in the second half and scored 15 points as the Elks pulled away from the host Crimson Tide. Haley Remington added 13 points for Elkhorn. Cassidy Danks led Edgerton with 14 points.
Waupun 68, Columbus 35
Abbie Aalsma scored 29 points and Peyton McGinnis added 22 as the Warriors routed the visiting Cardinals. Taylor Zittel lead Columbus with nine points and Emma Paulson added eight with a pair of three-pointers.
Watertown Luther Prep 50,
Fall River 45
Grace Schmidt hit eight of her 11 free throws as part of an 18-point game and Lauren Paulsen added 14 to help the Phoenix hold off the host Pirates. Grace Kieselhorst hit two 3-point shots for Luther Prep. Alexis Rozinski led Fall River with 16 points and Samantha Leisemann scored 14.
Lake Mills 60, Walworth Big Foot 43
The L-Cats sank 10 baskets from 3-point range and used a 33-16 run in the second half to turn a halftime tie into a runaway victory over the Chiefs at home. Julianna Wagner scored 17 of her 27 points after halftime and totaled four 3-pointers. Jade Pitta added 12 points and McClain Mahone 10.
Waterloo 49,
Orfordville Parkview 32
Julia Asik scored 14 points, Skyler Powers had 12 and Waterloo coasted to a 24-12 halftime lead en route to beating the host Vikings. Parkview got 11 points from Jenna Olin.
Wisconsin Heights 57, Pardeeville 27
Natalie Hering scored 12 points, hitting two 3-pointers, and the host Vanguards used a 31-13 first half toward a victory over the Bulldogs. Ashlee Adler also sank two 3-pointers and totaled nine points, and Sydnee Duhr posted nine points for the winners. Josie DeLapp had six points for Pardeeville.